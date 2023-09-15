3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 16, 2023

Moon conjunct Mars in Virgo is today's main astrological energy coupled with the opposition aspect from Chiron in Aries bringing the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs.

Whenever the Moon is opposite of Chrion, emotions can feel challenged, so don't be surprised if your heart's desires feel at war with your wounds today. It's not a matter of which side is correct or wrong, but you will grow stronger, smarter, and more resilient before the day is over.

For three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes, the one area of life watch for the most involves money. Be careful not to overspend or go on a shopping spree that you may regret in one week. Instead, focus on your most important relationships — whether with your romantic partner or loved ones.

Even if there's an ongoing argument with someone you are close to, a fight doesn't have to destroy your relationship. If a relationship is causing you trauma and untold unhappiness, today you see what you need to do to let go and do what's best for you.

Sometimes feelings can prevent us from rising to the occasion and accepting a wonderful opportunity because we believe we don't deserve it. Not today. Thanks to Moon conjunct Mars, you see the good in your future, and you feel ready to go for it.

Reading a book or listening/watching a podcast are great things you can do today, too. The energy is perfect for learning something new or engaging with your mind in new ways.

Some of you will also benefit from working with clear quartz for its healing properties while the Moon is opposite Chiron, the Wounded healer. You can hold onto it during meditation, wear it around your neck as a pendant, or even get a water bottle with a clear quartz pyramid at its base to bring clarity with every sip.

Now, let's see what the day will bring for Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the end of a toxic cycle is approaching for you. It may not happen today, but you will experience enough signs and synchronicities to know it is just around the corner. So hold fast and continue to do whatever you have done for yourself from this mess. You are on the best horoscopes list because your actions align you with the best possible future.

Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is in your corner today. That means you will have to work hard for the benefits in your life, but the authority figures are rooting for your success. Much like a dedicated gym coach training a national athlete. You will never veer in the wrong direction if you know what's at stake.

Also, if you suddenly feel melancholic near the end of the day, give yourself the space to unburden yourself through tears. From a scientific perspective, tears are known to relieve stress. From the perspective of finding strength within, doing this will allow you to steer clear of negative conditioning around crying and choose what actions make for you and what don't.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, don't allow outside opinions to influence you into any action you may regret for the rest of your life. This can be the decision regarding what to study in university, where you should settle down with your spouse or even who you should hang out with and who you shouldn't. If anyone is exerting too much influence on you and isolating you from others, be extra careful because they may not have your best interest at heart.

Today's things will come to you through people who nudge you in the right direction or drop a piece of information you never knew you needed. Be vigilant as you go through life so you can catch these serendipities.

You benefit from the healing properties of water today. Water will help you connect with the energy of flow, patience, and perspective. If you don't live near a body of water, take a spiritual bath or soothing shower. Do you live close to a park or beach? Spend time in nature and keep your eyes open and your ears alert. You can pick up extra messages from the world around you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you will feel so beautiful today that random people may stop and compliment you on the road! Some may feel like you have gone through a glow-up overnight today. This energy is not an overnight act. It has been building up for a while now. You can engage with this by dressing in a manner that feels "right" to you (not anyone else) and going with what makes you feel good, regardless of what anyone else says.

Saturn Retrograde in Pisces opposite Mercury in Virgo is influencing you now. Lilith in Virgo is also casting its web on you. This means you are uniquely positioned right now to benefit from disagreements and conflicts in your life. Only you will know what that means.

Some of you are also powerfully positioned to bring your manifestations to life. This is especially true if your Sun sign is in the last decan of Capricorn. Take advantage of this and do a manifestation ritual today. Solar rituals will be more beneficial for you than lunar ones at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.