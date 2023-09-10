What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 11, During Mars In Libra

Place your hand on your heart and smile; you have made it this far, so there is no doubt you will manifest all you desire. Let yourself feel energized and renewed as divine energy moves through you, inspiring you to honor your greatest passions. By investing your energy in what radically calls to you, you will tap into source and embrace the power of attraction into your life.

On Monday, September 11, the energy shifts, as if the universe knows Mercury is soon stationing direct as you are being prepared to step from your looking glass of reflection and into a path of action and transformation.

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo will align with Mars in Libra, fueling you for the path ahead and instilling greater hope and optimism at all the possibilities surrounding you. Together, they create a moment of planning, focusing on the future, and honoring significant relationships in your life.

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra helps you prepare for anything as you feel more confident and comfortable in this space of the in-between. The in-between represents the phase where you know the old has passed, and the new is not here yet.

So you are here, in this moment of knowing soon you will be called upon to make a choice, to take a stand, but for now, you are simply observing.

You are preparing, and as you do, you will begin to feel more intensely and passionately about what matters most to you, which is the very thing that will lead you forward.

You can perform your rituals at any time today. However, the alignment between the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra is exact in the morning hours, Eastern Standard Time, so that would provide you with the most significant energy source in manifesting. To embrace the passion and drive of Mars in Libra, focus on honoring the elements of this air sign by incorporating the herbal properties of thyme, elderberry, catnip, lavender, and vanilla. You can also adorn yourself with or use morganite, lapis lazuli, or moonstone in your rituals to tap into more of the manifesting power of Mars in Libra.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 11, 2023:

Aries

Manifest: Romantic decisiveness

Allow the energy and clarity of the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra to help you prepare to make a significant decision in your romantic life. Begin by lighting a red candle and slicing an apple in half so the star is in the middle.

Choose the half that shows the star the clearest, representing knowledge, and place it face up in front of your candle. Carve a heart around the star and encircle it with salt. Sprinkle lavender over it and repeat your affirmation seven times. Once you're finished, plant it beneath a rose bush in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I embrace my truth as I seize the opportunity to make an essential romantic decision.

Taurus

Manifest: Greater balance

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra help activate your wellness sector as you are inspired to create greater balance within your life. Collect a mug and write your affirmation on the bottom of it, and then place moonstone on the bottom while you prepare a tea made from thyme and lavender. Send your affirmation into the tonic as it steeps and then find a quiet space to enjoy it. While drinking it, breathe deeply and focus on your inner sense of balance. Carry the moonstone with you throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am creating balance within myself and my life.

Gemini

Manifest: Receiving joy

Allow yourself to open to receive the joy and love you desire while the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra helps to activate this area of your life. Begin by lighting vanilla incense and using your hands to encourage the smoke to wash over you. When ready, take lavender essential oil and anoint your heart chakra in a heart shape five times while you repeat your affirmation. Place citrine in your pocket for the day to attract more joy.

Daily affirmation: I am open to receiving joy and love.

Cancer

Manifest: Peaceful home

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra activate themes of peace and love within your home, reflect on increasing the positive energy of where you live. Begin by lighting bergamot incense for greater balance, and use this as a smudge for your home. Next, take several pieces of lavender and bind them in sections of three with a blue ribbon; repeat your affirmation. Place a bundle of lavender under the pillows of those living there, under a couch cushion, by the front door, or any place frequented by yourself or those you live with. Toss salt on your front steps for protection.

Daily affirmation: My home is a peace, love, and encouragement space.

Leo

Manifest: Compromise

Let yourself focus on how to find compromise within your relationships as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra highlight this area of your life. Begin by writing your affirmation on a bay leaf and then wrapping thyme around it, binding it with a white ribbon while repeating your affirmation. Place this underneath a blue candle, allowing it to burn completely out, and then return all materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I seek compromise in all my interactions as I embrace working together with those around me.

Virgo

Manifest: Honoring your self-worth

Set an intention for honoring your self-worth in every facet of your life while the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra activate this sector. Begin by lighting a gold candle and then write your affirmation on paper. Bind the paper to a pineapple, symbolizing self-worth and confidence, wrapping a yellow or gold ribbon around it. Sprinkle salt on it for protection, then leave it in the sunlight throughout the day. As you consume it at night, silently hold your affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my self-worth in all I do as I prepare to start a new chapter in my life.

Libra

Manifest: Passion for your life

Focus on setting an intention to embrace more of your deepest passions as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra help you create more space for the life you want to live. Create an intention jar using catnip, lavender, and pomegranate seeds. As you seal the top with red wax, repeat your affirmation, and then place it in a north-facing area of your home to honor the air energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I am fueled by an inner passion and desire to live my most fantastic life.

Scorpio

Manifest: Clarity

The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra helps you find greater clarity and closure within your life as they activate your subconscious sector. Embrace this energy by adding lemons for purification, mint for rebirth, and lemon balm for clarity to your water bottle. Place a moonstone inside for balance as you repeat your affirmation, sending the positive energy into your daily ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am receiving greater peace as clarity returns, and I can find the closure I seek.

Sagittarius

Manifest: A soul up-level

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra lights up your goals and social sector, reflect on how you can embrace transformation within your life to align more deeply with your recent growth. Light a yellow candle and write down your affirmation on a piece of paper, folding it toward you three times, then sealing it with the melted wax from the candle. Take a yellow ribbon and wrap it around your intention, tying it to a cherry tree representing friendship while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am allowing my life to change as it rises to meet my new level of life and awareness.

Capricorn

Manifest: Determination

Embrace the determination that the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra instills within you to focus on what brings you the most passion. Begin by writing your affirmation down and then wrapping it around hematite, representing determination. Bind them together with a red ribbon, anoint them with frankincense essential oil, and then bury them beneath a basil plant while you repeat your affirmation. Sprinkle a bit of salt on top for protection.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to honor what is most important to me and invest my time in what inspires more profound passion.

Aquarius

Manifest: Freedom

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra activates a deep sense of freedom within you, focus on embracing this feeling as you prepare to create space for greater abundance. Begin by carving a freedom sigil on a blue candle, then dress it with vanilla essential oil and thyme. As you light it, repeat your affirmation until it has burned out completely, and then return your materials to the earth, sprinkling eucalyptus leaves on top for greater freedom.

Daily affirmation: I am free from everything that once held me back as I prepare to open to receive all I have ever desired.

Pisces

Manifest: Soul intimacy

Allow yourself to set an intention for a profound soul connection as the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Mars in Libra highlight this area of your life. Create a sacred sachet using pomegranate seeds, rose petals, mint, and rose quartz. As you sew it up with red thread, repeat your affirmation and hang it in a maple tree to attract a deeply intimate soul connection.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart and soul as I call in a profound, intimate connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.