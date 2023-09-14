Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 15, 2023

Today your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope brings you insight into what's happening on September 15, 2023. The Moon is in Virgo entering Libra today. We are in Virgo season, and Mercury stations direct.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Leave room for a nap, today. This tarot card indicates that you're set to have a busy day. It's one where you'll get much work done, but you may feel tired. So, plan something restful before the day ends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

It's not fair! Someone may be saying this to you, and in a sense, you understand. It's good to be a compassionate listener. Today, you get to step away from the role of jury and judge and just be there to hear.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's a beautiful day to create what you want to create from life. You have this wonderful, artful card that talks about new beginnings and friendship. Good for you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A fresh idea! You're so smart. Today, you'll even impress yourself. You come up with a solution that's so genius. People around you will wonder why they didn't think of the same thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

It's your sensitivity that helps you to be such a significant person in the lives of others. Don't hide your softer side. It makes you special and gives others a sense that they belong and are loved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You can lead with strength. Today may require a bit of arguing from you about a topic you know needs to be addressed. It's not easy to have to be the bearer or bad news, but if you didn't tell a friend, who would?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You're in a wonderful position where all efforts of you and your friends pay off. Today's a time for celebration and action. You experience so much joy. You may even demonstrate your thankful through an act of generosity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

This one is hard. You feel as though you're trapped and that there is no way out. But you have an out; it doesn't feel that way right now, but when you finally start to feel less angry and frustrated, you'll see the solution before your own eyes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You have so much to offer others, and today, you get the chance to share your wisdom and kindness with the world. In fact, it's what allows you to have so much influence. You are trustworthy and strong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This is a romantic card. You may be falling in love with someone, but the path to true love won't run smoothly. Expect obstacles, but nothing the two of you can't overcome as a team.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You can test your luck today. Buy a lottery ticket and see what happens. You will be so surprised by how fortunate you are. It's a great day for playing bingo and buying a scratch-off ticket.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

People will give you money advice, but be sure you can follow what they say. Everyone can present themselves a certain way, but listen to their actions, not only what they say aloud.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.