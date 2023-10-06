Horoscope For October 7, 2023 — Moon Enters Leo

The Moon enters the boldness of Leo on October 7, 2023. Here's how this fire sign's energy impacts your horoscope for the day while the Sun is in Libra.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Feelings are the soul's way of telling you what you need, so pay attention to strong emotions. Your heart is in need of healing while Chiron is in your sign. Today, you may be a bit more sensitive than usual when it comes to family matters. You'll also be more intuitive today which helps you to sense what is needed from yourself and others.

While you'll be eager to people-please, keep tabs on your energy, Aries. You don't want to give so much of yourself that feel drained at the day. Instead, take a balanced approach between give and take. Love. Reflect. Heal. Rinse and repeat.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's Moon in Cancer brings a strong sense of emotional stability into your life. You give good advice that is non-judgmental and loving.

You find encouragement when conversing with others.

Since the Moon will be in your third house, it's a great day for playful activities that are both creative and emotionally stimulating. Play a game of Uno with the family or go off on a local adventure exploring things to do within your community.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you struggling with an emotional attachment to materialistic things? The Moon in Cancer may help you to explore the reasons why. It's a great day for talking openly about your vices and what your heart values.

You may find it healing and helpful to share your thoughts with a friend. Today, you might ponder childhood fears or needs that were unmet by parents. When possible, use journaling to help you process your thoughts so you can explore them later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's no ending to self-care. Today, focusing on your life helps you to be better in your relationships. In fact, during the Moon in your sign, it's essential to tend to your needs as they are connected to your personal development and growth.

You are at a place where you can trust your gut about your wants and desires. Intuition is heightened today, so you can also trust in you intuitive abilities to guide your decision-making.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Endings are sad, but when you're ready to let go it's a happy moment for you ... even if it's not for others. You will still go through the process of wondering how things might have gone differently if life had taken a different turn.

However, during the Moon in Cancer, you're learning that emotions are simply things to acknowledge, process and explore. They don't define you as a person or determine your decision making. Today you learn to say goodbye because logically it's what is best for you. Sad or not, you're ready to do the right thing and handle the consequences of a good decision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends come and go, so you have a soft spot for those who stayed through the hardest seasons of your life. Today, with the Cancer Moon, you're feeling sentimental and much more appreciative of long-lasting relationships that pass the test of time.

It's a great day to celebrate these heart-felt ties of friendship through social media by sharing a post with friend photo and a love quote. You might enjoy cooking dinner for a best friend or baking brownies and dropping them off with a note to say how much you appreciate them in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a diplomatic person. When things at work are ballistic and harried you are eager to settle the energy. You prefer that you and everyone else feels calm. So when the Moon is in Cancer, a fellow cardinal sign, you sense that today is going to be a tougher than usual day for everyone.

Start the day establishing your boundaries. If you need time to focus, set appointments for yourself on your calendar. If you need a bit more time for a project, ask for it. Respect that you give to yourself can have a nice effect on the people around you. They take note and follow your lead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready to travel and see the world, but there are obstacles holding you back that need to go. With yesterday's Last Quarter Moon, and today's Moon in Cancer, you find the resolve to take the first step toward rest, relaxation and freedom.

Make time today to browse through vacation rentals or packages that put together tours and your travel. You might have a little bit of work to do to organize your personal life, pets, and finances to make it work, but the day's energy helps you to do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today you find a reason to shield a friend from emotional harm by being honest about something secret. Because you can tell where a person's weak spots are, you know where and how your friend is most vulnerable.

While you often are forward to a fault, today you find a sweeter way to get your point across. With the Moon in tender Cancer, you take a gentle approach and magnificently help someone you care for see the blindspot they are missing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you take your power back and detach from the opinion of others. Selfish? Maybe. But who cares? Today the excuses end for how long you'll endure being taken advantage of in the name of unconditional love. The Last Quarter Moon may have brought some intense feelings up for you that continue through today. Today, work through important conversations with friends, family and a romantic partner. You may find that you enter a period of healing that is essential for all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're ready to try something new, but this time you follow your heart instead of letting logic leading the way. There's a desire to set things in order and make the most of every situation.

You may find yourself eager to return back to healthy activities including some essential lifestyle changes that improve your life. From cooking to reactivating a gym membership, the options are endless for the positive choices you can make today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your creativity peaks and today you're ready to make something beautiful come to life. You're a soulful person who grows even more intuitive when you release stress and pressure through crafts, poems and music.

Today is made for letting your inner artist come out and play. From an art night of painting with friend over your favorite beverage to going out for a walk beneath the stars. There's lots of wonderful things you can do today to express your feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.