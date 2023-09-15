3 Zodiac Signs Could Find Their True Love On September 16, 2023

The key to finding one's true love on this day, September 16, 2023, is not pinpointing some ideal characteristic but being open to accepting a person as they are, without intending to change them, right from the start. Today is one such day when we can find our true love.

That is because today offers us the transit of Moon sextile Venus, and with this aspect in place, we are willing to see life from both sides of the coin. We see people as people, now as superstars or saviors that we hope will save us. We see people as people during Moon sextile Venus, which helps us broaden our horizons when looking for a mate.

What's nice is that for three zodiac signs, Moon sextile Venus will be accommodating for getting us out of an expectation rut. This means that a few of us here already know that our perfect 'true love' must look like this, act like this, be this way, etc. On September 16, 2023, these zodiac signs, in particular, will open their minds and allow the possibility that true love may not come in the expected package.

If we allow the universe to help us out, we will benefit from its help.

If we stand in the way, we will never know what we are missing. So, it's a choice; today, during Moon sextile Venus, we can go with the flow and possibly meet someone we could end up calling our true love, or we could hold out and wait for someone better to come along. Thankfully, today has us open and receptive, and three zodiac signs will be ready for this.

Three zodiac signs who find their true love on September 16, 2023

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today brings you a hard-earned lesson you will treasure for the rest of your life: holding out for an ideal doesn't work. One of the reasons you finally 'get' this is because you've seen your ideals manifest, and they aren't all they're cracked up to be. You've seen your ideals go sour, which means they weren't ideal initially. That's the kicker with idealizing a romantic partner.

It's a waste of time because we are merely humans, and humans are flawed creatures. We are filled with love and hope, yes, but flawed nonetheless. So, on September 16, 2023, during the lovely transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will be in the right place at the right time to accept your true love. You will not be turning them down for 'reasons.' Today, you are open to the will of the universe.

The 5 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs In Astrology2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may notice that you have changed on September 16, 2023. Your mind is not as tightly focused on a particular type of person to bring into your life as a romantic partner. You are now looking for quality. Your 'list of standards' has changed, and so have you. For the first time, you feel you are ready to fall in love and don't have that person in your mind. They aren't a structured thing you've created in your head that you are waiting to manifest.

During Moon sextile Venus, you'll see that it's better to stay open and let it happen rather than to dwell on some version of perfection, night and day. When you focus too intently on the 'one' kind of person, you shut the door on anyone else. And, on this day, for the first time, you'll decide that it's time to open that gate up and let the right one in.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have always been a perfectionist. It's a Virgo trait that hasn't always worked for you regarding love and romance. You've suffered from your expectations as you've seen people fail, time after time, in trying to live up to those expectations. Today, September 16, 2023, puts you on a new track. Because of the transit Moon sextile Venus, you'll find that this new track has you feeling a bit more open and less critical than usual.

This is the magic ticket, Virgo; if you can accept a less-than-ideal person, you may find that this person is your true love. The whole idea is to stay open and stop passing judgment. Your true love is here, waiting for you. All it takes is to get out of your way and SEE them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.