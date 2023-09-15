What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest With Venus Square Jupiter This Saturday

Reignite your internal light and passion to create a life representative of all you are worthy of. Light some copal incense, combine a bouquet of brilliant sunflowers, and return home to your inner self. As much as the recent retrograde season has made you question various aspects of yourself, you can now breathe deep as you return to the confidence that you can manifest whatever you desire.

Saturday, September 16, Venus, now direct in Leo, aligns in a catalytic moment with retrograde Jupiter in Taurus. Venus, the planet of love, finances, and real estate, has been in Leo since June 2023 as it prepared for its retrograde journey. During this period, you were invited into a period of reflection and release as you chose the highest alignment with your soul. Now that Venus is direct, you will have the opportunity to put into practice what you've learned.

Venus in Leo and Jupiter in Taurus first united on June 11, 2023, before either planet began its retrograde phase, giving a premotion of events. Venus and Jupiter highlight the new growth you seek and the changes that must be embraced to bring them to fruition.

Today's energy is incredibly potent because they are both in the same position as when Venus began its retrograde journey on July 22. However, now Jupiter is retrograde.

This energetic wave invites you into a deeper reflection over how you can take what you've learned during Venus retrograde and now bring about greater healing within yourself to bring your dreams to fruition. The next time these two planets will meet will be February 25, 2024, when both are direct.

The lessons of this retrograde season will be only a distant memory, so it's essential to harness the power they are bringing you to see what needs to change and how, so come early next year, you can genuinely say you've transformed yourself and your life for the better.

You can perform your rituals at any time today. Still, it's important to honor the energy of Leo, as Venus is now finally direct, so it's as if you can celebrate making it through one of the more challenging phases the year has brought. This can be done by incorporating the elements of Venus in Leo through ginger, basil, cinnamon, rosemary, lemon, and rose.

You can tap into the crystal energy of black onyx, tiger's eye, and rose quartz to make the most of your rituals. By honoring the significance of Leo energy, you aren't just adding power to your rituals for the future but also paying homage to all you've learned and what has divinely changed already within your life during this transformational period.

What your zodiac sign can manifest during Venus square Jupiter:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Authentic happiness

Honor the energy of Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus as they activate your sector of joy. Begin by laying out a palm leaf or frond, symbolizing Leo, and add marigold petals, and rose petals with cinnamon in your written affirmation. As you roll it up, repeat your affirmation and bind it with a yellow ribbon. Place this on a south-facing windowsill to honor the fire energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to be authentically happy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Joyful healing

As Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus move through your sector of family and healing, focus on what you have grown in or been called to focus on as you create a life of joy. Begin your ritual by creating an offering with rosemary, lemon zest, basil, and rose petals. Place a black onyx in the center and sprinkle with salt. As you safely burn it, repeat your affirmation and sprinkle the cooled ashes around the base of a sunflower or rose bush.

Daily affirmation: As I heal, I create more space for joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Radical truth

Honor your ability to speak truthfully and authentically as Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activate this area of your life. First, lay out a small square of blue fabric and place rosemary, verbena and tiger's eye inside. Repeat your affirmation as you fold the corners and sew them securely with white thread. Once ready, anoint it with ginger essential oil, then place it in your purse or clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to speaking and acting with radical truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Radiating self-worth

As Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus highlight your value sector, reflect on how you have embraced a more profound sense of self-worth. Create a sacred salve using coconut oil as a base, which also offers protection, then add the essential oils of rosemary, lemon, and rose. Sprinkle in some cinnamon, then place your hands over the salve as you send your intention into it. Once it's set, massage this into your heart chakra, ruled by Leo, while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am at ease knowing I radiate my self-worth into every facet of my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Divine trust

Embrace the clarity and trust that Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus bring to yourself and life as you prepare for a brand-new chapter. Start by gathering a bowl of salt and adding rosemary, lemon zest, and cinnamon. As you stir the ingredients, repeat your affirmation and place a small white copal incense cone in the center. Inhale the fragrance deeply, and once it has gone out, scatter the cooled ashes around the base of a basil plant.

Daily affirmation: I divinely trust in all that has happened and all that is still yet to come.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus help shine a light on your unconscious sector as you are guided to bring greater acceptance to everything in your life. Begin by gathering an offering dish and a sunflower. For each petal that you place in your offering dish, name it as something you are bringing acceptance to. Once you've finished, add in your written affirmation a sprinkle of salt for protection and rose quartz and place it on a south-facing window to honor the energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I accept that everything that has happened to help me and those I care about become better.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A soulful wish

Focus on the divine power you possess to bring your soul's wish to fruition while Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus light up this area of your life. Add three marigold seeds to an offering dish and crushed basil, ginger and rosemary. As you safely burn it, repeat your affirmation, then scatter the cooled ashes around your front steps and sprinkle some cinnamon over them for luck.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my soul as I commit to fulfilling my deepest wish.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Career growth

Please take advantage of the energy of Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus as it activates success and happiness within your career sector. Begin by carving the sigil for success on a ripe mango, a symbol of Leo and anoint it with cinnamon essential oil. Take this, and as you repeat your affirmation, bury it beneath a basil plant and sprinkle a bit of ginger on top of it for prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I am successful and happy with my career growth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Soul truth

Honor the profound energy of Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus as you are encouraged to focus on the truth of your soul and the decisions you must make to bring your dreams to fruition. Begin by laying out a square of violet fabric and add lavender, mint, basil, and rose quartz in your written affirmation. As you tie the four corners with a white ribbon, repeat your affirmation and then bury it beneath a sunflower while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring the truth of my soul as I lean into healing and new experiences.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Following your heart

As Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activate themes of intimacy and transformation, take this as an opportunity to honor the journey of learning to follow your heart. Begin by carving the sigil for love on a ginger root, then anoint it with rose essential oil. Put the ginger root in a salt dish and sprinkle lavender around it for peace and acceptance. As you repeat your affirmation, please place it in a south-facing area of your home to call in the energy of Leo.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to following my heart as I embrace opportunities for transformation.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Allow yourself to embrace the romantic growth of your relationship and all you've learned as Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activate this area of your life. Begin by gathering seven marigold blossoms and connecting them on a garland using red thread and a needle, tying the ends together once you're finished so they form a complete circle. Place this on the ground beneath a rose bush and lay a rose quartz in the center of it. As you affirm, sprinkle in cinnamon for passion, basil for abundance, and rosemary for healing.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with my romantic relationship and know each challenge prepared me to accept the love I have always deserved.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Honoring yourself

Venus in Leo and Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates your sector of self-care and dedication to honor your truth and needs. Begin your ritual by laying out a palm frond or leaf, then place a marigold blossom in the center, along with some salt, cinnamon, and rosemary. As you roll it up, repeat your affirmation and safely burn it, returning the cooled ashes to the earth once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: I deserve love and care as I honor my inner needs and worthiness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.