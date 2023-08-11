Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 12, 2023, using the day's energy to help provide advice for the day.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

This card has come up for you two days in a row now. And, if that isn't the universe trying to get your attention, what is? This card has all sorts of meanings ranging from judicial activities to receiving vindication for something you were accused of.

Rest assured, little Ram, if you've been fretting about something that could lead to a legal matter (or already has) things are going to work out for you. The Justice tarot in the upright position is a very good sign that your name will be cleared and you will feel so good to have worked through whatever challenges you face today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are sitting pretty today, Taurus. People look up to you, and best of all, you know it. You are top of the heap, King of the hill, and the one whom others come to for wisdom and good advice.

Today, you're filled with wisdom, and you share it with others abundantly. As sage of the hour, you get to use all your hard learned lessons for the better good. It's a feel-good day, Taurus. Pat yourself on the back ... you deserve the atta-boy!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Welp, this is one of those cards that you may dismiss or decide that you wish you had listened to this advice sooner. You've become too comfortable with a situation you've outgrown.

Maybe you're waiting for someone to 'give you permission' to make a change. Here is your permission, Gemini ... in the Hanged Man card. Don't let the grass continue to grow beneath your feet. Today is your Day One.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You can lead with brawn or your brain today, either way what's needed is bold courage. You have this card to push you toward a goal, and it's one that may scare you a bit. It's normal to feel intimidated by a project or vision you want to attain when you are unsure where to start or even if you are capable of doing what you claimed you want to do.

The ONLY way to find out, Cancer is to put yourself out there and give this journey the 'old college try'. It may or may not work out, but sitting where you are now and not doing anything certainly won't get you to where you want to be. Today, strength is what you need, and guess what? You already have it — all inside of you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Ah, the Death card. Don't go rushing to update your will, Leo. This card is actually a really good one to have over a weekend. It means you are ready ... down to your bones all the way from your head to your toes ready ... to end a particular situation that you no longer want, need, like or care to continue. You've been on the fence, likely, and have not yet pursued cutting ties or closing the door. It's not easy to say 'Sayonara' to a time that has become such an essential part of your development and character.

But, character is growth, and as you outgrow clothing during your childhood, you also will stretch beyond the capacity to remain where you are now. You don't want to walk around wearing high waters when you can don new clothing and look amazing in new life — that's the Leo way to roll!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Ta-da! You have this card and it's a high compliment from the universe, Virgo. You have learned so many new skills in life and this may be a good time to update your resume and start highlighting all your features. It can feel strange to brag about all the things you know how to do, but if you don't share your expertise with others, how will they know what to consider you for?

You have to open up about your education a bit. Don't be shy. If you're unsure how to go about it, write down a 30 second elevator speech and memorize it. So, that when the opportunity arrives you can let the words roll off your tongue.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What's your playbook, Libra? You are open-minded and you love to hear all sides of the story, and yet, there is a line you draw in the sand when it comes to the standards you set for yourself.

Perhaps you are dating or looking at your life and thinking that you'd like to step up your game and limit investing your time and energy into people whom don't seem to value your presence or see you for who you are. This card is a thumbs up if you're thinking about being stickler. Set your standards high, Libra, and if you don't feel like lower the bar, don't.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Today you'll want to pay close attention to your and the body language of others. You are all 'arms crossed' and you may feel a bit unsavory about a person or situation that hit your last nerve. There is a time and place to judge the actions of another.

You may not like to put yourself in the position of judge and jury, but if you feel something did not sit right with you, then why ignore that experience? There's a reason why you have feelings; they are meant to guide you. So, listen to your gut. Today instinct will not steer you wrong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't let someone crawl under your skin today, Sagittarius. This card often means a war or intense argument could be brewing. A friend, coworker or family member may speak in such a way that you can tell they are showing passive-aggressive tendencies. When you see someone acting this way, laugh it off.

You don't have to get involved in their poke war where they try to skewer you like their next meal and cook your emotions on an open frying pan. You can choose to detach and let it go. There's nothing in the world that can steal away your peace if you don't let them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is like stubbing your toe in the middle of the night when all you wanted was a glass of cold water. This card is letting you know that something sudden can happen that does not feel good to you, and it could hurt your feelings in a way that you don't forget but it won't last long.

The Tower's lightening bolt may strike unexpectedly today, but the good news is that as long as you remained grounded — mentally, emotionally and spiritually — nothing can throw your day off-schedule.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You'll find a way out of a hot mess, Aquarius. Albert Einstein once said, “You cannot solve a problem with the same mind that created it.” Today, the Chariot card is letting you know that you have to hang in there and wait for things to get better. You might feel like all you are doing is struggling through a tough time. But those callouses you're earning on the palms of your hand as you cling to your last rope, are going to help you to continue this amazing journey of success all the way to the top!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Lucky you, Pisces. You got the Sun tarot card. So, no matter what happens today, like a cat you land on your feet. You will want to remind yourself that all things happen for a reason, and yes, sometimes you don't get to know what that reason is until later in life. No matter how you slice things today, you have an incredible day ahead. The best is yet to come, but today is pretty darn good too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.