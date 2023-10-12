The Tarot Card Reading Each Zodiac Sign Should See Before Friday The 13th Is Over

Here we are. Friday the 13th is here. This tarot card reading reveals what's in store for October 13, by zodiac sign based on your one-card draw using both the Major and Minor Arcana decks.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Most of the time you consider no news as good news, but this time you receive information that is both timely and dependable. A message comes to you by an unlikely source helping you to make an important decision you need to make. This tarot card indicates that you may not believe what you hear because of the way you're told; however, this message can be trusted.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Roll up your sleeves, Taurus. This tarot card indicates that your day is going to be super busy. You'll be putting out one fire after another. You might not enjoy the pace by which the events happen. You might feel bombarded on all fronts. There are lots of things being thrown at you, within a brief period of time. You can handle the intensity, but it will be more than what you're used to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Creative energy flows from you to your friends and back to you. Your mind is filled with brilliant ideas. You inspire others and you bring out the best in people. This is one of those days where hanging out with friends results in the best time. You can laugh, bake, enjoy some hot coffee or cocoa while talking and laughing about life and the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

What did you want to be when you were a child? The Six of Wands tarot card is a call to the past. Remember your childhood dreams and how your life was filled with wonder and hope? You had a vision for what your future would be like. When life gets busy and you feel lost about your future, this tarot card is a reminder to go back to square one to remember your dreams.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You want to make more money, don't you, Leo? The Ace of Pentacles is a signal not to put all of your energy in one single situation or business. Instead, it's time to diversify. You are resourceful and smart, so when you finally decide to focus your energy on building something for yourself, you'll discover that you can do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Stop waiting around for other people to give you permission to live your life. This tarot card indicates how you're at this specific point in time where waiting around is high risk. You can become disinterested in changing. You might even think change is impossible because you've allowed a negative situation to fester for so long. This day is the day to make a decision that counters all your beliefs about being stuck. One decision is all it takes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are being called to push yourself to do things you have never done before. And, for this reason, you are facing your weaknesses. This tarot card means you will find a way to muster the resolve you need to overcome your enemies. Even if you feel weak and incapable to assert yourself, you just need to act as though you can. The Universe will meet you where you are and help you to get what you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

This tarot card indicates a troubled moment that comes to you from out of the blue. You're going to experience a negative situation that takes you by surpirse. The signs may already be obvious, but you've missed them. This day is so much different. You spot the problems before they start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Pay attention to investments when you get the Page of Pentacles. You might want to move stocks around or start to make changes to your investments. This tarot card sometimes indicates decisions made due to financial problems.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You're never too old to reminisce about the past, Capricorn. Happy memories can provide you with a strong sense of hope and joy. If things were wonderful once before, they can become that way again. Your best times help to set a standard for a brighter future. Don't give up hope just because today, yesterday or this year has been trying. Believe in the future! The past is your springboard to getting there, and it's going to be wonderful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Yawn. This tarot card reveals that your interest in what you're doing is starting to wane. Are you less than thrilled by your job, career or projects? Make life interesting when you feel like nothing major is happening right now. It's time to challenge yourself. Push yourself. Set a goal that scares you, one that will require you to try new things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Whoo-hoo! Great vibes are coming your way. When the universe starts to open the floodgates of goodness you receive an outpouring of blessings. You didn't have to do anything to be treated with such goodness. All you needed to do is be you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.