Horoscope For October 9, 2023 — Sun Sextile Moon

Your October 9, 2023 horoscope is here with the Sun sextile Moon transit taking place. The universe brings together the determined fixed energy of Leo and matches it with the relationship-oriented sign, Libra. Find out what's in store for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign on this day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Watch out, Aries. The Leo Moon can stoke your ego in a way that cause abrupt decisions and egotistical flares. It's a great day for asserting yourself in a positive light, but be mindful that others may find your strength intimidating.

You'll want to be gentle when needed, but firm when necessary. It's a day for getting your way, but don't hurt egos in the process.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love a good deal, and during the Leo Moon, you may feel like treating yourself to something nice and flashy.

This day is perfect for going to a car dealership and checking out a new set of wheels or visiting a luxury furniture store and seeing what new products are out that may fit with your home's aesthetic. Keep one eye on your budget, and try to bargain when you can.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the limelight, and with the Leo Moon whatever you say holds power and impact. "Words create worlds," as Abraham Joshua Heschel stated and this influence is there for you to use.

Think carefully about the types of messages you promote to friends and on your social media. You may say something that you mean now, but later don't support.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money commands power, and during the Leo Moon you will want to have that influence for yourself in some way. This desire could lead you to do something you have thought about for a while, but not done.

You might start a blog or a incorporate the name of a business, or seek a financial loan to invest in a class or buy a piece of real estate. It's a big day for you, Cancer. Good luck!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Whenever the Moon is in your sign, you feel a boost of confidence and power that's unexplainable. Now is the time to use the confidence you feel to take action and to pursue a goal even if it's the first, initial step.

There are things you're fated to do, and now is a good time to take inventory on what areas of your professional life that need development. Create a plan, including your 6-month, 1-year, and 5-year goals. Consider what steps you need to take to make your dreams come true.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You see someone's true colors, and it will take courage to confront the truth about what gets revealed. People sometimes show you what they want you to believe.

During the Leo Moon, you're more alert and aware to fake behavior and intentions. It's easier to accept things on face value. Since you're so alert to what's good and healthy for your life, you have determination to make good choices.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People respect you, Libra, and you find that your friends help you to see the good in yourself. It's a wonderful time to plan a social outing where you are able to talk and catch up on each other's lives.

During this time, the Leo Moon is an ideal time for updating your professional social pages, like LinkedIn. If it's been awhile, post a status to keep yourself active.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready for a new leveling up in your career, and it has been a long road for you to navigate. Last year may have been a tough time in your career, and this year you're ready to take the lessons you've learned and use them to improve.

During the Leo Moon, you find a bit if confidence to humblebrag when it's appropriate. You can write something positive on your social media about an accomplishment. You may also find an opportunity to ask others for recommendations and referrals for your business.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Political and religious topics hit a sore spot on this day, and you may find it hard not to argue a point. It can be hard not to say what you're thinking about when interacting with others who follow the news.

While getting too into these topics can leave you feeling like you said too much, there are moments when you simply cannot keep things to yourself. During the Leo Moon, you are unlikely to hold back and remain silent.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're craving power and success, and this is what fuels your ambitions during the Moon in Leo. You're already known as being a working warrior who doesn't let anything stop you from reaching your goals.

A window of opportunity may open for you that you can choose to go through bravely and without fear. Even if it seems too good to be true, check into it. It maybe what you've hoped for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a day for falling in love. A conversation stimulates your mind getting your intellectual juices flowing. Today's perfect for penning your thoughts in a journal or writing a genuine love note to your partner.

Why not schedule a nice candle light dinner in a quiet restaurant, if you're currently dating or in a committed relationship. The day is perfect for intimate conversations filled with insight and intimate thoughts.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Little things add up to big gains. When the Moon is in Leo, pay attention to details to keep you productive.

There may be a few important tweaks you can make that are hidden from plain view right now. Focus on paperwork and the systems you use to organizing your professional and personal life. Today is also good for prepping to file a future or late tax return.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.