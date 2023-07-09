If you want to know if he wants more than just your body, look for these signs.
In the world of dating — specifically online dating — it’s hard to make that transition from a purely physical relationship to someone that is falling in love with you.
The reason why men struggle to get past this hurdle is purely carnal in nature and what the feeling of sex does to them.
The first thing is that a man’s body craves sexual connection. He loves your body and the energy it creates when engaging in a sexual act.
That’s why any chance he gets, he’s going to figure out a way to have sex with you. From texting you in the middle of the night to see if you are awake to figuring out a lame excuse to stop by your house.
Ladies, don’t fall into the trap that he is just thinking about you. He’s also thinking about himself and what pleasure you will bring to him.
When it comes to transferring your relationship from a sex partner to marriage material and a potential partner for life, you will have to dive deep and see if this man has the ability to be your future husband. Even though sex is usually the initial place where a man begins to connect with a woman, both of you will have to make sure it's deeper than the surface.
You will have to connect mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally.
So in order to figure out how to know if a guy likes you for more than just sex and if your sexual escapades are moving in the direction towards love, consider these points.
Here are 5 ways to know if your relationship has potential, or if it's just about the booty call:
1. He has self-love
Is he generally happy about his place in life and what he is contributing to the world? His happiness can’t be based on how you make him feel about himself and vice versa.
It’s like what Will Smith talked about in a post on A-plus: "You can make a person smile, you can make a person feel good, you can make a person laugh, but whether or not that person is happy is deeply and totally and utterly out of your control.”
2. He understands that there is no "I" in team
It’s clear that a team involves more than one person and in a relationship, you aren’t by yourself.
So if he is now including you in family functions and telling you important stories about his life and his friends, he’s including you in important aspects of his life.
3. He is self-assured
Does he have the confidence to offer his opinion that will ultimately make you better? A person that doesn’t really care about you will totally be indifferent to your hopes and dreams.
You want to see that the man you are going to marry is in your corner and pushing you toward greatness.
4. He appreciates you for you
When your future husband appreciates you, he will have no trouble telling others who and what you mean to him. When you feel valued and appreciated he recognizes the attributes you bring to his life.
5. He gets a feeling of "one-ness"
This will probably be the hardest to figure out since your future husband will try not to tip his hand because he will feel that he will lose control. Trust me that if all the other components are in place, this last one will be in place as well or will soon follow.
If not, then this man has relegated you to strictly the sexual side of the relationship ledger. So you must decide if that’s not the type of relationship you want, you must make a change.
