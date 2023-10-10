Horoscope For October 11, 2023 — Moon Trine Jupiter

Today's Moon is in Virgo, so we are mentally prepared to be pragmatic and practical. The Moon speaks with Jupiter in Taurus, so this energy of responsible action extends to our finances and what we do with our resources.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Invest in your health, Aries. With the Moon in Virgo, it's time to focus on health and wellness. There's a beautiful, harmonious relationship between the Moon and Jupiter, so if you decide to go back to the gym for the first time, exercise a bit of caution. You could over work yourself. It's always smart to handle the first steps of a new journey with care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a big heart, Taurus, and today's Moon in Virgo compliments your sincere intentions to do something romance, and also pragmatic. Today's balanced energy between Jupiter and the Virgo Moon emphasizes your need and desire to go out of your way for someone. You may want to do more than usual because you can but also out of kindness toward a love interest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't allow past circumstances to define your tomorrows. With the Virgo Moon in your house of home and family your sights are set on signing on the dotted line for a new apartment or house. But you may also sense a few fears kicking up right now. Remember that the past is your teacher, and you can learn from mistakes in order to benefit from those lessons moving forward. Be confident.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Schedule some one-on-one time with a good friend to talk and address things you feel need to be discussed. It's a great day for communicating clearly and raising hopes and concerns as you rehash through an old obstacle that hinders your closeness. You may feel shy or prefer to retreat and avoid the problem completely. But with a little push in the right direction, you both may restore yourselves to wholeness and healing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money can feel like it's hard to find sometimes, but today the dollars are flowing in and in your way. It's a great day for picking up an extra shift at your job. You might find that the tips are really good or that you show yourself to be a good worker. Someone may take note and offer you a better job with better pay.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Virgo Moon brings up your personal hopes and dreams, and when it's speaking with Jupiter in Taurus, it may also remind you to use sweet words when speaking to others. Today focus on your health and healing. Give others a chance step up and do what they can do. It's a collaborative effort.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're having a learning experience at this time and the lessons are going to take you far in life. Today brings a bit of optimism to your life. You may find that being quiet and listening to what's said is a gift. You have be confident when being a good listener and trust that what you offer is what is needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Look deeper, Scorpio. You may be surprised by the level of detail you're able to see in to someone's life by just being there. Paying attention to how others conduct themselves is an excellent education on people skills and can help integrate others into the narrative.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A trip may be coming up for you in the near future. You're bound for safe travels and wonderful company. Prepare yourself though, you may need to compromise something either during travel or when you get to your destination. Remember what matters most is joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're going to win this one, Capricorn. Play your celebratory music. See the vision you have for your future and your life. Be generous with your joy as it is contagious. Forgive yourself for allowing things to take as long as they did. You are where you're meant to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Steady those emotions, Aquarius. You have found what you're looking for. You might feel elated and ready to jump up and down in pure joy. When life goes well, it's a sweetness that can be contagious. You'll want to do this again!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Heaven is here on earth, Pisces. Something you've hoped for and asked to have happen is on its way. Expect a miracle to take place in your relationship or in a business situation where things have felt tense and uncertain.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.