Horoscope For September 16, 2023 — Moon Opposes Chiron Today

Today's horoscope for September 16, 2023, brings the Wounded Healer into a confrontational conversation with the Moon in Libra. We see things in a way that we had not before and it involves how we relate to people around us.

Chiron, is like a pebble in our shoe today, as it slowly brings to light little grudges and sore spots in ourselves when we talk and hang out with others. We can consider this the first stage of the New Moon's manifestation of energy in our lives. The next two days invite us to look at relationships as they either help or hinder our personal progress and well-being.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are a force to be reckoned with. So when you have a goal, a really big dream you want to accomplish, it would be *nice* to have someone in your corner cheering you on, but if you don't ... no problem, you're OK with winning solo. Today, however, with the Moon in your sector of relationships opposite Chiron, the planet of hurt feelings and deep emotional wounds, you need to be sure not to push people away when they are trying to help you.

This is a big year for you, Aries. The Node of Fate is in your sign! It's a tight rope you'll need to learn how to walk. You don't want to give a friend a cold shoulder and think that it's you against the world because that's what you're used to. Instead, embrace togetherness. Keep strong boundaries, but also allow yourself to be open to help when needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are often called stubborn because you are methodic and deliberate about what you decide to do. When you have made a decision, it's after a long thought process. You've sorted through all the ways things can go, and you've determined the path you think you can take with the least amount of risk involved. But today, there's a bit of a monkey wrench thrown into your day. So, here you are with an unknown variable .. and guess what, Bull, you're pushed outside of your comfort zone. Yay, Moon in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries.

You can see this moment as an evil to wrestle with because of how inconvenient you feel life has become. The universe is messing with YOUR time and you intend to battle back. OR you can go with the flow for a day. See how the routine resets itself organically. What's the worst that could happen, Taurus? You might discover that you grow as a result of this 'catastrophe' and you like learning how to be flexible even if it was not in the plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, the path to your heart and to your attention is through your mind. If someone can capture your intellect, they get the best of you, and even though you love change, a smart conversation can keep you around for quite a while. Today, when Chiron is in your sector of friendships and social networks, you're a bit more open to talking about things typically off of the table.

Today, you might entertain the uncle, aunt or sibling who wants to talk politics, and you don't always agree. But you can be curious without judgment today, perhaps even fascinated! It's interesting to hear other people's points of view. Today you'll like knowing you can actually detach without getting upset about things that ordinarily bother you. Good for you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're willing to work hard for the things you love, and what do you love most, Cancer? The answer is almost always people. You tend to put others above yourself, and you hide your feelings to avoid conflict. You are someone who needs to feel secure, and most of the time you feel good when the people around you are happy.

Today, you will be pushed outside of your comfort zone, thanks to the Moon in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries. It's not easy to drop guards, and let people see your vulnerability. You want to be self-protective! But today is not the day for that. You are best when you allow people to know you are human and need to be a priority in your life, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're a spiritual person, and even though you don't always talk about your faith, you feel strongly about what you believe. You believe in energy, and a higher power, and you want to surround yourself with others who feel the same way that you do. Today, you embark on a journey of talking openly about your thoughts and feelings.

During today's Moon in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries that could mean beginning to blog or being more vocal and active on debates on your social media.

This day can be super fulfilling for you, Leo, even in situations where there is heated discussion you are nurturing relationships. You show how you have faith that people can be themselves and figure things out. Their opinion does not have to change you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everyone has a backstory, and being that you are a nurturing zodiac sign, you enjoy it when people open up to you. You find it fascinating to learn and hear about a person's life. Their story gives you insight into their personality and it helps you to understand how they feel and why. Today, your investment is made into your relationships.

That's what the Moon in Libra brings out in you today .. a sincere desire to hear and to be listened to, although being heard is likely going to be a lesser priority. You get to know the people in your life by way of their secrets, and to you, this means more closeness — the good stuff. Group hug, yay!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are flexible and adaptable, and sometimes these beautiful traits you possess can lead you to become distracted and inefficient. Today, as the Moon in your sign opposes Chiron, you might struggle to be your authentic self within your relationships. Today, as the seesaw effect happens in your life, you will find it hard to be yourself.

Today, aim for genuine connection. Don't waiver in your desire for authenticity. Being yourself could rock the boat, but you're going to be so surprised by how responsive people are. When they know where you stand, firmly, they also learn how to engage with you. It's much better than trying to figure out what they want instead. Whew.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a psychic sense about you. When someone is lying, you can tell. When someone is being honest, you can also tell. Your accuracy in detecting dishonesty has been fairly good. So, when you notice a person consistently lying about the little things it gets under your skin. You dislike it, and you prefer that they would stop, effective immediately. Today, it's time to put someone you love on notice. You aren't walking away, but they are on your radar.

You can tell they are hiding something, and when the Moon is opposite of Chiron, you will decide to let them know you feel hurt. You need to reduce your stress because this is triggering for you. So they have to do the right thing, or it's bye-bye, Felicia to the confidence you have. You can be friends, but they may not remain in your inner circle of trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're a creative person, and you love to make things because it's such an easy escape from the world. Today's Moon in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries can have you itching for a new project only this time, you would like to try a new angle.

You want to work collaboratively with a friend and see whether or not they can hang with your imaginative side. Today, this is more than just a DIY or artful endeavor, it's an attempt to balance your individuality with your freedom. If you can find a friend who likes to parallel play, and do things together but you're kinda apart in your own worlds, it would be like heaven on earth to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work means so much to you, so when you have a hard day at the office or aren't getting along with coworkers, it hurts your heart. One problem is that you've built your identity around what you do. Of course, you did, Capricorn. You're ruled by Saturn, the father or time, and he's a tough taskmaster, and you're also the sign associated with the 10th house, the house of work and social status.

Today you're going to need to give yourself some positive talk. You might not feel as effective at work as you usually are. You might think someone else is being treated more fairly or better than you. This is going to pass, but you know how to work this game. You take a break, think about what's happening, and then jump back into the game and work things through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Well, how can this be said without sounding offensive? You are not always comfortable hearing (or divulging) secrets. You don't mind hearing what is going on in the dark parts of a person's life, but there's a point when you feel sad or a bit unempowered and incapable of changing the situation. Sometimes you come across as cold, but that's your way of coping with life's harshness.

Today, though you may try an unconventional approach toward conversations. You will dive in and listen with open ears, but this time ask questions. You can ask how to help or what can you do to make things better. You might still feel detached on the inside (self-preservation!) But this is a great big first step toward being the friend you know you can be, and being the person you hope to be — influential!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Whenever something energetically happens with the sign of Aries, it seems to create a bit of impulsiveness in you. Today, you could be prone to overspending.

Your dreamy nature can have a belief that you'll figure it all out. You'll pay the bill and make more money before it comes in. Try to be cautious about retail therapy or doing things that put you in a situation you don't want to be in. It's always best to live in the moment, and financially that also means taking action with both feet on the ground.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.