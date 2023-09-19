Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 20, 2023, is here with a prediction for all this Wednesday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today calls for a bit more attention to detail than you might ordinarily slow down to give. The Moon tarot card is like the hair standing on the back of your neck indicating something suspicious may come your way.

And, if you're rushing through life you might miss a red flag that's clear as day. You don't need hindsight to be 20/20 tomorrow. If you sense something is wrong, lied about or inaccurate, today is the day to speak up. To the truth!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Who loves a group project? Raise your hand! Likely you won't be the first to volunteer to collaborate with a team today. Why, when you can get more work by yourself?

Today's Nine of Wands is a warning that today you may be asked to mastermind or take the lead of a project where everyone pitches in. A great idea in theory, but this card says you may have to pick up the ball when it drops. What can you say? You're a hero!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're ready to make some money, Gemini. This card is filled with energy, ambition, and a desire to make things happen in your financial life. You aren't satisfied with how things are for you in your current economic situation. You want more for life and that means getting the cash to do it.

So, if you're on the hunt for the next best idea, don't sit waiting for it to come to you. Pitch ideas. Write down your first draft of a business plan. Things happen when you make the time for your success. #winning

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Life follows certain rules, and abundance comes from the realm of give and take. You are a giver, Cancer, and when you see someone in need, your heart bleeds for them and you desire to help in any way that you can. Today, though, it's you who may need to be the recipient.

This can make you feel uncomfortable and a bit vulnerable, too. Be your gracious self under the circumstances. You love that feeling when you're able to help another person. That's the gift you can share with a friend by letting them give something you want to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You like things to be in order, and when you can plan and structure your schedule just right that's when you feel your happiest. But, today it's one of those see what you can 'toss at the wall to see if it sticks' days.

It's not your favorite way to live life, but there are days when your intuition, and emotional intelligence must be enough to get you through the day. Carry on, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You work hard now so you can have the life you want to live tomorrow. Today's effort is tomorrow's wealth, and you're here for it! The Eight of Pentacles is a tarot card of the student or apprentice who is hard at work learning from others.

It's not easy waiting for your future to start, but you're in building mode. This is the best time to gain all the knowledge you can. Soon you'll be on your own doing things your way. You want to be ready. Hang in there, Virgo! Today you're a follower, tomorrow you're the leader!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Wow, the Chariot tarot card. It means two things, Libra, and for you, that works out because you're always looking at life from both sides of the coin. On one side, you're going to make it through this tough time. But, this card also means it won't be easy. You might want to quit, toss in the towel, and say the effort isn't worth it.

While you might not get any criticism from people in your life for bailing and letting this one go, be sure that you do what makes your heart feel at peace. If that's staying until you've seen it through, then that's what to do. You've got this, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Well, this looks promising, Scorpio. You've got two opportunities coming to you and both are equally good ones! This is a time to reinvent yourself if you want or to level up in a situation you're already in.

There's no right or wrong answer. You can close your eyes and choose or take a risk and land on both feet. It's nice when the universe hands you a double-hitter. Grand slam!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

So many things in life can feel like a waiting game, and you won't want to sit around for another person who can't seem to figure out what they want to do today.

Indecisiveness is the bane of your existence and this tarot card indicates that you will want to cut and avoid wasting time more than is necessary. The Hanged Man is letting you know that setting a time limit is a good idea today. Be open about it. Time waits for no one, right, Sag?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Everything in life happens within its season. There's a sadness that you may feel knowing that a chapter of your life is ending and it's time to move on to something new. This is an exciting moment because it signifies that you're growing. Yet, you're going to miss all the memories and moments you shared with friends you've met along the way.

Don't let the bittersweetness of change hold you back from making this move. The Eight of Cups says something is needed to bring your life to a higher level. This is good for you, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You have a memory a mile long. You've learned what has worked and you know what has not worked. It's about using what is effective. You've got an opinion about changing things and wanting to try a new angle, but maybe there's resistance by others who are 'old school'.

Regardless of how this day goes, the Hierophant tarot card indicates that you'll be meeting with authority figures trying to work things out. Good luck to you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

This is a time when your intuition may be a bit ahead of your head knowledge. Every once in a while a vision or dream manifests in your heart, and then the rest of you has to catch up.

The Queen of Wands says it's time to trust your gut and see where things lead. Don't dismiss your idea or say your imagination is off. It might not be. You might be seeing the future. You have to wait and see to find out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.