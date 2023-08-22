How The 2023 Virgo Season Affects Each Zodiac Signs' Love Horoscope Starting August 23, 2023

It's Virgo season! We made it through Leo Sun and oh, what fun we had getting here. We welcome the zodiac sign of Virgo, and every one of us stands to reap the benefits of its influence. Through August 23 - September 22, 2023, we can open our hearts and minds to the multitude of offerings that Virgo lays before us. During Virgo season, we start to feel we know what we're doing regarding love, family and business.

We think things out before we act and Virgo happens to be coming at the same time as Mercury retrograde, known for unraveling us. Virgo season helps us to work with retrograde shifts and pitfalls. This season's sign is loving, dedicated, practical and somewhat impulsive. Virgo can help us to weed out the problematic minutia of our lives and allow us to seek higher ground.

Virgo season will help us with whatever we've started during Leo season. If we fall in love, or we find that our romantic relationships were worth keeping, during Leo season, it will bring Virgo Sun that we begin 'part two' of that effort. Except when Virgo is in charge, we get things done. The infatuation and summer romance that started during Leo season is now in full swing, but Virgo helps us understand it all. We'll also be joined by Uranus retrograde during Virgo's stay, which makes Virgo's placement in our lives all the more important.

Virgo brings out our friendly side, but that doesn't mean we're pushovers, not with this sign around. We may feel that we are now confident enough to say what's on our minds, which will be very helpful for new relationships. It's also the season when we look at our lives to find out what's been bothering us and decide to change what no longer works.

This kind of attitude works wonders in love relationships. Virgo season brings friends closer together and as it helps us build confidence, we can show the world what we want them to see during this time. We attract the right people as we give off an air of confidence and self-control. All zodiac signs will benefit in love during the Virgo season, August 23 - September 22, 2023.

2023 Virgo season and horoscopes for all zodiac signs in astrology:

1. Aries

March 21 - April 19

It's time to put your money where your mouth is, Aries, and during Virgo season, August 23 - September 22, 2023, you'll be happy to finally get down to the business of making solid plans. You've given your relationship a chance. Lo and behold: it's working.

Now it's time to do something a little more fun. You feel confident in this relationship, which took work, so give yourself a payback. Virgo season helps you define your boundaries now and lets you know it's OK to take control when necessary.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

You'll notice that while Leo season seemed to bring out the best in your relationship, Virgo season is now the time when you work out what happens next. This could be the season when you and your partner decide to commit to each other via marriage or living together. You can use Virgo's perfectionism to sort out your issues, and if you feel like this is the time to start a new diet regimen or an exercise plan, you are sure to find health and success.

Gemini

May 21 - June 20

If you've been swaying back and forth on a decision that has to do with your love life, Virgo's presence in your life will help you make that decision with clarity and truth. What you don't want to happen is for things in your romance to become misunderstood or chaotic, and that's why Virgo specializes in weeding out unnecessary bits. This is when you get back on track regarding your health and fitness and all that affects your mental state. You feel much more clearheaded now than you did during Leo season, and this clarity will help you with your romantic partner.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

You'll notice during Virgo season that your day-to-day life seems very well organized and the routines you put together help bring you and your partner closer together. Leo season may have brought in the passion and the fun, but Virgo season will help you iron out any last wrinkles in the relationship. You've realized that you must schedule time for your loved one. This works in your life and will continue to do so. Things don't 'just happen,' you've come to realize. You have to make them happen, and they do during August 23 - September 22, 2023.

Leo

July 23 - August 22

Say goodbye to Hollywood and hello to a better understanding of what your romantic life is really about, Leo. Virgo is in the house now. Believe it or not, it is a great relief. The pressure is off and your partner is ready to take some of it on themselves. You didn't want to concede to the idea of sharing responsibilities last month, but Virgo season lets you know it's better to share it all. The idea that you can delegate chores and tasks may seem lacking in romance, but the potential for great love lies in your ability to return to reality.

Virgo

August 23 - September 22

It's your season, Virgo, and even though that could mean that you may become your worst enemy, that's not to say that you won't flip that around and become your best friend. Your analytical mind doesn't sleep and during Virgo season, you may overthink yourself into a foam. Thankfully, you have a romantic partner who can bounce your ideas, and because you are so energetic, your partner will help you channel your wild energy into something positive. You are not alone, Virgo. You are very, very loved.

Libra

September 23 - October 22

Virgo season could bring out your picky side, but then again, you are quite happy when you're picky, which could lead you to make the right decisions regarding your love life. You have taught yourself to have discretion when choosing partners, and because Virgo does bring out the perfectionist in you, you can find someone who matches your criteria. While that sounds a little calculated, that's part of your plan. You plan well. Just because you do it, your way doesn't mean it doesn't work out for the best. It does.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Loyalty kicks in during Virgo season, implying that you and your romantic partner will cross into new territory. The committed relationship. You knew that the heat of Leo season would have to morph one way or the other and it seems that having Virgo season follow Leo in this way is the perfect way to transition from 'fling to ring.' You're smart, Scorpio. You like to wait before committing, but Virgo season provides ample reasons to say yes.

Sagittarius

November 22 - December 21

You tend to live for the future, meaning when a season like Virgo makes its presence known, you are all about the plans and the dates to come. You and your partner have started to wind down from the summer fun and now you're already on to what comes next. It's a good thing, too, because you are with someone who enjoys hopes and dreams of the future just as much as you do. Virgo's energy helps you sort out the details and lets you rest in the security that 'everything is going to get done.' More time left for love!

Capricorn

December 22 - January 19

Virgo season helps you be you, Capricorn. While this zodiac sign can tilt the scales a little too far into the neurotic, you are strong enough to work with this kind of nervous energy; you like it. When it comes to your relationship, this energy gives you new ideas, and you thrive on newness; in fact, you desperately need it. What you'll find happening during August 23 - September 22, 2023, is that you and your partner will discover new and exciting things about each other, which can only improve with time.

Aquarius

January 20 - February 18

What Virgo season brings you in terms of love and romance is a reality check. There are things you need to look at and during this time, August 23 - September 22, 2023, you may not love what you see. That doesn't mean it can't be worked on, Aquarius. You may be waiting for your partner to make the first move when they could be clueless about what you want. This is the season where you figure out that if things aren't going how you want them to, it's up to you to create and manifest your love life according to your plan.

Pisces

February 19 - March 20

The kid gloves are now off and you are ready to play in the Majors. You took all of Leo season to figure out whether or not you want to give your heart to the person you are with right now, and the way it looks, you are ready to go the whole way. You put them through the test and now that it's Virgo season, you recognize that not only have they passed your criteria checklist, but you really and truly LIKE this person, too. Your deep friendship can now develop into the love you suspected was there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.