If You Ever Fall In Love, Fall For Someone Like This

Choosing the person you want to spend the rest of your life with is the most important decision any of us can make.

It's so important in fact that most people would rather end up alone than be with a person they don't love.

This is the one area in your life where you get to be as picky as possible.

Not only will this person have your whole heart, but they'll ideally be with you for the rest of your life. If you want to fall in love, you have to be ready. You have to know the qualities and traits you want in a romantic partner. If you want to fall in love, you should fall in love with someone who wants the same things you want.

If you ever fall in love, fall in love with someone like this:

You can laugh with but also cry with.

You can joke around with, but also be serious with.

You can enjoy the present moment with, but also envision a future with.

You can enjoy nights out with, but also sit in comfortable silence. Someone who you can just be yourself with, no matter what that form looks like.

You can bring around your friends, but also your family. The person who can exist comfortably with the most important people in your life.

You can be young and crazy with, but also picture being old and wise with. Or, at least older with. Maybe you two should always be playful and unwise.

You admire.

You respect.

You trust.

Someone who, with one look, knows exactly what you're thinking.

You're proud to be with.

You smile just thinking about.

You would do anything to spend time with.

You make a priority in your life.

You can picture raising children with.

You genuinely miss them when they aren't around.

Fall in love with someone who comes into your life and makes you understand why it never worked out with anyone else.

Fall in love with someone who motivates you to become the best version of yourself, without changing who you really are.

Fall in love with someone who you'll pledge to choose every single day.

Fall in love with someone who supports your goals, dreams, and ambitions.

Fall in love with someone who you believe in.

And most importantly, fall in love with someone who feels the exact same way about you.

James Michael Sama is a relationship expert who writes about dating and relationships. He speaks on the topics of chivalry, romance, and happiness, and has been featured in news segments, talk shows, and mainstream radio.

This article was originally published at James M Sama. Reprinted with permission from the author.