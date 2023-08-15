love horoscope for august 16. 2023

Listen to your heart is a theme for today, and here's what else your zodiac sign needs to know based on astrology and your love horoscope on August 16, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 16, 2023:

Aries

Venus meets with Lilith in your wellness sector today and it can undermine your desire to pursue a healthy relationship. If you are on the dating scene, try to focus on all the things a person offers to a relationship instead of specifically focusing on looks alone. When getting to know someone better, try to ask them about their personal habits and routines to see if your lifestyles align.

Taurus

The Moon meets with the Sun in your home and family sector, and this brings out a side of you that longs for attention and to be acknowledged by others. You are easily touched kindness and people who freely express their gratitude. Words of love and complements are the way to your heart today.

Gemini

Today's Mercury conjunct Mars encourages you to be decisive and to take swift action. Perhaps you'll finally sign a contract for a home remediation project to decide to go back one more time to a home improvement store to pick out colors for a room. Today, you want to create a little love nest just for you and your significant other, and you'll start moving the project forward.

Cancer

Today is a lucky day for you, Cancer. A friend who understands your current situation may reach out to offer you some advice and help that you need. You don't have to try extra hard to be liked. What matters is that you be yourself.

Leo

Secure your relationship by establishing clear boundaries around gossip, slander and who knows more than they need to know about your personal matters. Today, things spoken about from the past can hold you back in the present and the future. It's best to avoid oversharing personal information and keep your love life sacred.

Virgo

Sometimes relationships become stagnant. Today you may be ready to turn your back on what's familiar in love. There are too many complications that inhibit your relationship from becoming better. When it's impossible to fix the problems you are faced with, it's tough to do, but it's better to cut ties and walk away.

Libra

Like mindedness is so important to a loving relationship. You are at a place where you realize your love life could begin with a friend. You are seeing into one another like you had not in the past. There may be a spark and you have to explore where this attraction can lead.

Scorpio

Today work takes center stage to everything else, including love. You may find yourself standing at a cross roads where the person you loved isn't able to meet you half way. While you may find this news disappointing it gives you an opportunity to choose yourself and to become a bit more independent.

Sagittarius

Today presents you with a chance to learn something new about love. Connect with your spiritual teachers and explore new reading material online or in a bookstore. It's a great day to pick up a self-help book to help you learn how to have a a more positive dating life.

Capricorn

It's hard to forgive someone who has lied to you, Capricorn, especially if you love them and you trusted their word. Relationships are built on trust, and today's Neptune in your communication could indicate that you have a problem with dishonesty in your relationship.

Aquarius

Revisit your priorities, Aquarius. With Saturn retrograde taking place in your financial sector, it's reminding you that you don't always have to have someone catch you when you fall. You may feel much better letting certain areas of your life take a back seat and do what you know you can do well.

Pisces

A prior love interest may try to come back into your life after a breakup. This could come as a surprise to you, but you may find that their return to your life is more positive for you. You get to reminisce about the past and explore what the future could hold for you two should you decide to pick back up where you once left off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.