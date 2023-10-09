love horoscope for october 10, 2023

Here is your daily love horoscope and astrological forecast for October 10, 2023, based on the Sun, Moon and Venus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 10, 2023:

Aries

it takes time to heal from heartbreak, and this has been one of those years where so much has changed ... including yourself. As Pluto turns direct in your sector of social status and career, things begin to return back to normal. Confidence returns, and you may feel a sense of clarity you've lacked. This is what you need, Aries, and once you feel sure of yourself, you start to understand what you need from your relationships a bit more too.

Taurus

What are your expectations of love? They may evolve now that Pluto stations direct in your sector of education and personal philosophy. It's a good time to have a conversation with a mate or potential love interest about what each of you think a relationship is supposed to be like. It's good to reconsider boundaries, rules and expectations to see if they fit the type of lifestyle you want to create for your romantic future.

Gemini

You may already sense something is off, but rather than snoop or feel paranoid, the universe steps in to help you discover what you need to know. Pluto stations direct in your eighth house of secrets, and you may discover something that was hidden from you since this summer. Not all secrets are negative, Gemini. Who knows? You may find out that someone you thought was never going to love you actually does.

Cancer

Is it time to be exclusive? You and a special someone may be contemplating the status of your relationship lately, and now that Pluto stations direct in your sector of commitments, it's time to decide if you want to see others or become an item. It's a huge decision, but with Pluto's transformational influence in this part of your life you may realize you are ready. It's time to take yourself off of the market and commit to one person.

Leo

Life can feel a bit chaotic at times, and when you fall in love there's a whirlwind of emotions that need to be navigated through. Pluto stations direct in your sector of routines, and on the love front, you may experience an upsurge of busyness. You might become bombarded by likes or messages on dating apps. You may want to keep a calendar just for dating to avoid missing a coffee date or video chat with potential love interests. Be careful not to overextend yourself in your dating life.

Virgo

It's a great day for hitting the reset button to try and start over again in your relationship. if you've felt as though there was no action going on in your relationships, things are about to change. Pluto stations direct in your sector of romance. There can be a revival of interest between you and a partner. If you've been trying to figure out if you want to break up or stay with someone, you may find a way to rekindle a lost spark that ignites the chemistry you once felt.

Libra

Is it time to relocate for love to a new city, apartment or home? Now that Pluto stations direct in your sector of home and family, you may decide that you're ready to start looking at a change of scenery. If you are unsure if you want a move to be permanent, consider picking up an AirBnB in a area of interest. Visit the location. Write the Chamber of Commerce to find out more information, and get input from locals when visiting the area.

Scorpio

Words can change a relationship, especially when you use phrases like 'forever' or 'always'. With Pluto stationing direct in your communication house, you will want to be careful not to use certain phrases that promise the world but you aren't 100 percent sure you can deliver on. Pluto's intensity can have you saying things in moments of passion, so exercise restraint where you can.

Sagittarius

Love and power come together, and you may still find it hard to resist this combination. You may feel a desire to start buying things that give you a sense of both in your life. Pluto stations direct in your money sector, and colors like black, red and brown give you an alluring sense of intensity that's makes you irresistibly attractive to others.

Capricorn

You've focused a lot of time and energy on others, and it's time to place attention on yourself. When Pluto stations direct in your sector of personal development and sense of self, you are ready to work on the areas of life that need improvement. This is a good time to go back to the gym or to return to a routine you stopped due to a relationship. It's good to be back to your usual self.

Aquarius

Someone may feel jealous about your relationship or how well you've adapted to a breakup. If you don't know who this may be, Pluto is here to help. Pluto stations direct in your hidden enemies sector, and someone may show their hand by word or deed. Knowing who isn't really for you can help you avoid telling any intimate details that could be used against your relationship. You may also decide to create distance for self-preservation until this person is able to work through their negative emotions.

Pisces

Friends to lovers? It's possible that a budding romance is starting to form from a relationship you thought was truly platonic. You may feel ready to take a leap of faith and see where romance could lead. Now that Pluto stations direct in your friendship sector, you see the potential that has remained hidden. It may be that love was always right in front of you, but you were unable to spot it. Now you do!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.