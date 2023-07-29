What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 30, During The Capricorn Moon

You don't have to work hard — just smart. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn today, helping you tune into your inner genius to work smarter, not harder, toward manifesting what you want to create in your life. Capricorn energy is diligent and focused. It keeps its goal in mind as it traverses the mountains of life with unwavering dedication.

This is your chance to embrace the earth's energy present with the Capricorn Moon and Mercury in Virgo to focus on the best-initiating change within your life. When it comes to manifesting, you need to indulge your imagination and believe in your dreams, yet to take an idea and bring it to fruition, you also must utilize the logical and practical nature of earth energy. Capricorn helps you keep your goal in reach and recognize the steps you need to take to achieve it. Instead of seeing details or the mundane as something that deters you from your goal, it's an opportunity to make a grand manifestation plan.

In manifesting with the current Capricorn Moon and an influx of earth energy, focusing on what must first be done to create a more fertile place for your dreams to take root is essential. If you desire a new relationship, healing must be done first.

Likewise, you should focus on your internal worth if you seek greater financial abundance. Get to the root of what you desire, and rather than thinking you must exhaustingly work to achieve it, let a more innovative way to manifest it be revealed to you because you'll never have to tire yourself out trying so hard if it's meant for you.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 30:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Career stability

To harness the Capricorn energy activating your career sector, light a green candle and smudge using rosemary to clear away any negative energy. Then write out your affirmation ten times and bury it beneath a basil plant for stability and prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I am taking the steps necessary to create stability and abundance in my career.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Taking a chance on your destiny

The Capricorn Moon activates themes around luck, abundance and expansion. To take advantage of this opportunity, create an altar space with a yellow candle anointed with frankincense essential oil. Repeat the affirmation nine times as you practice flame gazing and place your hands in Kubera mudra to attract total abundance on your new path.

Daily affirmation: I trust in myself to take a chance on fulfilling my destiny.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Deeper emotional intimacy

As the Capricorn Moon activates themes of transformation and intimacy, bind a red and violet candle together with white thread for a new beginning. As you gaze at your altar space, anoint your heart chakra with ylang-ylang essential oil and silently repeat the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I radically create emotional depth and intimacy within my relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: A new romantic chapter

Capricorn energy rules over your romantic sector, so this is the perfect time to reflect on what you want to begin with in this part of your life. Please write down your intention for growth in your romantic life on paper, fold it three times, anoint it with rose essential oil and then plant it beneath lavender for luck. Your intention for growth in your romantic life on a piece of paper

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a new romantic chapter filled with alignment, growth and happiness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Feeling grounded

The Capricorn Moon will highlight themes of well-being and health. To incorporate this energy into your ritual, begin your day with a cup of peppermint tea, and then take it outside as you practice a walking meditation. Focus on the sensation of the earth beneath your feet as you repeat the affirmation in synch with your footsteps.

Daily affirmation: I am grounded in my truth and who I am.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Romantic commitment

Your sector of commitment and joy is ruled by Capricorn, which means under the energy of the Moon, it's essential to tap into this influx of energy. Create a circle using red thread to symbolize the commitment you seek and then join it with another circle. Place these inside a jar with honey and lavender to bring commitment and peace to your romantic union.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to receive a more significant commitment in my romantic relationship and take things to the next level.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A new home

The Capricorn Moon helps you manifest a new beginning in your home or even family sectors. To use this opportunity, you can create an intention jar utilizing the picture of the house or family you want to manifest. Then add in basil, cloves, lavender and rose petals. Keep this in a south-facing area of your home until the Moon is in Capricorn again and then bury the herbs in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am open to the redirection of the universe as I embrace a new home space.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Practical conversations

To make the most of the Capricorn Moon as it activates themes of communication, focus on the conversations you need to have to honor your practical needs for a stable foundation. Begin by anointing your throat chakra with bergamot essential oil as you repeat the affirmation three times. Then write down your affirmation on a piece of paper. Wrap three almonds inside, a symbol of productive communication and then place them on your altar next to a blue candle.

Daily affirmation: I create space for honest and direct conversations with those I care about.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Truly valuing yourself

Capricorn energy rules your sector of value and self-worth, something that has been a significant theme for you recently. To activate this energy portal, perform a self-massage using lemon essential oil. Then sit in front of the mirror and tell yourself ten positive qualities you are proud of. To close out the ritual, repeat the affirmation twice.

Daily affirmation: I am of value simply because I am myself, and I attract everything that is meant for me into my life effortlessly.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-acceptance

In your sign of Capricorn, the Moon will help you reach greater levels of self-acceptance. To harness this energy, write down your affirmation on a slip of paper and bind it with three sprigs of lavender. Place it near a gold candle on your altar as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I accept myself just as I am and extend grace toward the parts I am still learning to love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Dreamwork

Capricorn rules the deepest part of your chart, including intuition, truth and dreams. Dreamwork is the ability to process things and mentally develop solutions through your dreams. To begin a ritual to encourage this, create a mugwort tea and place an amethyst. As you enjoy your tea, silently repeat the affirmation and allow yourself to slow your breathing down as you prepare for sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am a profoundly intuitive soul capable of dreamwork as I manifest my deepest desires into reality.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Confirmation of your path

Incorporate sacred cacao into your ritual to harness the energy of the Capricorn Moon as it highlights your social sector and reputation. Cacao is a heart opener that can help you connect more deeply with yourself and the universe. First, anoint your third eye with sandalwood essential oil, and send your affirmation into the cacao. Once it's ready, sit outside and quietly drink it as you take in the world and any signs the universe might be sending you.

Daily affirmation: I am precisely where I am meant to be in this life, and I receive confirmation from the universe with my heart and arms wide open.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.