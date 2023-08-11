Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on August 12, 2023 during the Cancer Moon. As the weekend arrives, it beckons you into the sweetness of doing nothing. Asking for you to take a break from the routine and busyness of life, as you are called inward, to rest, to reflect and to understand there is no rush in manifesting your dreams — but only surrendering to the divine process of life.

Saturday, August 12, brings the Cancer Moon, the zodiac sign the Moon is most at home within, as it helps you embrace nurturing energy with yourself, your home and those you care about. This is about taking time just to be, relax and even tend to any neglected aspects of self-care as you feel called to revel in the simplicity of seeing what the day may bring. Cancer Moons draw you inward, whether to embrace solitude and quiet, reflect on your feelings, plan a night at home with friends or even stay alone. It is the proverbial cocoon of safety, warmth and love.

After a week made more intense by the Lions Gate portal on August 8, you need some quiet to process, catch up on physical rest or embrace the care of your emotional and spiritual sides. The Cancer Moon reminds you. Dreams are not manifested by only continually working, but by realizing by taking time to care for yourself, you're allowing the universe to work and to have this new chapter be about what feels good for you — and what you need.

Manifesting with the Cancer Moon means your intentions will be softer and tender, and you will focus on creating a self-care space. These intentions are softer and should put you at ease as much as they set a tone for what you want to create in your life. Nothing needs to be forced today or labored over. Instead, it's about tuning into your divine essence and simply prioritizing what feels good for your body, heart, mind and soul. Trust in the slowness. You are laying the groundwork for the life that is meant for you.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A peaceful home

The Cancer Moon helps to restore peace and harmony in your home as it activates this sector of your life. Begin by creating an intentional bundle of rosemary for healing, lavender for relaxation, rose for love and cinnamon for abundance. Repeat your affirmation while assembling it with a blue ribbon, and then hang it on your front door.

Daily affirmation: My home is a space of peace and a respite from the world.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Words of affirmation

To embrace the power of the Cancer Moon as it focuses its energy on your communication sector, reflect on the words you long to hear from those you care about. Begin by sitting in front of a mirror and lighting a blue and yellow candle.

Anoint your throat and heart chakra with clary sage essential oil, then place your hands on your heart. As you gaze into your reflection, repeat the affirmation as you visualize the words of affirmation you are hoping to call into your life. Let the candles burn out independently and then return them to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I can be spoken to kindly and with love while fully being seen for who I am.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Self-value

Embrace the energy of the Cancer Moon as you are called to focus on your inner value, apart from what you bring to the lives of others. Begin by performing a self-massage with bergamot essential oil, and then quietly sit while you settle your breath. Light a gold candle, and then write your name on a coin. Repeat your affirmation while holding the coin above the flame. Once the candle has been extinguished, bury the coin beneath basil in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am practicing tending to my own needs as I embrace the value I inherently possess.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Contentment

The Cancer Moon highlights your zone of self, as you are called to embrace contentment as you trust everything will change and improve as it's meant to. To begin your ritual, lay out a blue square of fabric, placing lavender for peace, bay leaf for the future, sage for purity and clear quartz for inner strength. As you tie up the four corners with white thread, repeat the affirmation and place it beneath your pillow.

Daily affirmation: I can be content now, even if there are things I'd like to change.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Lucid dreams

As the Cancer Moon activates your sector of dreams, focus on tapping into this powerful manifestation tool to help you receive divine guidance. Begin by lighting vanilla incense, and a violet candle, setting your breath slowly. Then perform a guided yoga Nidra practice, repeating your affirmation as you enter it. Once finished, write down your vision and any ideas that came to you in your dreams.

Daily affirmation: My dreams help me embrace a new way of looking at life, and I call upon the universe for divine guidance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Emotional support

To help you feel emotionally supported as the Cancer Moon highlights this area of your life, focus on tending to your needs. Bring rose petals and peppermint to a boil on the stove as you draw a warm bath. As you add the mixture to your bath, repeat the affirmation, lighting a single blue candle. As you settle into the waters, focus on the feeling that the water supports you as you keep the affirmation in your mind's eye and breathe slowly.

Daily affirmation: I am emotionally supported by those I care about as I embrace the power of those around me.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Balance

The Cancer Moon activates your professional sector, helping you to reestablish balance or embrace that which you've already created in your life. Focus on creating more balance in all areas of your life as you light a red and green candle, placing a sugar bowl between them. Write your affirmation on paper, and put it into the sugar. Once the candles have burned down, use the sugar in a cup of lemon balm tea to promote inner balance and relaxation.

Daily affirmation: I am at balance within myself and my life as I surrender to the present moment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Fulfillment

Cancer energy draws attention to your abundance zone, luck and new experiences. Embrace greater fulfillment in your life for what already is and what will create an intention jar. Collect a small jar, add peppermint, rose petals, basil and lemon balm. Sprinkle in a little sugar for sweetness and cinnamon for luck, then seal the jar with blue wax while repeating your affirmation. Place this somewhere. Only you will see it.

Daily affirmation: I am breathing in fulfillment as I trust with all my heart that everything I desire is already on its way to me.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Intimacy

To embrace a more profound intimate connection with your partner while the Cancer Moon activates this part of your life, focus on creating space for what you desire. Begin by anointing a pink candle with rose essential oil and placing dried rose petals on it. As you light it, encircle it with sugar and basil for growth. Repeat your affirmation until the candle burns out. Then bury the wax, sugar and basil in the ground.

Daily affirmation: I can forge deep intimate connections by embracing transparency and vulnerability.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Romance

The Cancer Moon helps to bring your focus to your romantic life as you create space for greater romance and love. Begin your ritual by writing your name and your partner, or simply the word romance if single, on two pink rose petals, placing them in a jar of honey while repeating the affirmation. Next, create a cup of tea for yourself and your partner and add the honey from your ritual.

Daily affirmation: I prioritize my heart today as I create time for love to bloom.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Well-being

To embrace the energy of the Cancer Moon as it highlights your sector of well-being and health, create a nourishing scrub to incorporate into your self-care. Add white sugar, lavender, rose petals, lemon essential oil and almond oil. As you stir the ingredients together, repeat the affirmation. Once in the shower, use the scrub as you breathe deeply and focus on visualizing the energy of well-being radiating from your body.

Daily affirmation: I tend to self-care today as I replenish my inner energy source.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Divine trust

The Cancer Moon activates your sector of commitment and joy, helping you to embrace surrender as part of the manifestation process. To begin, collect an oak leaf that symbolizes trust, and write your affirmation onto it, signing your name once finished. Next, anoint the leaf with frankincense essential oil and place it under blue lace agate for trust outside by your front steps while repeating your affirmation as you release your intention into the universe.

Daily affirmation: I embrace divine trust within the universe as I surrender to my destiny of joy and love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.