The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 9 - 15, 2023

Luck can sometimes catch us by surprise. Other times, we know what we did to make it come to us. This week's energy is blooming for five Chinese zodiac signs in this respect: Horse, Goat, Rabbit, Snake and Tiger. There's a strong message here for everyone.

First up, the I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Thunder over Lake (#54) changing to Earth over Heaven (#11). The one who follows their heart will always be happy with the success they achieve and the lessons they learn, even if they make a few mistakes. Those who don't follow their heart will forever wonder, "What if ... ?" and waste their lives.

You are being called to remember that no path in life is easy or difficult. It's all relative to something or another. What may make sense for one individual and be the most beneficial may lead to abject horror and catastrophe for another. So choose your path wisely.

Some of you will benefit from sitting in silent meditation sometime this week to seek answers from your ancestors or the spirit of the universe. Put your earphones on and find a pleasant soundtrack for this. Then, let yourself become one with the music until you forget yourself. In time, the answers will come to you. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of October 9 - 15, 2023:

1. Horse: Messages from the beyond

Horse, it's spooky season for a reason. Your blessings are coming to you this week from somewhere beyond the veil. You will benefit from learning from the mistakes of your ancestors, even if they are only one generation apart from you. Don't let generational curses hold sway over you and your loved ones. The one who breaks the pattern usually lives a very conscious life and takes charge of their decisions.

If you feel called to, light an incense stick this week to honor the loved ones and ancestors who have passed on to the other side. Offerings of fruits and flowers will be beneficial too. Steer clear of animal products as they carry the energy of pain and may attract something negative to you.

2. Goat: Steady luck

Goat, your luck this week is firmly attributed to your hard work and skills. So, any good things that come to you now are directly a result of your dedication. Continue to be steady and this good energy will continue to grace your life. You may even find yourself completing a journey or project sooner than expected.

Some of you will also significantly benefit from engaging with your loved ones or romantic partners this week. Listen carefully, don't interrupt them when they speak, and try to be present during your time together. Quality over quantity is the mantra for you this week to lock into blessings waiting for you.

3. Rabbit: Sunny luck!

Rabbit, your luck this week is so strong that you will feel like an exclamation point for much of this week. Some of you may even feel like you are almost floating through life supported by the universe. Just make sure no one steals this good fortune! Wear an evil eye pendant to ward off the toxicity and steer clear of those who have a habit of conning others for their benefit. A forgiving attitude will get you backstabbed this week.

Some of you will benefit from working with rose quartz or blue kyanite crystal now. You can even hold palm stones of these crystals while meditating to allow the universal energy to nudge you in the most auspicious direction.

4. Snake: Decisive luck

Snake, your luck this week depends on how decisive you can be. If you find yourself titter-tottering between two or more options, don't seek endless opinions from others. They may or may not have the right answers for you. Instead, turn within, meditate in silence and the right answer will come. That's where your luck lies.

Some of you need to be more careful of the company you keep as well. You may have the bad habit of telling people your secrets or ideas and giving them the perfect opportunity to get ahead of you in the rat race.

5. Tiger: Old-time luck

Tiger, your luck this week has a coin-like feel to it. It's almost as if you can "sound" your luck out if you were to toss a silver coin in the air. For the most part, though, this week's blessings depend on your sticking to the tried-and-tested wisdom of the ages. There's a reason why older people tend to give similar advice. It pays to pay attention.

If you feel called to, visit your grandparents or other elders in your family this week and ask them about their experience with luck. You will stumble upon surprising lessons and tactics that way. You may even bridge the gap between your generations astonishingly.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.