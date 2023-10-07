Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 8, 2023

Here's every single zodiac sign's tarot horoscope from Aries through Pisces for October 8, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Look beneath the surface. Someone may be hiding hurt and pain beneath arrogance and pride. People brag and sometimes boast bigger than the truth to shield you from seeing their fatal flaws.

Aries, you've seen this before, so don't get jealous. Recognize the problem for what it is — a lost soul trying to strike out at you to push you down so they can feel better about themselves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are a perfectionist. You're always trying to improve. So when you have an important job to do or a project you intend to complete, you want to give it your all. You thrive when you see your reflection in your work. So you want this to be a moment where the finishing touches impress you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck plays a part in your success, as does hard work. You can have all the luck in the world, but if you're not ready for the opportunity when it comes to you, you'll fall short. Today, anticipating life taking a turn for the better, work hard and get ready to jump in when the door swings open wide for you to walk in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Universe is trying to connect with you and wants you to give it your attention. A little bit of peace and quiet is all you need. Solitude allows you to reconnect with your inner voice and hear what your heart is telling you. The Hermit tarot card is a spiritual omen that tells you that you're about to take the first step of a journey to self-awareness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are ready to find the Yin to your Yang, Leo. You have been thinking about what you want life to be like, and it's with a soulmate. You're ready to find your person, and the Temperance tarot card is a sign to put the intention out to the universe. The Law of Attraction can help you bring the one you need closer to your side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress is a tarot card lets you know that empathy is your superpower and gentleness your strength today. You are a spiritual leader, and this doesn't have anything to do with how perfect you are. It's about the essence of your being and how you help others through nurture and care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot isn't a card of triumph and hardship. Today, you could be pushed to your limits. You may even have a moment when you wonder if you should stop trying and let someone else do the job you thought you would be good at doing. Pushing through your self-doubt and feelings of insecurity is the path to success. The win is yours to claim.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

No one likes to be told that they can't do something because it's unhealthy for their body. You may mean well when you try and encourage someone you love to quit a habit, but today, let this person deal with their vice in the best way possible. When they want support, they will ask for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems come up out of the blue for you today, which will shock you on the timing. Whenever the Tower tarot card comes up in a reading, anticipate sudden events and surprises that take you off guard. The good news is that they will be short and brief, perhaps with no lasting impact at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have wanted a fresh start for a long time, and now that it's here, you're racing for the finish line. You can't get to the end of this journey fast enough. You're so excited. Take all your energy and apply it toward this dream of yours. No matter the cost, you won't let anything get in the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

You've been thinking about this problem for a long time. You know what you need to do now, but finding the energy and discipline has been hard for you. Today, you'll stop telling yourself you wished you could have done things differently. You'll actually do what you say you will do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You may be underqualified for a job, but you just know if you were given an opportunity, you'd nail it. You just need someone to let you get your foot in the door to show the world you've got what it takes. Today, someone important may see your talent and give you the chance you are praying for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.