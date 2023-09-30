The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week Starting October 2, 2023

If life dealt you a hand of three destinies — the ability to look far into the future, wield your power with pride and be one with the world in peace — which destiny would you choose? The energy in the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, calls on all the Chinese zodiac signs to ponder this.

This will benefit the week's five luckiest zodiac signs — Dog, Horse, Goat, Snake and Rabbit. This week's i-ching hexagram of luck is lake over heaven (#43). Here's how these energies affect the five luckiest zodiac signs in Chinese astrology starting October 2, 2023.

None of the destinies above are inherently bad or troublesome. They each have their gifts and challenges. Which challenge would you face willingly? The energy of luck this week is full of conundrums. To walk on one fortunate path, you must forgo another. You cannot choose both because it is like attempting to swim in two directions simultaneously.

When good luck blesses your life, save some for the future when your luck is more bleak. You can transform this energy into avenues that bring value to you. For example, if good luck brings you a wonderful life partner, engage with them and learn from each other to build your skills and know-how. That will help you in times of need. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Dog: Lucky steps

Dog, your luck is strong this week. Anything you have been working on for a while will benefit from this blessing, whether that's something in your career, a secret side project or even a plot to make your crush fall in love with you. Keep taking those small steps because they are adding up to something significant. You may not cross the finish line yet, but your good fortune will be evident as you progress.

Those not working on anything now are being called to take advantage of this positive energy and start something meaningful. It can be a daily study routine to learn a new language, restart a forgotten project or even try something new in your business or career. Auspicious beginnings may not guarantee an auspicious end, but they are better than inauspicious muddle-throughs.

2. Horse: Lucky draw

Horse, your luck this week has a touch of fated magic and gasps of joy attached to it. Some of you may win something in a lucky draw, raffle or giveaway. So, if you have always wanted to win a free slime from your favorite Instagram business or get your hands on an advance-release copy of your favorite author's new book, now's the time to take a chance on yourself and participate in those social extravaganzas.

Others of you will experience this luck in your relationships, both romantic and non-romantic ones. You may even receive a surprise gift from a friend or a sibling that puts a big smile on your face. Or they may tell you of an opportunity that has the potential to change your life forever.

3. Goat: Devil's luck

Goat, there's no need to get scared. This week, your luck protects you from things and situations that most people fail to avoid and protect themselves from. For some of you, this can be a brush with death that doesn't register because your luck will protect you from experiencing it.

Others are being asked to be more careful with their money and the contracts they sign now. In the case of the latter, read the clauses carefully lest you win the biggest opportunity of your life only to become enslaved to the glitz and glamour beyond what is reasonable.

4. Snake: Lucky friendships

Your friends will be fortunate for you this week, Snake. For some of you, they will introduce you to your soulmate, leading to your happy ever after. If you are getting married this week or preparing for your wedding or someone else's wedding in your family, prepare to have your mind blown by serendipity and the power of a solid group of friends.

The energy is also good this week to acknowledge the help, love and support you have received from your friends in the past. A gratitude exercise, whether in their company or silence, is indicated for you, too.

5. Rabbit: Lucky breaks

Rabbit, your luck this week will open doors for you, clear out pesky obstacles from your path, and align you with the goodwill of the universe. You may even befriend someone new who comes to your aid unexpectedly or make a new acquaintance who becomes somewhat of a mentor to you or, at least, helps you outline your ideas better.

Socializing with people will help you capture this luck more effectively. Don't overexert yourself if you are an introvert. Let your intuition guide you to the places where luck is waiting to work its magic on you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.