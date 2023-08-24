The Weekly Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign For August 28 - September 3

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for August 28 - September 3, 2023. All zodiac signs are covered and all advice is individual. While not every person was born under the same zodiac sign, we do know that we share certain 'major' stand-out traits.

When we place a card by a zodiac sign, there are discrepancies. We're not all the same person, but it's a little different with the Tarot. The Tarot shows us that no matter what card we draw, that card is somehow meant for us. In this way, what you read today is meant to be ... because how could it be otherwise? Think about that.

We're looking at a display of cards that seem to speak of discretion and patience this week. We'll be overly analytical about certain things, while there are other things that we blindly pass by. We will come up against areas of distrust and see how financial stress simply takes over when it need not be an issue.

All in all, the week is filled with love and promise. We will rely more on intuition and less on other people's 'noise' and opinions. Self-love is at an all-time high, and we're learning lessons rapidly in this department. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, the Tarot shows us, once again, that there is very little we can't grapple with. We are strong, know who we are and are filled with love in our strange little ways. Here are the Tarot readings for each zodiac sign for August 28 - September 3, 2023.

Weekly tarot horoscope for August 28 - September 3, 2023:

Aries

Tarot Card: King of Cups, reversed

Keywords for the week: disappointment, resignation, distrust

What's going on for you this week, Aries, is that you will turn to someone for help, and they will either reject you or steer you in the wrong direction. Once again, you're faced with the idea of whether or not you can trust people. You want to feel good about people, especially this particular person, but this week may sidetrack that idea.

Taurus

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Keywords for the week: restriction, intelligence, stoicism

You are in control during this week and may have to make firm decisions. Not everyone will like what you come up with. You might not even like these choices yourself, but still, you are the one who writes the story here, so you will do what you believe 'must' be done.

Gemini

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Keywords for the week: completion, conclusion, positivity

It's time to walk away from a project to which you can no longer add anything. That's a good thing. This tarot card hints at completion. It's time for you to move on to newer and more exciting projects now. You've done all the right things and pleased many people with your accomplishment — time to broaden your field of vision now.

Cancer

Tarot Card: Page of Wands, reversed

Keywords for the week: naïveté, fun, creativity

This week, you may have a childlike curiosity and be inspired to dabble in something new and creative. You aren't listening to others, which is good because you know they'll only try to deter you. You are too curious and eager to follow your heart, so you shall ... and it will benefit you and bring joy to your life.

Leo

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Keywords for the week: adorableness, love, directness

You have always been one to wear your heart on your sleeve, and this week will show no difference in that attitude. You are in love and want your paramour to know it. You may have a hard time with the way you express this lovely and undying love to them, but c'est la vie! You are a person on a mission who will share your love, one way or another.

Virgo

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Keywords for the week: charm, finesse, direction

This is the week you call the shots because you've learned that if you don't, they get called for you and that's not happening on your watch. During this week, Virgo, you will be very clear about what you need and what you need for others to pay attention to. Your elegant approach will work and you will be listened to.

Libra

Tarot Card: The Fool

Keywords for the week: risk, frivolity, fun

This card doesn't suggest what it looks like it suggests and you will own this card in so much as this is the week where you set your worries aside and throw yourself into the fun of it all. You may even feel a little risky or daring. After all, it is your life and because you are not stressed or nervous, this week is the one you dedicate to enjoying yourself 'as is.' good for you, Libra.

Scorpio

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Keywords for the week: gluttony, indulgence, happiness

Spending oodles of money may make you feel very good this week, but keep in mind that there's a limit. You will likely not take this advice and 'Oh well.' You know what you're doing, and if treating yourself to all the fineries life offers is what's on the menu this week, then so be it. You'll deal with the consequences later ... if there are any.

Sagittarius

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Keywords for the week: stress, frantic, overthinking

You'd be better off if you could stop calculating your finances every ten minutes and just stop to smell the coffee. Right now, your life is running very smoothly. You aren't allowing the peace of mind to hit you, though, as you are in constant financial preparation and stress. Know that you are doing the right thing but need not worry so much about it.

Capricorn

Tarot Card: The Hierophant

Keywords for the week: spirituality, authority, knowledge

You'll find that, in your case, it's best to turn to matters of the spirit this week. You take solace in meditation and prayer. You enjoy the little spiritual rituals that come with your day. When life gets too hard for you, as it might this week, you have a place within your heart to turn to for relief. You know how to live your life and do it your way.

Aquarius

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Keywords for the week: liberation, ending, closure.

This card is like a big thumbs-down. In a way, it's something you need to hear or know. This is a good tarot card for you as it finally closes the chapter on something you weren't sure of. This week, you will receive a final statement letting you know you are free to move on. What appears as a rejection is merely a doorway to new freedom.

Pisces

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Keywords for the week: troubled thoughts, paranoia, acceptance

Bad dreams have you scanning your psyche for issues you thought you were done with. It's best not to take these nightmares too seriously, however, because sometimes what happens in our heads during the dream state is merely a bunch of psychic trash floating around meaninglessly. Do not take your dreams to heart, Pisces. Try avoiding staring at your phone before bed.

