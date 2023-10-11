Every Single Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 12, 2023

Here is Thursday's tarot horoscope for all twelve zodiac signs in astrology starting October 12, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Don't lose your cool, Aries. This tarot card reveals that you could run into conflict with a person who cannot seem to resist pushing your buttons. You'll want to put on your thick skin. Don't take things personally. It's up to you to decide how much you'll allow a single person to have power over you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

All the tears, Taurus. This tarot card spells disappointment and sadness. Are you putting your expectations too high? You might need to rethink how much you or someone else can accomplish in a given day. Some big dreams need to start off small.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You want beautiful things and there's nothing wrong with desiring more from life. The Seven of Cups tarot card indicates that your eyes may be taking in all the things that you see and now it's turning into lust. Temper your desires. Don't let them own you. Be hungry, but don't be consumed by your want for more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your heart is so sweet and it reveals how caring you are. The Queen of Cups asks you to lean on your kindness. You're charismatic and this is your super power. If you are helpful toward others, you'll be incredibly impressed by how much good will you're able to generate among family, friends, and people who are in your world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

What a beautiful tarot card, Leo. This day is dedicated to harmonious energy. Plan a creative time with your friends in such a way that allows you to laugh and enjoy music. See the beauty of nature and they make it through art and crafts that you can use to decorate your home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You’re worrying too much. You’re going to fear the worst today if you keep dwelling on self doubt. Life is too short to fuss over the things you can’t change. Acceptance is the ticket to your success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It all starts with you, Libra. This tarot card reveals how incredibly gifted and talented you are. You don’t even know the leadership potential you possess within yourself. You may be holding back because you don’t want to come across arrogant or prideful. But the King of Wands indicates you are in a position to make things happen — easily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You’re too busy right now. When you have too much in your plate you can drop the ball on projects that require attention to detail. It’s time to reduce the workload so you can calculate your efforts and focus.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Good-bye isn’t an easy word to say even under the best circumstances. You feel a sense of finality when you finally close the door on a chapter of your life. You are being moved into a new journey. It’s best to let life do what it does — rebuild and then restore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pick. You are thinking someone or something is better than what you already have. The grass won’t be greener on the other side. Pick yourself and then decide who you want to have in your life. Yes. It really is that simple.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You’re going to feel amazing when you get everything you want and need. There’s plenty of goodness to go around too. You don’t need to worry. You’ll lack for nothing today. Everything is gain!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You just need one small spark of innovation and wham-o you’re in your way to the top. Today you have a feather in your cap because people want to do business with you. If you’re an entrepreneur, you are going to see growth in your company soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.