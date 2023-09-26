Horoscope For September 27, 2023 — The Moon Enters Pisces

Today, the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter Pisces. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology starting September 27, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where are your blindspots, Aries? It's easy to assume all is going well if no one tells you something is wrong. However, during Mars in Libra, a few relationships may experience tension ... even borderline anger, and you won't have any idea until a friend loses their temper or a boss calls you in for a heart-to-heart talk. Today may be particularly difficult for you to find out where you need to focus your energy the most. If someone tells you not to sweat the small stuff, you will likely retort that you're not. Today feels like 'big stuff problems', and you'll nicely put that friend's notifications on mute — until tomorrow.

The Moon will travel through the watery landscape of elusive Pisces, so you must trust your spiritual side. But even if you meditate and have strong psychic intuition, you can still miss a few things. That's why you'll need to lean in, ask good questions, and check in with others — read the room.

Today's Mercury and Chiron bring up a lot of sensitivity in you and others. As Zig Ziglar once said, "A good life is when you assume nothing, do more, smile often, dream big, laugh a lot and realize how blessed you are for what you have.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you are lucky, Taurus, and it comes to you through matters of the heart. Love is a hidden treasure for you, Taurus, and as your ruler, Venus, hits the top of your chart around noon today, you get insight into things you need to know. A secret realm of love opens for you, bringing you luck with other people.

Today's Moon in Pisces brings luck to you through your network sector and business friendships, who are intuitive and naturally gifted. Open your ears for advice, wisdom, and guidance. It's a good day to listen well to those with something to say.

You may find that you receive something bountiful through a friend or a loved one, which could be monetary. A good piece of advice, a suggestion about finances or an investment. You can run with it because you were already thinking about doing it yourself. You just needed a confirmation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Billy Joel once said, 'Honesty is such a lonely word; everyone is so untrue.' Today feels like it's filled with Pinocchio's. So you don't need to ask others what they think; they aren't going to tell you. Sometimes the silence of a friend is the empty space where the universe speaks loudest. it's time for honesty, and you've got plenty of inner banter going on, so being truthful starts with yourself. Are you making sacrifices you know you shouldn't be making? If so, then why?

Why are you doing something you don't want to do? What is compelling you to be a doormat when you know better? These are tough questions but don't look elsewhere to find the answer. Look inside your heart. The process of self-discovery won't be easy. Denial can slip in and keep you thinking everything is fine or things will improve. A conflicted Mercury can erode self-esteem and mental clarity. Still, for today, write down what you need to pay closer attention to. The first step you can take today begins with awareness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your rose-colored glasses seem a bit foggy today when you try to view the world from your usual sweet, sentimental side. The misty Moon swims through elusive Pisces, making it harder to read other people's energy, and you may feel unseen. It's one of those days when you want to curl up in bed with your fuzzy blanket and plush teddy bear while blasting Billie Eilish's "My Future" on your AirPods.

It's a good thing you know how to ride the wave of unsettled emotions. This is a great time to journal deep thoughts. Spend time in nature and read a few poems by Sarah Teasdale while waiting for DoorDash to bring you your Girl's dinner tonight. You may not be able to grasp what you're feeling, but you'll be intensely in touch with your intuitive side today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Change happens, and there's a secret to enduring the unpredictable and it's flexibility. Easier said than done for you, Leo, as your fixed energy often tries to stop life from spiraling out of control. Today's Moon in Pisces will push you to greatness, requiring shedding old ways of doing things, including thinking differently.

When you find your mind resisting a suggestion, ask yourself why. When you show up to work, and someone added one more thing to your plate that may not be on your job description, pause.

Before you ask, "Who Moved My Cheese?" and try to push things back to the status quo, consider the advice of Dr. Spencer Johnson: adapt quickly, realizing that the quicker you grow into a situation, the more apt you are to gain the life you've always wanted to live.

