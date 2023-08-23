Your luckiest day for the month is here, based on your zodiac sign. As September 2023 begins, you must pause, breathe deeply and know this is the month to move into your destiny. Planets Venus and Mercury will be Direct, helping you see the abundance and prosperity meant for you while understanding some plans need to be put in place to help you achieve it.

Luck is something that the universe doesn't just bestow upon you but is created by rising to the occasion, facing challenges and taking risks to follow the divine intuition of your soul. As September 2023 begins, Venus Direct in Leo encourages you to reflect on many of the financial decisions and lessons that have come up recently, while the influx of Virgo energy from Mercury direct and the New Moon helps you to make plans necessary to make your dreams a reality.

As September 2023 progresses, the obstacles and the fog of doubt seem to lift, allowing you to see the truth in front of you all along. Things return with greater clarity. As they do, you feel empowered to act, make plans and seize opportunities for abundance.

Everything is always happening precisely as it's meant to, even if there are delays or moments of frustration. In those moments, pressure occurs, like what is necessary to create a diamond. While uncomfortable and challenging, it always leads to the rare beauty of knowing you can have whatever you desire for your life. You must be willing never to give up.

As the universe aligns, helping you understand and plan for what comes next, the Aries Full Moon will take you to new heights at the end of September 2023. Aries is the first zodiac sign; because of that, it carries an energy of leadership. This determined fire sign charges in and helps you overcome what has happened in your life and what you've been carrying within yourself, as you now know nothing can stop you from manifesting your most extraordinary destiny.

Every zodiac sign's luckiest day in September 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day for Aries: Friday, September 29, 2023

Take this month as the power it represents to embrace your inner warrior and not take no for an answer. This is a momentous return to your inner self as you acknowledge truths, embrace freedom and see that what you most want also inspires you. As you step into a space of more certainty, clarity returns and with each choice you make, you receive valuable confirmation that you are on the right path.

Your Full Moon in Aries at the end of September 2023 is your new year, as you can declare your truth to the world, make bold moves and seize the life you have always desired. There is no room to back down, as this is your time to shine.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day for Taurus: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, activating your sector of self and helping you to understand more deeply how to create the abundance and luck you seek. Unlike Mercury retrograde, Jupiter doesn't bring hard lessons or challenges but the ability to understand what has been creating obstacles within your life. As this retrograde begins, you will finally see how to make moves that are in the best interest of yourself and the life you are trying to build.

September 2023 also inspires you to look within, to realize the ideas you have are the gold you are seeking, as you learn you have an enormous wealth of luck already inside you. It's just time to trust that.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day for Gemini: Sunday, September 3, 2023

The words you say genuinely create the life you end up living. As a zodiac sign known for its strength in communication, you've been learning the difference between simply speaking and using words of intention. Venus retrograde in Leo activated your sector of communication as you were asked to reflect on this lesson so you could better understand and appreciate the gift you have.

As Venus direct occurs on September 3, you will feel a renewed sense of knowing precisely what to say and when. You can overcome mountains and create your dreams. By taking what you've learned, you can embrace the power to make your destiny the most incredible luck you can receive.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day for Cancer: Friday, September 29, 2023

The Aries Full Moon at the end of September 2023 activates your career sector, helping you focus on this area of your life as you are drawn to act. This theme is reinforced as the North Node in Aries recently moved into this sector, and you are inspired to see there is so much more to life than you had imagined. No longer are you talking yourself out of your dreams or the challenging work required to achieve them, but you are standing open and willing to manifest all you desire.

Don't be afraid to direct your focus toward your career and finances this month. Love and your personal life will always be there, but this new chapter is supposed to be about self-fulfillment, which means no longer abandoning yourself. Trust the people intended to be in your life will understand this.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day for Leo: Friday, September 29, 2023

It's time to shout from the rooftops and take that big plunge. This year has been a profound self-reflection as you've seen many of your old dreams fade to make room for those you're just beginning to create. Growth will always change things, especially once you know who you are and what you genuinely want from life. When you allow it to, it is when you enter a relationship with the divine, trusting even if it's nothing as you had planned. It's precisely what you're meant to experience.

