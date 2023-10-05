Horoscope For October 6, 2023 — Quarter Moon In Cancer

We experience a Quarter Moon in Cancer during the October 6, 2023 horoscope. Here's what this lunar phase means for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's about time! Good things come to those who wait, Aries. Some news about finances may prompt you to take decisive action due to harsh communication between the Moon and spontaneous Uranus activating your money and financial sector.

While it may seem like a situation related to your home or the housing market is worsening, there's a lucky beam from Jupiter helping you to find an opportunity that works to your advantage in the middle of this storm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to start a new chapter in your life, and the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer brings paperwork your way. You may be signing a real estate agreement to sell a property or you may be ending a friendship that is no longer healthy for you.

Today can be about endings, but also beginnings. Life changes and transitions can take time to adjust to, but this is a great day for creating a life that aligns with who you are today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A conflict between work and your family life come up, and it may relate to money. This complication pushes you to see wealth as a way out, and investing and saving money become a top priority.

One opportunity available to you comes from today's Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, which emphasizes last-minute changes in your investment planning. If you have been wanting to make an appointment with a financial advisor, today is a good time to ask timely questions or submit any important documents you need reviewed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Bam! Today is a big day for you, Cancer. You have a big decision to make and there's no time to waste. The Last Quarter Moon phase marks one week to let go of what's burdening your personal life.

If you have a contract you're trying to break, today through next week is a good time to explore your options. If you need to apply for a car loan or submit a time-off request, today is a good day to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Snip, snip. It's time to cut down your Facebook friends list and to remove toxic images and messaging from your life. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer brings up hidden enemies and helps you to see who is for you and who isn't. Today, be careful who you confide in when it comes to divulging details about an intimate partnership or a business arrangement.

For the next week, you could experience a betrayal of trust. To keep your secrets safe, use counseling services to talk openly and confidentially about your life. If you don't already, put lock codes on your cell phone and computer to keep anyone from breaking into your devices without your permission.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wow, Virgo. Who knew? A friend shows you their true colors, and some of the hues aren't your favorite shade. An abrupt change to how you and another person interact may be in order, now that you see a side of them that you dislike.

It's never easy to distance yourself from someone, but during this Quarter Moon in Cancer, it's easier to do. Thanks to Venus in your sign, self-love is stronger, and with Saturn in your health sector, doing what's right for you empowers you to choose peace over drama.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Before you tell the boss to 'take this job and shove it', take a deep breath and remember patience. With the Sun in your sign for the next few weeks, you're more assertive and bold. You're ready to honor yourself and make choices that put yourself first.

But during the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer, there's a vulnerability in place. Tension can kick up your fear of being fired or that your job is unstable. This will blow over, Libra. Right now, Venus in your sector of hidden enemies is challenged by Saturn impacting your relationship with authority figures.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't stay angry forever, Scorpio. Today you change your mind and choose empathy over righteous indignation. Empathy seems to appeal more to you now.

As a Scorpio, you're known for your quick temper and long-term grudges. During this Last Quarter Moon speaking with Jupiter in your sector of relationships, a spiritual energy pulls you toward forgiveness and letting go. It may take you time to truly release any frustration you're harboring, but this next week will be healing for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Agree to disagree? Not likely. You decide to dig in and stand firm on your opinions today. There's a reason why you choose bluntness over softening your message; you've given too much thought to a matter to mince words and hold back what you believe to be a raw truth.

Today you are open to what others have to say, but with the Last Quarter Moon speaking with Jupiter (your sign's ruler) you place your personal mental health over trying to people-please. It may be hard for you to see someone go through a rough time. You won't be a shoulder to lean on, but instead, a voice of tough love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Is it time to break up? You are ready for some me-time, that's for sure. You need time to breathe and think. If your significant other asks for more quality time, it may push your buttons.

If you need to, ask for the opposite: space. Today's Last Quarter Moon creates a me vs you energy in your love life. You may feel like you need to assert your right for autonomous decision-making and that may also mean time for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

#careergoals Today you take your job more seriously. You don't want to quit; you want to fix what's not working. The day-to-day grind has you feeling burned out and ready for a vacation.

Today's Last Quarter Moon in Cancer magnifies the little things you've missed and the details that often go unnoticed but are important. You are likely to make significant improvements that later lead to a financial reward — like a bonus or a raise at work. Yay!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Is this love? Today you may hear a crush confess that they are in love with you. But are the feelings mutual? The Last Quarter Moon punctuates your romantic life. A fling may become something more, unexpectedly.

A flirtation with a person at work could lead to a date offer. You may find yourself walking down a path with a person you thought was nice, lacking in chemistry, yet now you're interested. Romance can head in a new direction, and by next week, you'll find yourself ready to take a leap of faith where before you were hesitant.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.