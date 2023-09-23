Your love horoscope for September 24, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology from Aries through Pisces.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 24, 2023:

Aries

You enjoy leading, but sometimes you need to be the follower, Aries. You may find that your heart leads you to unexpected places concerning matters of love. You can learn to love someone where they are and not put too many expectations on the relationship.

Taurus

Ruled by Venus, love and relationships are super important to you, and this extends to the people in your life whom you are responsible for. You are highly dedicated to your family and are currently prioritizing them. This day is perfect for creating memories that last a lifetime. Don't forget to selife!

Gemini

You love a compliment, so when you have an opportunity, you're the type to hide love notes and let the person feel like they matter. Unexpected notes can really touch our hearts, making us feel appreciated and loved. This is why you should write a small one to your partner this week, just because.

Cancer

Schedule that dinner date at your favorite restaurant this weekend. Success is defined by spending time with those who care for you and whom you care about. It's important to have someone to love and feel good about your relationship with at the end of the day.

Leo

Make it a point to say, "I love you" whenever you have the chance. Today, Venus and Juno are in conjunction with each other in your zodiac sign, and it brings powerful focus to love and your intimate relationships. You're seeing things in the right light. What you will also recognize is that if you have to force a person to notice you, they may not deserve you.

Virgo

Be open to love and relationships online, but first, let your heart be open to love, not clinging to the past. Letting go of memories of someone you once loved can be difficult. You may need to put some things into place so you can challenge that energy into your relationship.

Libra

You're a natural romantic, and you have so many wonderful traits to express when it comes to true love. True love can grow from friendships, creating powerful romantic relationships. This is like a dream come true for you; you want to make this dream last.

Scorpio

Spending so much time with someone makes it easier to fall into a workplace romance. That doesn't mean they are 'the one'. You have to give the relationship time to sort itself out. You can have feelings for a coworker, but avoiding acting on them is best.

Sagittarius

You're always open to self-improvement, and when you can find a person who wants to do the same, it's kismet. Things happen for a reason: to help you evolve and become a better person, friend, and lover. You can make the right adjustments. Don't be afraid to change when it's the appropriate time.

Capricorn

You can love someone even if you don't know everything about them. Sometimes, the heart simply finds a person's energy attractive because they are both on the same life journey. Furthermore, love can be a choice despite differences.

Aquarius

You love your me-time, and today is all about you and what you want. You're looking to experience a love that lasts forever, so to find someone who will be good to you, you simply need to start with self-love and care. Remember that creating a healthy love starts with you; the health of the relationship is only equivalent to the ones in it.

Pisces

The small things you do in a relationship help to set the tone for the future. If you have a vision of what your future should be like, then don't settle for less than what you deserve. Make sure your partner is fulfilling the role of a partner and adding to you and your life. There are tons of fish in the sea; don't settle for anyone you can grab!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.