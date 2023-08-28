What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 29, During The Aquarius Moon

Release the idea there is a specific blueprint to follow, letting go of the intangibles of obligations as you drop into your heart. Breathe deeply, light a candle made with the essential oil of lime, and let yourself be washed clean by the light of the moon. You are precisely where you are meant to be in this moment, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily where you are meant to remain.

To find what sets you free means you first must be the one to free yourself. Let go of the judgment of your intuition, forgoing the idea you need only to make moves that will garner you the approval of others, and let yourself discover your joy.

Today, August 29, the Moon is in Aquarius, and because it is almost full, it will call to you like a reminder of all that is possible if only you can find the courage to embrace your divine freedom. The Moon rules your emotional body, and Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, as it often prefers to follow the call of its soul rather than adhering to any plan.

Together, you are being invited into a portal of emotional clearing and freedom, just hours before the Blue Full Moon in Pisces, to help you step into the space to make this lunation one you will remember for years to come. In working with this energy, it’s essential to focus on what your soul needs and what emotions need to be acknowledged so you can fully step into the fate waiting for you if only you first set yourself free from the karmic ties that bind you.

Manifesting with the Aquarius Moon creates a magical space to perform your rituals in the evening hours as you are bathed in the celestial moonlight. Aquarius rules the essential oils of lime, geranium, and sandalwood, so incorporating these into your rituals along with crystals like jasper, aquamarine, and onyx can boost your manifestation and help you embody the qualities of this free-spirited air sign. You can also use peppermint, rosemary, ginger, and lavender to help cleanse your energy and focus your intentions more deeply.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Emotional support

Allow yourself to call in emotional support and encouragement from those in your life as the Aquarian Moon activates this area. Create a sacred sachet to keep with you by adding rosemary, lavender, and jasper. You can place these together in a small pouch or make something of your own, binding it with a needle and blue thread as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of emotional support and encouragement.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Career changes

As the Aquarius Moon highlights your career sector, focus on the changes you desire to make in your professional life. Begin by setting out a bowl of water in the moonlight and adding in three coins. Then, write your affirmation down on paper and roll it up like a scroll. Bury the paper next to a thyme plant for career luck, and then pour the water and coins over it while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing positive changes in my career to make more space to focus on what matters most.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Adventure

Embrace the call for adventure and newness as the Aquarian Moon lights up your zone of abundance and luck. Create an intention jar using ginger, peppermint, jasper, and a few drops of lime essential oil. As you seal it with orange wax, repeat your affirmation and place it in the moonlight in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing new opportunities as I honor my sense of adventure.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Transformational freedom

Honor the transformational energy of the Aquarian Moon as it activates this area of your life. Begin by writing down your affirmation on paper, and then fold it three times away from you. Next, add it to an offering bowl with peppermint, rosemary, and lavender. As you safely burn it under the nighttime sky, repeat your affirmation aloud, and then return the cooled ashes to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am free from everything that once held me back as I prepare to embark on a new part of my life’s journey.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A new romantic chapter

The Moon in Aquarius activates your romantic life, helping you to cleanse away what is no longer needed. Focus your energy on performing an egg cleanse by filling a tall mason jar with water and adding a few drops of geranium oil. Next, select an egg and hold it in your hands, sending your energy and intention into it. When you’re ready, crack it over the water and dispose of the shell as you observe whether it looks clear or is filled with debris from the cleanse. Return the egg and water to the earth under the moonlight to close your ritual as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am cleansing away the old to make space for newness, joy, and love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Self-care

Try to slow down and pay more attention to your needs as the Aquarian Moon calls you to embrace self-care. Begin by creating a tea using lavender, lemon balm, and peppermint. As the herbs steep, place your hands over the mug, sending your intention into it, and then put an aquamarine into it. Once it’s ready, find a quiet place to sit, light a blue candle, and enjoy your tea, keeping your affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I am tuning into my heart as I focus on myself and my needs.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Authentic joy

Embrace a life of authentic joy as the Aquarian Moon activates your sector of happiness and commitment. Using a white ribbon, begin by binding a yellow feather and lavender to a violet candle. Hold the candle as you repeat your affirmation, then place it on an east-facing window while lighting it to call in the air energy of Aquarius. Let it burn for five minutes before safely extinguishing it and putting it back on your altar.

Daily affirmation: I am authentically and joyfully fulfilled by my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A healthy, supportive home

Take time to focus on the energies of your home and any changes you may need to make as the Aquarian Moon lights up this area of your life. Create a smudge using rosemary for healing, lavender for peace, and peppermint for positive energy. Place jasper in your smudging dish to help ground the energies of your home. As you smudge yourself and your home, repeat the affirmation, staying mindful of any innovative ideas or dreams that come to mind. Scatter the cooled ashes outside your front door.

Daily affirmation: My home is where my soul feels at ease, surrounded by support and joy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Conversations about the future

Embrace the future-orientated energy of the Aquarius Moon as it lights up your communication sector, helping you to have meaningful conversations. Begin by anointing your root chakra, ruled by Aquarius, with lime essential oil. Then, light a blue candle as you hold a piece of onyx above the flame, repeating your affirmation. Once you are ready, extinguish the candle and place the onyx on top.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for meaningful conversations about the future as I seek new horizons.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Innovation

The Aquarius Moon activates your sector of value, helping you focus on new ways of establishing security to embrace greater freedom. Begin by writing your affirmation onto a slip of paper, folding it three times toward you, and then, using a violet thread and needle, bind peppermint. When ready, please hang it outside in a willow tree, representing divine wisdom and freedom while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing an energy of innovation as I focus my energy on creating a life of true fulfillment and freedom.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Self-acceptance

As the Moon moves through your zodiac sign of Aquarius, harness the power of deep self-acceptance as you allow yourself to follow the call of your soul. Create an aura cleansing spray using plain witch hazel and ylang-ylang and geranium essential oils. Once the ingredients are added, roll it between your palms as you repeat your affirmation, and then use it to cleanse your aura and the energy of your bedroom before going to sleep.

Daily affirmation: I accept myself for who I am and embrace my divine gifts easily and joyfully.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Honoring your intuition

The Aquarian Moon rules over your sector of dreams and intuition, helping you to embrace your divine gifts to receive guidance from the universe. Create a sacred sleep sachet using lavender and rosemary, sewing it closed with a violet string. Place this under your pillow before bed and repeat your affirmation as you fall asleep.

Daily affirmation: I profoundly honor my intuition as I trust it always to lead me where I am meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.