Love Horoscope For Sunday, September 17, 2023

Here are your love horoscopes for Sunday, when the Moon is in Libra on September 17, 2023. We have a few romantic days ahead, as the Moon in loving Libra prepares to enter passionate Scorpio this Sunday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 17, 2023:

Aries

Love can feel intense sometimes, Aries. Today Venus square Jupiter teaches you to balance what your needs are in light of the needs of your mate. Even when you feel like you want to go all in and give everything you have emotionally, there are times to pull back and wait. It can be hard to do, but time and wisdom tend to go together well.

Taurus

It's a great day for love and commitment, Taurus. Today with the Moon preparing to leave Libra and enter your zodiac sign, you may begin to think about the future and what your love life will bring. It's good to have a vision of what that may look like and to set a goal for you and your partner to achieve.

Gemini

Work can be a great escape from a broken heart, Gemini. Feeling lonely can drive you to over work today. While it's good to do things you feel passionate about — and a sense of purpose — you don't want to become so focused on productivity that your heart doesn't heal. Today, balance work with doing your inner work, too.

Cancer

Take the time you need to heal from a romantic relationship that did not end well. You can't always shoulder the blame for something you did not cause. Today you can see how things were not meant to be the way you had hoped because after this dark night of the soul, you are destined for something so much greater.

Leo

Give yourself permission to fall in love, Leo. It takes a lot of courage to let your guard down and to be vulnerable. Dating may have been hard up to this point, and you may wonder if this relationship will last. But do your best to think optimistically. So far so good!

Virgo

Home is where your heart is, and you may not feel like you're home until you have someone there that you love. Today's a good day to start searching for a partner whom you can love. You deserve to be with a person you can speak to every day and end the night with. It may take time to find that person, but you never know until you give dating one more try.

Libra

It's good to be open with your feelings, Libra. You don't mind sharing how deeply you care for someone. Your easy-going nature makes talking about love a thing you enjoy doing. Today, you may find out that you're able to invest in a person and they do the same for you. It may be a sign that things are beginning to look up for you in your love life.

Scorpio

You have what you need within yourself to love someone well. With the Moon entering your sign this evening, you get a strong desire to care for someone and to feel that they care for you, too. You are ready to embrace all the facets of love and romance. Don't be afraid to show up for love by going out and doing things that help you to meet people.

Sagittarius

The past is in the past, so don't go looking back thinking that it's better than today and the future. You had some good memories, and no one is disputing that. However, it's so important to be forward-thinking. The past is a place where the only person who can enter is you. So to be in a partnership, you will want to 'partner'.

Capricorn

Kismet! You may meet someone at a social function, and it could be 'the one'. You never know what could happen one day when you're out networking and meeting new people. You may find that you're able to engage with one or two people. The more people you meet through mutual friends, the more likely it is that you'll meet someone whom your friends approve of.

Aquarius

You do love your freedom, but there are times when you simply want to be with a person who loves you. Your work is a great way to tune out others and feel connected to something other than sadness. Today, work on branching out and socializing. While quality quiet time is good for you, it can also be a way to isolate yourself from the world. You need people, so it's always good to be around people you can also see.

Pisces

You should never have to work hard for love, although relationships can be difficult at times. Today, consider the lengths you have to go to be with someone. If they are demanding you jump through hoops then ask if they are doing the same. If things don't change, but you want them to, it's time to consider talking things out with a therapist. It can be one of the best things to happen to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.