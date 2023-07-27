Relationships Improve For 4 Specific Zodiac Signs Starting July 31

Growth will always bring changes. As the week of July 31 begins, a Full Moon in Aquarius shines its divine light on the romantic life of Aquarius, Leo and Scorpio. If you are one of these signs, (or love one) this week's astrology helps you grow, heal and venture further into the realm of commitment. Aquarius is an air sign, so themes of communication will be heightened this week. However, as a zodiac sign that believes in the importance of the collective as much as the self, it's about realizing the unique energy you alone can bring to your romantic relationship.

Due to past heartbreak, it can feel challenging to fully embrace and reveal your authentic self to your partner, especially if it's a newer relationship. This is the only way to know if you are aligned with another. It's time to remove the mask and stop trying to be perfect, and instead, be yourself.

It's okay to have insecurities or even fears and to feel like you don't fit in anywhere because it's these qualities that another will recognize within you, allowing a genuinely conscious relationship to develop. Instead of looking at yourself with a lens of flaws, see them as the traits which make up your whole being because no matter what, you are worthy of being loved.

The Full Moon in Aquarius brings a point of fruition within the lunar cycle, which began at the end of January 2023. Reflect on how you've embraced your authenticity, advocated for yourself and even allowed yourself to pursue what feels like it's meant for you regardless of the opinions of others.

This is a time of completion and even of release, yet you often find outdated versions of yourself or expectations you need to let go of to embrace the love and joy you seek. Growth always brings changes, yet these changes are positive ones because they help you love yourself more deeply, disarming the walls of self-protection and genuinely being in the place to create a healthy and fulfilling romantic relationship. Here's how relationships improve for Aquarius, Leo and Scorpio zodiac signs this week.

Relationships improve for four zodiac signs starting July 31:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As an air sign known for your independent and forward-thinking nature, this week allows you to embrace growth and improvement within your romantic relationships as the Full Moon in Aquarius rises. In matters of the heart, the cosmos are urging you to reflect on your past experiences, as you are being guided to release what no longer serves you or your romantic life. Take some time to understand the patterns that have emerged in your relationships. What recurring themes have you noticed? What lessons have you learned? Use this knowledge to create a solid foundation for the love you desire.

During this period, you might feel an intensified desire for freedom and personal space within your romantic connection as you make space for new growth. It's essential to communicate these feelings with your partner openly and honestly. Remember, authenticity is one of your most significant assets, and being true to yourself will lead to a more profound connection.

This week is all about embracing change, both within yourself and in your relationship. Embrace the fact that people evolve, and so make your connections with them. If you're in a committed partnership, this is a time to engage in activities that foster mutual growth and encourage each other's dreams. Don't be afraid to open up deeply about your growth over the past year, as you are being guided to be more vulnerable.

Be cautious not to rush into any new romantic endeavors or aspects of commitment impulsively, as Venus is retrograde in Leo, activating your romantic sector. Take the time to know all the facts deeper before fully committing or agreeing to something. By understanding your needs and boundaries, you will be better positioned to build a meaningful connection that stands the test of time. Trust your instincts and remain open to whatever comes your way. The week of July 31 - August 6, 2023 holds the potential for growth and transformation in your romantic life, so embrace it with an open heart and a courageous spirit.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Aquarius lights up your romantic life in the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, encouraging your warmth and passion, as it presents an excellent opportunity for you to focus on enhancing your romantic relationship. The stars align to help you foster a deeper connection with your partner or potential love interest as Venus retrograde continues moving through your sign. This week is about opening your heart and expressing your authentic self in romantic endeavors. Your genuine enthusiasm and warmth will draw others closer to you, creating a harmonious and loving atmosphere.

Take a moment to reflect on your communication style within your relationships. Are you expressing your desires, needs and feelings clearly and honestly? This week, let your heart guide your words and don't be afraid to share your vulnerability with your partner. Doing so can create a safe and open space for emotional intimacy.

Be mindful of your natural charisma and charm, as it can sometimes overshadow your partner's needs, and incorporate this into growth and healing in your romantic relationship. During this period, it's essential to balance giving and receiving. Show genuine interest in your partner's dreams and desires and encourage them to share their thoughts. This will strengthen your bond and create a sense of mutual support.

The week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, is to celebrate love in all its forms. Whether in a long-term relationship or starting a new one, find joy in the small moments of connection. Incorporate greater consciousness into the time spent together. While you often bring excitement to love, allow yourself to embrace the value your partner brings to your life and the new perspectives or experiences it entails. May this week be filled with passion, tenderness and beautiful moments of connection in your romantic relationship. Embrace the opportunity to grow and deepen the love you share with your partner or to welcome new love into your life.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week holds a powerful opportunity for you to focus on enhancing and transforming your romantic relationships as the Full Moon in Aquarius activates themes around home, family and healing. As a water sign known for its depth and passion, you can experience love in its most profound and transformative forms. This week, the universe invites you to dive deep into your emotional realm and explore the hidden corners of your heart, helping bring healing and new growth to your relationship.

In matters of the heart, emotional transparency is critical. Take this time to express your feelings openly and honestly with your partner. Share your desires, fears and dreams. This vulnerability will create a stronger and more intimate connection. Embrace your natural intuition and allow it to guide you in understanding your partner's needs more deeply.

During this week, you may uncover unresolved emotions or past wounds that have affected your romantic relationships. Instead of shying away from them, confront them bravely. This self-awareness will help you break free from patterns that no longer serve you and pave the way for healing and growth.

This week, focus on building trust with your partner through honesty and transparency, as loyalty and commitment are essential to truly feel safe enough to let down all your walls. Be a pillar of support for them and allow them to lean on you when needed. Your unwavering presence and understanding will strengthen the bond you share; however, make sure they are doing the same for you as you continue to foster reciprocity within your romantic life.

Remember, love is a journey of growth and transformation. Welcome in the changes that come your way, both within yourself and your relationship. Trust in the process, and the love you seek will unfold in its perfect time. Embrace the depths of your heart and allow your love to flow freely and passionately.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week brings a beautiful opportunity for you to focus on improving and nurturing your romantic relationships as the Full Moon in Aquarius highlights your sector of commitment, creativity and joy. As an air sign known for grace and diplomacy, you naturally create harmony and balance in your connections. This week, the divine encourages you to use your natural skills to bring joy to the love you share with your partner or attract a new and exciting romance into your life.

Communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship and holds even greater significance for you. This week, express your thoughts and feelings with clarity and authenticity. Share your dreams and aspirations, and encourage your partner to do the same, especially regarding your shared visions involving the future of your relationship. Honest conversations will foster a deeper understanding and a stronger emotional bond, and don't be afraid to realize what you thought you wanted as shifted through your growth.

As a Libra, you may avoid conflict in your relationships to maintain harmony. While this trait is one you're aware of, it's essential to address any unresolved issues lurking beneath the surface. Trust in your ability to approach difficult conversations with grace and compassion. In doing so, you'll pave the way for growth and healing. You don't need to sacrifice your internal peace for the one desired externally.

Find time for self-reflection during this week, as it will ensure whatever you choose will reflect your truth and not the desire to people-please your partner. Understand your needs and wishes within a relationship, especially regarding what kind of commitment, home and future you want to create. By doing this, you are embracing your independence and ensuring that your romantic connections are built on mutual respect and equality.

Avoid comparing your love life to others. Every relationship is unique and special. Embrace your journey with an open heart and trust that the right person will be drawn to and continue to show up for your most authentic self — without you having ever to sacrifice yourself in the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.