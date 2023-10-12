What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On A Mystical Friday The 13th

As the veil begins to thin in the approaching energy of the Libra New Moon Eclipse, you are ushered into the realm of the divine feminine. Within each of us, regardless of gender, the divine feminine is an energy that governs our ability to create, rise from the ashes and embrace the power of all we are. In this unique era, you are genuinely being invited to see that what you thought was real may only have been a dream, while the dream itself was the reality you were moving into all along.

On Friday the 13th, Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, bringing an intense wave of divine feminine energy into your life. While Friday the 13th is traditionally considered something akin to horror movies, it is rooted in honoring the divine feminine. Friday the 13th was originally a celebration to honor the feminine energy representing the thirteen full moons and menstrual cycles that most women honor each year.

Friday is also connected to the Norse Goddess Freya, who rules over love, fertility and beauty. Release the idea that somehow this date holds the possibility of things going wrong and instead claim your divine birthright to honor the feminine energy within yourself and the universe.

This energy is intensified as Saturn and Pisces are seen as symbols of the divine feminine, as they honor spiritual wisdom and the ability to govern their paths of destiny. As Saturn in Pisces aligns with Mars in Scorpio, there is a profound emotional truth that rises to the surface of your subconscious as you are guided to know precisely what you are meant to do at this moment to align with the cosmos as you prepare to welcome in the powerful new beginning of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra tomorrow, October 14th.

Elements for your rituals, Friday the 13th

Leading Energy: Pisces, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Sacral

Herbs: Sage, Lemon Balm and Basil

Essential Oils: Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Bergamot

Crystals: Rainbow Moonstone for emotional healing, Labradorite for Intuition and Garnet for nurturing

Incense: Copal

What each zodiac sign can manifest on Friday, October 13th, 2023

Aries: Divine Wisdom

(March 21th - April 19th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I embrace divine wisdom as I enter a new beginning.

Honor the divine wisdom Mars in Scorpio and retrograde Saturn in Pisces bring into your life today as you embrace a new perspective. Begin by writing your affirmation on a piece of nontoxic recycled paper, and then fold it three times toward you to call in wisdom. Anoint the paper with sandalwood essential oil and then find a stream, lake or body of water to release it into. Repeat your affirmation as you place your intention in the water to honor the Pisces and Divine Feminine energy.

Taurus: Spiritual Trust

(April 20th- May 20th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I trust within my soul to help lead me toward where I am meant to be.

Concentrate on building your spiritual trust as Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Begin by collecting an amethyst and a blue ribbon. Repeat your affirmation while you wrap the ribbon around the amethyst eleven times. When you're finished, place a glass of water on a west-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Pisces.

Gemini: Your Soul Purpose

(May 21th - June 20th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: My soul is destined for a great purpose and success.

Let yourself turn into the divine purpose of your soul as Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. You can begin by carving the sigil for success into a violet candle. Once ready, surround it with white lilies and repeat your affirmation while the candle burns down.

Cancer: Freedom

(June 21th - July 22th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am free from everything that once weighed me down.

Allow yourself to step into a chapter of freedom while the energy of Mars in Scorpio and retrograde Saturn in Pisces pushes you to release what you no longer need. Begin by writing your affirmation on a piece of wish paper. When you're ready, repeat your affirmation while you burn your wish paper and send it out into the universe. Exhale your burdens.

Leo: Spiritual Transformation

(July 23th - August 22th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am embracing a spiritual transformation as I strip away what is no longer necessary.

Create time to foster spiritual transformation as you are encouraged to step into a new version of yourself while Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Begin by filling an offering bowl with water, then place pink roses and lilies. Repeat your affirmation as you add a few drops of cedarwood essential oil and then put it on your front steps under the dark moon.

Virgo: Divine Love

(August 23th - September 22th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am calling in my divine love partner.

Open your heart to call in your divine partner as Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Begin by slicing an apple in half, symbolizing the divine feminine and carve the sigil for love on each side. Sprinkle lavender and rose petals over them, and then place your written affirmation between both halves before binding the apple with a red ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you hang this above your doorway.

Libra: Emotional Well-Being

(September 23th - October 22th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: My emotional feelings matter.

Honor your emotional well-being as the energy of Mars in Scorpio and retrograde Saturn in Pisces help you find greater peace and strength. Create a divine feminine aura spray using plain witch hazel, rose petals, rose cedarwood and frankincense oils. Repeat your affirmation before bed as you spray it around your energy.

Scorpio: Your Soul Home

(October 23th - November 21th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am attracting my soul home, where I am in alignment with my higher self.

Let yourself dream of and align with your soul home as you celebrate the energy of Mars in Scorpio as it aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Create a divine feminine herbal intention using roses, lavender and sage. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the stems with a pink ribbon and then hang them on your front door.

Sagittarius: Absolute Peace

(November 22th - December 21th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I have absolute peace with where I am.

Try to embody a deeper sense of peace regarding everything in your life as Mars in Scorpio and retrograde Saturn in Pisces help your healing. Create an offering to the divine feminine using your written affirmation, sage, lavender and salt. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, and then extinguish it with a few drops of water to honor the energy of Pisces.

Capricorn: Authentic Truth

(December 22th - January 19th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am embracing my authentic truth as I craft a new chapter in my life.

Honor your authentic truth and that of the goddess' energy while Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Begin by collecting a tall, clear vase and filling it with water. When ready, please place your affirmation inside with lemon verbena, lavender and sage. Please repeat your affirmation as you place rainbow moonstone in it and then leave it in a west-facing area of your bedroom.

Aquarius: Worthiness

(January 20th - February 18th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire and dream of.

Allow yourself to embrace your divine worthiness to receive all you desire as Mars in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Create a divine feminine salve using coconut oil, the essential oils of sandalwood, bergamot and a sprinkle of turmeric and lavender. Once it's ready, repeat your affirmation as you massage the salve into your chakra points.

Pisces: Radiance

(February 19th - March 20th)

Friday, The 13th Affirmation: I am radiant in my truth.

Let yourself embrace an aura of utter radiance as you are called to return to the truth of your soul under the energy of Mars in Scorpio and retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Begin by soaking a white tulip bulb in water with a few drops of bergamot essential oil. Once you're ready, repeat your affirmation as you plant this in the ground, so once it blooms, you will never forget the divine power of your inner truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.