Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 11, 2023

Here is your tarot horoscope for October 11, 2023 based on your zodiac sign for this Wednesday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Try something new, Aries. You have to take a risk every once in a while when it comes to reaching a new goal or dream.

It's really hard to predict with 100 percent certainty that what you do will work out the way you envision. The only real way to know if your idea will work is to try it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The well ran dry in love, but now you have a lot of people showing you that they think you're pretty amazing.

This week you are more than attractive to others. People are drawn to you, and instead of having no options, you have many.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You're going to have a wonderful day, Gemini. Work will flow nicely. Your colleagues will adore you.

Home life is going to feel rewarding and peaceful. Enjoy basking in the joy of a blissful day. You deserve it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Rain or shine this tarot card indicates that your about to have an amazing day.

Try your best to maintain an optimistic attitude and see the bright side to each situation. Life has a strange way of turning lemons into lemonade.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

A penny for your thoughts? You have so much to say, and when you get your feelings out in the open it's healing. Consider talking to a therapist or a friend. If you are experiencing stress at work, maybe reach out to your company's Employee's Assistance Program.

Keeping things to yourself only adds to a sense of isolation, but the moment you begin to speak about your problems, you'll realize that you're not alone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It's a mindset thing. Your mind can work against you and try to tell you that it would be much easier for you to quit that to keep trying to make this situation work.

You are vulnerable when this begins and you'll want to war against self-sabotage. You really don't want to give up. You're not a quitter. This card says to hang in there because you're so close to winning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have been thinking about getting this divorce for quite some time now, and you're ready to take the next step to pursue it.

It's time to get advice from an attorney and see what's involved in the process. You will feel a great sense of relief to hire someone to represent you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A frenemie may be talking about you behind your back and causing you to feel like the entire world is against you.

If you sense that there's a growing negative energy in your work or home life, this card is saying to check your relationships and be sure that they are authentic and rooted in love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

This tarot card may represent you or someone you know. It's a person who is sharp and shrewd. If there's a problem that seems to be overly complicated and difficult to solve, you don't have to look around for help. What you need can be found within your own heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's a go! If you're thinking about starting a partnership with someone, this card indicates that your relationship is going to be harmonious and easy to manage. You're on the same page. You both feel the same way and see the future similarly. You don't have to question if this union will work out, it seems that all is exactly as it is meant to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

A friend reaches out to you, Aquarius, and it's as though time has stood still. You can catch up as if you never stopped speaking. Friends who can pick up where they dropped off and start over again are the best companions to have in life. Lucky you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are going to receive a message. This tarot card means to leave the lines communication open. You might not like hearing what is being told to you, but don't shut your ears. It's better to know what you need to know than to remain in the dark.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.