Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 28, 2023

Here's what your tarot horoscope for July 28, 2023 reveals when it comes to the things you are going through in life.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Aries, you are unstoppable! In your relationships, assert your needs and communicate openly to strengthen bonds. In your career, charge forward with determination, and success will be yours. Financially, trust your instincts, and opportunities for growth will arise. Love may be swift, so be open to exciting connections that align with your passions. Triumph and success are within your grasp; charge forward with determination and confidence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Taurus, love and nurture yourself and watch your relationships blossom. At work, creativity will lead to success, so trust your ideas. Financially, abundance is within reach, and your resourcefulness will pave the way. Love could bring profound connections, so open your heart to share your life's beauty. Abundance and nurturing await you; embrace the beauty around you and appreciate the love in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, choices may arise in relationships; listen to your heart to make authentic decisions. Career-wise, collaboration is key, and partnerships will lead to growth. Financially, trust in your abilities to adapt and seek diverse income streams. Love may bring a deep connection; embrace the harmony that awaits. Choices and partnerships are highlighted; follow your heart and communicate openly in relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Cancer, trust your intuition in relationships and allow emotional bonds to deepen. Career-wise, tap into your creativity to achieve success. Financially, face your fears and seek clarity to improve your situation. Love might bring emotional healing, so open your heart, and let your vulnerabilities be cherished. Embrace your intuition and inner wisdom; a period of transformation and emotional depth awaits you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

Leo, your strength shines in relationships; show compassion to build lasting connections. At work, leadership will bring recognition and success. Financially, assert your worth, and abundance will follow. Love may ignite a fiery passion, so embrace the adventure that awaits. Tap into your inner strength and courage to overcome challenges; lead with compassion and grace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Virgo, introspection will enhance your relationships; seek harmony within yourself. In your career, trust your wisdom and let it guide you towards success. Financially, take a step back to analyze and make informed decisions. Love might be found in solitude, so cherish your journey of self-discovery. Take time for introspection and self-discovery; trust your inner guidance on your journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Libra, balance is essential in relationships; seek fairness and equality. In your career, your decisions will lead to success; trust your judgment. Financially, stay ethical, and prosperity will align with your values. Love may bring true equilibrium, so embrace the harmony in your heart. Seek balance and fairness in all aspects of life; make wise decisions based on integrity and equality.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Death

Scorpio, embrace transformation in your relationships; let go of what no longer serves you. Career-wise, positive change is on the horizon; welcome it with open arms. Financially, release old patterns to invite abundance. Embrace transformation and new beginnings; let go of what no longer serves you for personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, luck is on your side in relationships; seize opportunities for growth. In your career, embrace change as it leads to advancement. Financially, trust that fortune will favor you. Love may bring unexpected surprises, so welcome the exciting adventures. Luck and positive changes are on the horizon; trust in the universe's plan for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Capricorn, lead with authority and empathy in your relationships. At work, your disciplined approach ensures success. Financially, take charge and invest wisely. Love may find stability and security; cherish the deep connections that form. Step into your leadership role with authority and confidence; success comes through disciplined action.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Star

Aquarius, your uniqueness shines in relationships; let your authenticity attract kindred spirits. Career-wise, stay hopeful, as success is within reach. Financially, embrace optimism, and opportunities will unfold. Love may bring inspiring connections, so follow the guiding light of your heart. Hope and inspiration abound; trust that your dreams will guide you towards a brighter future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Pisces, surrender and let go in relationships; allow the flow of love to guide you. At work, trust your instincts, and success will come in unexpected ways. Financially, be patient, and things will fall into place. Love may bring a profound shift, so embrace the transformative power of the heart. Embrace surrender and release control; a period of profound transformation and enlightenment awaits.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.