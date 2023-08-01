Today's tarot horoscope for Wednesday, August 2, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Check out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, August 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Oh, dear Aries, it seems like you're stuck in a bit of a rut, looking at life like a soggy sandwich. But you know what? You've got the power to flip that perspective. Instead of dwelling on what's not going your way, think about what you can change. Take a step back and consider new opportunities that might be passing you by because you're too busy frowning at the spilled milkshake.

Shake off the discontentment and don't worry about the unknown. Reach out to friends and family for support and fresh ideas. Remember, you can refill that cup with sweet lemonade if you keep an open mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Taurus, get ready for a surge of romance and creativity. The Knight of Cups brings you love and artistic inspiration in abundance. Express your emotions freely. Don't hold back from that date or creative project you've been contemplating. Follow your heart, and you'll find fulfillment beyond your imagination.

Take a leap of faith in love and your creative pursuits. Share your passions with others, and you'll discover a supportive audience. Remember, when you let your heart lead the way, magic happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Gemini, your curious mind is eager to explore new territory. The Page of Swords brings you a sense of intellectual adventure. Dive into learning opportunities, pick up a new hobby, or engage in stimulating conversations. You'll find the world expanding before your very eyes.

Let your inquiring mind guide you to exciting discoveries. Be open to different viewpoints and seek knowledge in unexpected places. Remember, knowledge is power, and you've got it in spades.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Dear Cancer, it looks like you've been feeling emotionally drained and ready to leave your current situation behind. But hold on, before you pack your bags, ask yourself if you're running away from your feelings. It's time to confront your emotions and find closure. Open up to your loved ones about what's been bothering you; they're there to support you through thick and thin.

Emotional healing begins with honesty and vulnerability. Seek comfort in the warmth of your connections. Remember, there's strength in showing your tender side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Hey, Leo, you've been through a lot, but the Nine of Wands reminds you that you're stronger than you know. Even when the world feels like it's closing in, you stand tall like a majestic lion. Push through any obstacles and trust your instincts. Your perseverance will pay off, and victory is within reach.

Keep your head high, and don't let challenges dim your light. You've got the courage and resilience to overcome anything. Remember, a roaring spirit like yours can conquer the jungle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Virgo, your kind heart and practical wisdom are in demand! The Six of Pentacles encourages you to give back and share your expertise. Lend a helping hand to those in need, be it friends, family, or a charitable cause. Your generosity will have a ripple effect, spreading positivity far and wide.

Use your skills to make a difference in people's lives. Remember, the world becomes a better place when you offer your assistance freely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Libra, you're a master at seeing both sides of the coin, but lately, decisions have been evading you. You've got a mental traffic jam, and it's time to clear it out. Stop avoiding choices and confront them head-on. Trust your instincts and use your charm to bring clarity to those tricky situations. Don't forget, you're the scale-balancing champ.

Make decisions. Gather all the necessary information, consult your inner wisdom, and put that elegant foot down. Remember, even a wrong decision can lead to valuable lessons.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Scorpio, your cup of happiness is brimming. The Ten of Cups brings you joy and fulfillment in your personal relationships. Cherish the love and support of your loved ones and celebrate the bonds you share. Bask in the harmony of your emotional connections, and let the good times flow.

Revel in the joy of your relationships and create beautiful memories with your loved ones. Let your passion and intensity shine, enhancing the love that surrounds you. Remember, happiness is contagious, and you're spreading it like wildfire.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Sagittarius, you're in for an adventurous challenge. The Seven of Wands calls on your fearless spirit to stand your ground and defend your beliefs. Trust your instincts, for they will guide you through any obstacles that come your way. You've got the tenacity and bravery to conquer whatever comes knocking.

Face challenges head-on and let your boldness lead the way. Remember, the road less traveled is where your true growth lies. Who knows? Maybe you can conquer your spot in the world, one dream at a time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, you've been feeling a bit disconnected from your usual ambitious self. Maybe it's time to reassess your goals and collaborate with others. Acknowledge that you don't have to shoulder everything alone. Teamwork can be a secret sauce to success. Don't let pride get in the way of progress. Seek out fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

Find a way to get back in sync with your aspirations. Your tenacity and leadership skills can shine brighter when you allow others to contribute. Remember, a skyscraper is built brick by brick, and no one does it alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, prepare for a burst of mental clarity and breakthroughs. The Ace of Swords gifts you with sharp insights and innovative ideas. Seize the opportunity to put your thoughts into action. Be fearless. Trust in your brilliance, for it has the potential to transform your world.

Let it lead you to new frontiers. Speak your truth and let your ideas take flight. Remember, your mind is a force to be reckoned with, and you can manifest the change you desire.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Oh, sweet Pisces, your dedication and craftsmanship are shining bright like a star in the night sky. The Eight of Pentacles acknowledges your tireless efforts and commitment to honing your skills. This is your time to excel and dive deep into your passion projects. Let your artistic side lead you to new heights of fulfillment.

Immerse yourself in the joy of creation and explore your talents without hesitation. Perfect your craft, and don't be afraid to seek guidance from mentors or experienced peers. Remember, your dreams are within reach when you invest love and labor into them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.