Here is your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, October 16, 2023, during Mars in Libra and Venus in Virgo.

Aries

Financial topics can be a touchy subject when you're dating and figuring things out as a couple. During today's Moon opposite Uranus money-talks can feel awkward, especially if you prefer to keep certain things private. Avoid asking questions that feel like borderline prying.

Taurus

Change starts with you, Taurus, and something about your personal point of view may influence your perspective about commitment and long-term relationships. The Moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus in your sign can leave you questioning reservations about marriage or your need for autonomy.

Gemini

Ever have one of those days where you can sense something is wrong with your partner even if they aren't saying so. Today's Moon opposite Uranus may have your insightfulness picking up vibes that help you perceive your partner's need for TLC today. Everyone needs someone to see into their heart, and today you are that person.

Cancer

No time for romance today. The Moon opposite Uranus indicates a day where friends and family pull your attention away from a quiet day alone with your significant other. Make plans for later to sneak a little bit of one-on-one time together to make up for the day's hectic pace. Keeping in touch throughout the day can help you feel connected.

Leo

You might not be a Suzy homemaker, but today's Moon opposite Uranus pulls your heart toward home. You may prefer mundane tasks to slaying it at the office today. This transit allows for conversations centered around domestic topics, including marital and family planning such as talking about how to handle a maternity leave. Other things that you may want to discuss today can involve whether or not your relationship should follow tradition or self-defined gender roles.

Virgo

Once in a while you get to meet someone whom you can say what is on your mind free of judgment. Today's Moon opposite Uranus gives you that sense of openness and transparent communication even if it's hard to do at first. Today is ideal for talking with a good friend or even a relationship therapist or coach. Doing shadow work can produce incredibly healing results.

Libra

Greed happens, and when you sense it in others it can be a sign of unhealed trauma and needs that extend beyond your ability to fulfill. Today's Moon opposite Uranus can bring out the extremes in a friend, partner or family member. You may see a strong desire to control finances or extreme spending for the sake of personal gain. It's a red flag that you don't want to ignore. You may need to talk openly about it to see how to bring healing and wholeness into the relationship.

Scorpio

You want to feel close and intimate with someone you love, and today's Moon opposite Uranus can foster a sense of the exact opposite: loneliness and isolation. Today makes it possible to talk about what you're lacking and seek new ways to connect with your mate. Don't assume that someone is ignoring you if you have a few missed calls or can't seem to connect at the right time. Instead, use those moments to tune in to your heart to instill quiet faith and confidence.

Sagittarius

The Moon opposite Uranus can shed light on emotional wounds that stem from a pas relationship. This day can bring immense healing and opportunity for closure in your love life. For estranged lovers, not knowing where you stand can can foster a sense of instability. Today sets the foundation for reclaiming control over your emotions and not allowing an ex to rent space in your heart any more.

Capricorn

In this lifetime you'll have lots of soulmates, and today someone close may seem better suited for friendship than a romantic partner. The Moon opposite Uranus may help you to see the truth of a relationship, even though there's nothing necessarily the matter with it. A fling or romantic moment may lack the ability to become something more, and this transit can help you see things for what they are.

Aquarius

It takes two to make things work, and the Moon opposite Uranus can make it easier to see areas of opportunity to make your relationship stronger. You may feel capable of accomplishing great things as a team. Uranus can help you to see where future potential problems lie and today's Moon in Scorpio provides you with the confidence to take sure steps to remedy problems.

Pisces

You are sensitive to the needs of others when the Moon is in Scorpio. How someone may perceive the world and their way of viewing life can become apparent to you in ways you had not recognized in the past. When today's Moon is opposite Uranus in your sector of communication it can help you to find new ways to speak with a partner about life, faith and love. Today is perfect for talking tough topics through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.