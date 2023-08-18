The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have Great Horoscopes On August 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 19, 2023 thanks to the energy of Moon in Libra opposite Neptune in Pisces.

Absolute relaxation is in store for everyone today if you reach out for it. It doesn't matter whether you work on Saturdays or have to prepare for something serious over the next few days; take some time today to just sit in peace and relax. Messages of love, inspired actions and lucky ideas will grace you when you do. You can pair this with breath meditation to ground yourself and let go of stress as well.

Some of you will keep to your inner circle today while others will try to establish new friendships. Whichever side you are on, just remember that friendships are not forged in a fortnight... unless you know a soul from a past life (in which case it technically still wasn't forged in a fortnight). Let your relationships, whether romantic or platonic, grow organically.

Also, if you feel called to, a salt ritual for removing negative energies is a great idea for today. You can take a salt bath to do so or take a fistful of salt and then wave it around your body before throwing it out of a window or door. Saging your home is also indicated here. And if you wear protection charms against evil eye, you are halfway there already!

Three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on August 19, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Stick to your guns today, Leo, no matter what! You are on the money about something in your life. The opinion of others must be taken with a grain or bucket) of salt at this time. This is especially true if you are trying to do something unconventional with your life because you have realized that the conventional path is oversaturated and will only lead to despair and nothingness. You may be a Leo, but you will feel quite like an Aquarius today in a way.

The transiting Moon in Libra is favorably placed for you today. From impromptu shopping trips to leisure rides, do something that fills your heart with joy and brings you peace. Just try not to read too much between the lines while you are interacting with others, including your friends. Neptune in Pisces may give you the wrong impression.

Also, bullet journaling is a good way to end the day. Make plans for the next week, adjust your stances about your interpersonal relationships, or come up with creative ideas for dates and mates. You can even try your hand at journaling manifestation by writing a story of the future you living the life of your dreams.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Traditions and traditional ideas will impose upon your life heavily today, Capricorn. Hold fast. You are usually okay with such things as they give structure to our society and create order out of chaos, but today even you will get frustrated by some aspects of the bureaucracy or tradition. As long as you stay patient and do not let others rile you up too much, you will be able to see yourself through to the end of the day without any battles. You are on the best horoscopes list because you needed to hear this.

Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn opposite Juno in Leo and square North Node in Aries will impact you strongly today. Everything that is established was once just an idea. Remember that as you join debates or pitch in your two-pence in conversations. A strong upheaval of societal ideologies is in the works at this time.

Use clear quartz or obsidian today to help you anchor yourself to reality and stay grounded. Why get bothered by the petty words of anyone? They may be seeking attention through any means necessary. This is even more important for you if you are frustrated with an ex or someone who is refusing to take no for an answer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, control yourself today! You have the power to make the day extra positive or really negative, all by the things you think. In fact, your manifestation powers are at an all-time high today. As long as you stay optimistic and rely on your abilities and intuition, there's no reason why you shouldn't climb to the top. The universe is giving you a blank slate. Write on it whatever you will.

Moon in Libra is in your corner today. Expect to be amazed by your social interactions or find yourself at the center of attention in a good way. If you consider yourself a social butterfly or have Libra placements in your birth chart, this will be even more pronounced for you. Interestingly, Mars and Mercury in Virgo are also on your side at this time. If you lean into this practical and detail-oriented energy as you make plans for the future, you will see how well it aids your philosophical side.

Also, if you haven't studied anything technical recently, today's a good day to do so. Whether you do so through published papers, a textbook, or a deep-dive video on YouTube is up to you. Some of you may be planning to pursue higher education at this time too. This will help you figure out a path to the same.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.