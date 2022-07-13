5 Simple Ways To Tell If A Man Is Actually Committed To Being In A Relationship With You

When things are going well in a relationship, it's all too easy to make the assumption that things are getting serious.

If you both get along well with each other, are having fun, and the attraction factor is so intense you can't keep your hands off of one another ... he must be ready to commit, right?

Not necessarily.

Here are the five simple signs a man is actually committed to you and wants to be in a relationship:

1. He asks YOU to hang out all the time

If you are the one who usually initiates getting together, he is on your mind more often than you are on his.

A man who is serious about you will ask you out a lot. He'll be making sure he's the lucky guy spending time with you.

He won't sit back, waiting for you to suggest something.

2. You see him throughout the week, not just on late nights and weekends

If he wants to get together only on the weekends, especially only on Friday and/or Saturday night, it's a huge red flag.

He may only be interested in having fun with you. He may not want the responsibility of being with someone through the ups and downs of a committed relationship.

In other words, those weekend get-togethers are more like booty calls.

3. He has introduced you to the important people in his life

If he has introduced you to his close friends, or even better, his family, then you are climbing higher on his list of priorities and he is probably becoming serious about you.

If he wasn't proud of you and the relationship the two of you share, he wouldn't be proud to introduce you to his inner circle.

4. You know where he is and what he's doing without having to ask

If he offers to fill you in on his daily life and what he is planning to do in the upcoming few days or weeks, then he is becoming serious about your relationship.

You are someone he wants to let in on his life.

This is especially true if he volunteers the information before you ask him about his plans.

5. He asks you for advice on the important issues in his life

If he asks your opinion about a problem he is having with a close friend; if he discusses an issue his brother is dealing with, or a challenge he is encountering at work, then he values your opinion.

That, my dear. is the true sign a guy is serious about you and committed to your relationship.

If, for some reason, the guy you're in a relationship with does not show commitment in these ways, remember that his lack of commitment is not a reflection of you.

Not everyone is looking for a long-term partner and that is OK. He's just at a different stage in his life than you.

If you are looking for a larger commitment than he& is giving you, it's time to decide whether to stay or go. You deserve the type of love you want, and you will get it.

Norma Germain has helped hundreds of men and women across the country improve their love lives, inspiring them to keep their relationships fun, interesting, and bonded.