The Aries Full Moon at the end of September 2023 highlights your sector of luck and abundance, as you can see the rewards for the process you've been entangled in. Don't hesitate to take new risks or say yes, you deserve this and what you've gone through, don't let anyone or anything stand in the way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day for Virgo: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus activates your sector of luck and abundance during September 2023, helping you see what you need from life to feel successful, fulfilled and genuinely alive. In this part of your life, Jupiter has already gifted you with greater abundance this year, but it's up to you to figure out what that means for you in this new phase.

Your priorities have shifted as part of this process, which means it's now time to focus on the plan. No more looking over your shoulder at what could have been. This energy will be strengthened by the Virgo New Moon on September 14 as you take what has occurred and decide what you want to come next.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day for Libra: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

As much as you tend to look at things logically, it would be best to tune into your intuition as you are guided to ensure your professional life is fulfilling a greater sense of purpose. You can tend to become focused on keeping the peace and making sure everything is working in harmony together, but often you neglect your own needs as part of this process.

Asteroid Vesta enters Cancer on September 13 and helps to remind you of the divine connection you need to feel to your work. It doesn't matter what it is, but you need to feel benefit, purpose and as if there is a more significant accomplishment than simply collecting a paycheck. Focus on bringing inspiration back into your career, and you will be able to discover the luck you've been on the search for.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day for Scorpio: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Asteroid Vesta represents your divine calling or soul purpose in this life. As it moves into Cancer on September 13, 2023, it highlights your sector of luck and abundance as you feel drawn to create a deeper relationship with yourself. It would be best to think of a sacred connection to all you do. In this case, that sense of fulfillment and purpose will also lead you to your dream life.

It's not frivolous or naïve to think you have a divine purpose in this life, as that is part of your soul's contract. To truly embrace that, you will need to break free from anything that feels like an obligation and surrender to the path of the divine. You already logically trust in this. Now, you must let your soul follow this path.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day for Sagittarius: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Venus retrograde in Leo has been moving through your sector of luck and abundance, bringing pearls of wisdom but also making you reflect on the choices you've made for yourself and your life. Instead of focusing on what you would have done differently, as you spent the retrograde doing, look more towards those far-distant horizons you dream of. It truly doesn't matter what has happened in the past. So long as you've learned from it, it has served a purpose. Now, it's about allowing yourself to move forward.

Venus direct on September 3, 2023, in Leo, represents a time of immense freedom. While it may take some time to get used to after the slowdown of retrograde, use this to ensure you're moving in the direction of what you want. You have all the knowledge. Now, you must act upon it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day for Capricorn: Thursday, September 14, 2023

The New Moon in Virgo on September 14 activates your zone of luck and abundance, setting you up for a beautiful new beginning. Virgo is the sign of healing, plans and details. It asks you to focus on what needs to be done now, so you can do what you dream of later. Take care of anything that feels looming over your head or might feel monotonous. The more you take care of small matters now, the more you can seize your dreams later.

New Moons offer a chance for change and beginnings, so pay attention to any offers, especially for travel, education or new experiences. By having done the work of the past and focusing on what you want to create, you are attracting the luck and life you truly deserve.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day for Aquarius: Saturday, September 23, 2023

After a long Venus retrograde in Leo, you are looking for things to be a bit lighter. As an air sign, you need to feel a sense of expansiveness to tune into your inner self and find the answers you seek. Venus retrograde brought a lot up in terms of your past and the growth you've already accomplished, but now it's time to embrace the beautiful new possibilities of your future.

Libra Season begins on September 23, as the Sun shifts into this balanced air sign, helping you focus on creating more of what you want. You must see you can't make things perfect for everyone, but you can follow your desires in life. What you see is all you need to do to feel like you're finally living your divine truth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day for Pisces: Friday, September 29, 2023

September 2023 is set to bring in financial abundance as the Full Moon in Aries activates this sector of your life. Aries is the fire sign that rules self-worth, value and financial sphere. It's also an area already set to experience profound growth as the North Node recently moved into this sign, helping you direct your focus on what you want to generate within your life. Usually, you tend to live more in the spiritual world than the financial one, but you've had many lessons recently around balance and self-worth. As you understand how the two are interconnected, you can also tap into how to attract what you desire.

The Aries Full Moon brings a financial boost that has been in the works. This will result from past employment or efforts and set you on a new path of abundance. While this financial abundance will help to change your life in the ways you seek, your lessons of self-worth will provide you with the new beginning you've been dreaming of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.