See this day from a physics point of view using the Law of Momentum. As long as you keep moving, things will continue to evolve. You're an object in motion, Leo, and nothing can stop you unless you decide to stop trying to be better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

"To go back to college or not to go back to college?" That is the question, Virgo. With Mercury touching the Midheaven and making a swooping pass with Lilith, a part of you may feel like you need to do more with your life. Lilith reveals your desire to attain a higher calling and forget what society tells you ought to be.

With the Moon in Pisces conjunct Saturn, you may feel slightly agitated by a situation involving politics or an area of advocacy you feel passionate about. It won't be enough for you to watch the news and talk about it over pizza with your partner.

You may want to get involved and make changes. The how part? You may not know. One thing you may find alluring to you during this epiphany is returning to school to study leadership or sign up for a course online. You may already be a leader, but a degree to validate yourself to get a higher-level job may be a path you want to take.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Fairness? Yes, please. You would like things in life to be just, so when it comes to give and take, the scales need to balance for you and whoever is in your life — not tilted in one's favor at the expense of another. You're done being the person people call only to bail them out of trouble; straight to voicemail, they go.

Today, with Uranus teasing your ruling planet toward a bit of mayhem and chaos, you're fighting another battle for less drama and more peace. The motto for today is "No white knight. " Thanks to the Moon in Pisces, you've got one objective today: to remove the barriers to productivity in your life. It's time to focus on what is on your plate, and today, there's little room for anything else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Marilyn Monroe must have been thinking about you, Scorpio, during a Pluto square Mars transit when she said, "Sometimes things have to fall apart before they can fall back together." Today, Pluto is performing its destructive magic as it harmonizes with Neptune, the Midheaven, the Sun, and Uranus. Today, things break down, specifically in your career sector, compelling you to move mountains to find where you do belong.

If you receive bad news, realize it's a divine appointment to some form of greatness. Sometimes, your dedication to a cause can leave you stuck, and the universe has to do something drastic to make you uncomfortable enough to change your life for the better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Greatness is on the horizon, Sagittarius, and you may find yourself at a place where you are receiving so many blessings you need to share them with others to avoid feeling overwhelmed. You could receive a job offer during today's Mercury trine Jupiter. When the Moon speaks harmoniously with Jupiter if you've been house hunting or apartment shopping, you may get word that one offer fell through, but another comes to you, perfect for your needs.

There can be a sense of instability right now despite all the wonderful things happening today, and that feeling may last for the rest of the year as Jupiter's conjunction with Uranus continues in Taurus. However, stability comes through hard work, so don't be shy about managing your time, planning ahead, and acting judiciously when you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Karma arrives. Today, the Pisces Moon will pair with Saturn, and when this happens, you experience a hardening of your heart toward anyone or anything that seems to waste time. This is the day when you delegate tasks that you don't want on your plate anymore. You're unwilling to compromise for the sake of some pipe dream an authority figure promised you, but you know won't ever come true.

Today, with the Libra Sun in your career sector, you start putting yourself and your professional life first, a great step toward maturity. Your patience may wear thin, so guard your time, energy and resources. You project serious energy and will want to focus intently on matters and tasks that bring you the most success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Every once in a while, you get a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and today, that's what happens for you, Aquarius. Uranus, the planet that rules your sign and is symbolic of miracles birthed from chaos, rides the 22nd 'kill or be killed' degree.

This is when you realize it's 'you against the world' in some area of your life, and rather than cave to pressure, you use it as a stepping stone to greatness. It's good to experience healthy competition because it prevents you from sinking into irrelevance or apathy. Today, you buckle down and choose greatness.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your mind is on everything else, but work today as Neptune stirs disruption with Pluto and Uranus. You'll want to watch Facebook and Instagram reels or funny TikTok cat videos and play games on your cell phone. You might even think that dabbling in social media is a form of research.

It will be harder to focus on tasks when your brain tells you to chill and enjoy the sunshine instead. However, the Moon in your sign will curl up with Saturn, helping you to do the right thing even if you don't feel like it. You will get your work done even if your heart is anywhere but the office.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.