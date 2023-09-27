Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 28, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for every zodiac sign in astrology arrives during the Full Moon in Aries on September 28, 2023. Bring out your personal tarot card decks, sacred bowls and incense sticks scented with frankincense, myrrh and patchouli. We have a magnificent, powerfully charged Full Moon in a fire sign.

Full Moons are perfect for gathering water to use in a sacred moon bath. You can capture the image of the Moon while setting an intention, then drink the water to absorb the wish. Leave your tarot cards on the window sill beneath the moon light tonight to super charge them and cleanse their energy. We are getting ready to end one lunar cycle. Here is what's in store for you starting this Thursday.

Tarot horoscope for September 28, 2023:

Aries: The Chariot

Aries, you aren’t immune to the struggles life throws your way. However, today, you rise to the occasion and overcome the obstacles that tried to steer you off course. Today, you approach things with forward motion and seldom look back.

Keep your eyes on the prize and race toward your victories. Today, you are paying attention to your old life and remembering where you come from. And you’re moving forward more positively to improve your future.

Taurus: Eight of Swords

Taurus, today’s tarot card urges you to look inward instead of at your surroundings. You may feel trapped in your current circumstances and question whether the universe or the people surrounding you conspire for your downfall. It’s time to approach these suffocating situations in a new light.

Have there been times you can allow yourself freedom, but you found comfort in what’s familiar even though it’s painful to you? You are capable of escaping these unsettling scenarios. Starting today, don’t let fear speak louder than your desire for happiness.

Gemini: Page of Swords

Gemini, today, you may hear disappointing news about delayed timelines. You expected this because of how things were going, and now the timing surrounding what you’ve been looking forward to maybe derailed.

This may be viewed as a bad heartache at first, as though no matter how long you wait for things to come, they never seem to arrive on time. However, this moment can further clarify what you’re craving and anticipating. Do not jump quickly towards loss; give time the grace to show you what you’re meant to know.

Cancer: Seven of Wands

Cancer, this is not a day to back down from your core values. Today, you are being urged to stand up for your own code of ethics and not allow your beliefs to be swayed by others. It is wise to pick your own battles.

This does not mean bowing down when your happiness or security feels threatened. You do not have to minimize yourself to appease others. Be brave and stand tall. Protect what is important to you without apology.

Leo: King of Cups

Leo, this is a fantastic day to reflect on how far you’ve come in the last few chapters of your life. You may have physical or fiscal goals that are the most important things to achieve. Yet, it’s important not to overlook the emotional maturity that you have cultivated for yourself. You are always impressive, Leo.

However, have you given yourself the same credit you seek from others? It is crucial to rejoice in the stability you are creating. No one can give you the appreciation you deserve better than your own being.

Virgo: Two of Cups

Virgo, socially, there is some balance being called into your life. There is harmony today within your unions. This is a great opportunity to meet people who make you feel complete. This is not an appropriate day to shy away from situations and retreat into yourself.

You are being called to make connections and allow them to blossom. Allow yourself to nurture and water these budding relationships without worry that they will wilt too quickly. Enjoy the moment that you are in.

Libra: King of Wands

Libra, you can’t plan for a better tomorrow without actively making moves today. This day is a call to take charge of your own life so you can clear the path to push forward. You dream vividly and believe in the magic you’re creating.

These ideas can come to fruition, but will never see the light of day if you’re not pushing to have them born into reality. You are the only one who can make your dreams happen; what are you waiting for?

Scorpio: The Tower

Scorpio, it is time to release what you have held onto for far too long before travesty strikes. You are not abandoning disaster by protecting your own peace. There is nowhere to grow from here; destruction is already upon you.

If you wish to seek a better life and remember the joys you once knew, it is time for you to remove yourself from the horrors that keep you trapped. You deserve better than waiting for the world to crumble beneath you.

Sagittarius: Queen of Cups

Sagittarius, the world is not plotting against you. Today, you will find someone reaching out to you. Do not be hesitant to take their hand. This person has a special place in your heart and is someone you long to speak to.

Your initial reaction may be to question the validity of their kindness and approach. However, trust your instincts and have a little faith in the universe that timing can be divine and aid in supporting you.

Capricorn: Page of Cups

Capricorn, today, you are being called to explore creative opportunities and think outside the box to resolve any conflict in your life. This is not a day to approach situations with practicality.

Instead, think of new and innovative ways to tackle the projects ahead. Today urges you to not take life so seriously and enjoy finding new ways to strategize.

Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, there is a new hope shining towards you today. Where once you were surrounded by the night with no promise of a morning to come, today you are being shown a new direction to lead you to a brighter future. Allow yourself to be moved by the environment around you; this will be the greatest source of inspiration that you could ask for.

Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, you are facing a new adventure today that may perplex you about what’s ahead. However, you need to recall that your difficult days are behind you.

You have begun cultivating a better community to ask for support when you do not feel strong enough to stand alone. Do not hesitate to reach out and ask for this comfort today. The world is in your hands; don’t hesitate to ask for help.

BIO: Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.