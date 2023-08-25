Today's love horoscope for August 26, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology at the peak of retrograde season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 26, 2023:

Aries

The Moon and Pluto will connect in Capricorn today, releasing an intense energy that could affect your love life. A redefining moment may happen when you realize how valuable self-respect can be. An area of your life where you may have compromised can change. Emotionally, you may reach a breaking point where you must let a situation go (likely at work) so you can rest more comfortably in your skin.

Taurus

There's a time and place for everything, and when the Moon connects with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, you are ready to learn a lesson about love that you were unprepared for in the past. Love requires you to learn and grow continuously. You have a fantastic heart, Taurus, and the more you know about love, the better a lover you will be.

Gemini

A lot is going on beneath the surface, Gemini, as you try to figure many things out. Today, you are eager to share a special moment with someone you care for. Yet, there may be a lot of things that have to happen first before you're able to do so. The effects of Mercury retrograde in your love life are a call to reflect and think about the future. You may be doing more 'thinking. Then doing' today is why planning for when the opportunity is right is ideal.

Cancer

Love changes people, and today's Moon conjunct Pluto brings to mind the things you need to work on (not anyone else). There are so many beautiful traits in your personality that you express so well. And you may wish to have the right person see you in a new light so you can show them you've changed. For now, living out your change is a much better choice than trying to prove it to someone. Let your actions speak louder than your words.

Leo

Today, you get to redo something incorrectly handled in a relationship. Where you have struggled to make the time to connect with someone you want to see, things get a bit better. It's hard to schedule a date night with work schedules, business travel, and mere exhaustion at the end of a workday. Today, however, you find a way to make things work, and it can take a lot of effort.

Virgo

Love starts with you, Virgo. There's a solid need to practice and improve in self-love. Start with the little things that help make your life run more smoothly. Get organized. Tend the details of your life. Figure out where things are and create a structure. Avoid worrying too much about the future or other people's thoughts. Enjoy the moment you have today with yourself.

Libra

Today's Moon conjunct Pluto retrograde can kick up some strong emotions about family and their role in your life. You may feel you have to prove yourself to a parent or a relative. This feeling can change how you perceive your family's role. You may go through a point of questioning today regarding your maturity toward love. Let the opinion of others go and focus on your thoughts and feelings about who you date and why. It can be not easy to detach, but you can do it.

Scorpio

Today's Moon conjunct Pluto brings out the sentimental side of you that often comes out in conversation with someone new. Today's Moon and Pluto connect, making reflecting and communicating your thoughts with others easier. You have a deep knowledge you'd like to share, and when you do so freely, it's a beautiful thing.

Sagittarius

Today, money problems either start to surface or show themselves. You may receive a bill from a doctor's office you used to see or disagree with your partner on managing money in your life. There's no time like the present, correct, Sagittarius?

Capricorn

Today's Moon in your sign will connect with Pluto, the planet of change and transformation. You are so ready for a change in your love life. Things have been less structured than you'd like, and the lack can cause worry to be an all-consuming emotion. Today, reconnect with your hopes and dreams. Talk about the future you hope to create.

Aquarius

The past is in the past, and now you're ready to do something special in your new relationship. You can't go back to yesterday and fix the things you once did. Today, you don't feel the need to rehash your prior relationship with a new partner. You've lived through enough and know what to expect at this time. You're ready to love in a new way.

Pisces

Today's friendships position you to make something incredible happen in your life. They may not be romantic love interests, but allowing yourself to be vulnerable is so sweet. Love can be an expression of a variety of relationships. You must be open to expressing your love and willing to be the only one doing it first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.