What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 11, 2023

There is always a pause before any momentous change. A moment when all goes still, and you can hear the voice of the universe speaking to you as you prepare for newness. This is your chance to embody all you will need and desire on the next part of your path so that you are guaranteed wherever it leads, you will be walking in your fate.

On Wednesday, October 11, the stars align to help you find the courage, determination and power to make the most of the upcoming New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra.

In the very last degree of Libra, Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, and you will be aware of where you have given your power away to others or doubts about what you are capable of. Mars and Pluto remind you that to manifest all you desire, you must step into your power, which you will need as the Libra Eclipse occurs on October 14 to make the most of this auspicious new cycle.

To be in your power means to have a healthy level of self-worth and esteem. It means you can practice boundaries where necessary and find the courage to face even the most obstinate obstacles.

To be in your power means that you are taking charge of your life and your destiny. You're not allowing others to make choices for you or bully you into accepting less than you deserve. Instead, you own your innate value, your divinity and the fate that has always been yours.

Elements for your October 11 manifestation rituals

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Rosemary, Sage and Lavender

Essential Oils: Rose, Jasmine and Gardenia

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Garnet for determination and Tiger's Eye for power

Incense: Lemongrass

What your zodiac sign can manifest on October 11, 2023

Aries: Romantic Courage

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily affirmation: I dare to follow my heart.

Reflect on embodying more extraordinary courage as you work to honor your heart alongside Mars in Libra, aligning with Pluto in Capricorn. Create a tea using cinnamon, verbena and lavender. While it steeps, place a tiger's eye in your mug and find a place to meditate while you enjoy your tea. As you do, try to keep both feet on the floor or earth to help you finally embody all the strength you need to follow your heart.

Taurus: Healthy Boundaries

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily affirmation: I am practicing healthy boundaries to honor my self-worth.

As Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, focus on creating an energy of protection around you to help instill the boundaries necessary to honor yourself. Begin by lighting a gold candle and holding a length of white ribbon over the flame. As you do, repeat your affirmation five times and then tie the ribbon around your left wrist. This will help serve as protection and a reminder to honor all you need to feel your best.

Gemini: Direction

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily affirmation: I am focused and committed to taking a new direction in my life.

Commit to the new life path you've recently felt emerging as Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Create an intention jar using your written affirmation, basil, cloves, rosemary and garnet. Repeat your affirmation as you seal it with orange wax, and then place it beneath a maple tree to help guide your steps forward.

Cancer: Sovereignty

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily affirmation: I am in charge of myself, my life and my ultimate destiny.

Mars in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn are helping you declare your freedom and power within life. Create an offering using rosemary, pine, cloves and cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn it, feeling into the energy of the earth and the power that exists for you to seize your destiny.

Leo: Truth

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily affirmation: I use the truth to reveal the path of my highest self.

Let the truth work for you as Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Create an intention bundle using rosemary, basil, selenite and tiger's eye. Repeat your affirmation as you bind them with a blue ribbon, then place them under your pillow while you sleep.

Virgo: Financial Abundance

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for financial abundance as I practice immense gratitude for all I have created.

Attract the financial abundance you desire while Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by laying out a green square of fabric or tissue paper and place three coins: cinnamon, cloves, chamomile and jade inside. Repeat your affirmation as you tie the four corners together, and then hang in a tree outside your front door to send your intention into the universe.

Libra: Strength

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily affirmation: I am strong in my convictions and truth.

Let yourself realize how strong you are as Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by lighting a white candle as you sit in front of a mirror, holding a tiger's eye between your palms. Repeat your affirmation eleven times as you gaze at yourself, and then place the crystal in your clothing throughout the day.

Scorpio: Self-Advocacy

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily affirmation: I deserve to speak my mind and my heart.

Embrace your worthiness to speak your truth as Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by slicing up three strawberries, symbolizing Libra and placing them in a mug with tiger's eye and garnet. Light a blue candle as you boil water in a kettle. Repeat your affirmation as you pour the warm water into your mug, and then visualize embodying the ability to advocate for whatever you need or desire.

Sagittarius: Making Amends

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily affirmation: I am committed to making amends and repairing valuable connections.

Begin to lean into your softness and vulnerability as you reflect on how you can make amends under the energy of Mars in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn. Please write a letter to others or yourself, making amends for past decisions and then fold it three times away from you. Anoint the letter with rosemary essential oil for healing and bind it together with a tiger's eye. Place this in a tree or nearby window to catch the air energy of Libra and help you manifest the ability to make amends.

Capricorn: Career Success

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily affirmation: I am embracing divine success in my career.

Step into a place of receiving as you reap the rewards of success in your career while Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Collect a gold candle and carve the sigil for success into it. When ready, anoint it with olive oil and place it in the soil next to a basil plant. As you light it, blow a bit of cinnamon onto it and repeat your affirmation ten times.

Aquarius: New Experiences

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily affirmation: I am open to new experiences as I realize this life is mine to live fully.

Set an intention to fully live your life as you call in exciting new experiences while Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Create a talisman using lemon verbena, sage, lavender and citrine. Repeat your affirmation as you bind them with an orange ribbon, then place them in your pocket throughout the day.

Pisces: Romantic Transformation

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily affirmation: I allow my relationship to become more aligned with my growth and healing.

Let yourself surrender into romantic transformation as Mars in Libra aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Begin by writing your affirmation on a maple leaf, then anoint it with rose essential oil. Next, repeat your affirmation as you hang it on a tree using a red ribbon.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.