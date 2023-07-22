What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 23, As Chiron Retrogrades In Aries

What can your zodiac sign manifest on July 23, during Chiron retrograde in Aries? Take each delay from the universe as one of opportunity. In a week with profound astrological events, today offers another perspective on what you're being guided to focus on before you can move ahead in all the ways you crave. Although this energy may require some diligence in working through, it also hosts the confidence and motivation to take whatever you've been through and turn it into gold.

Today is an epic meeting of Pluto in Capricorn along the North Node in Aquarius, but Chiron, the wounded healer in Aries, also begins its retrograde journey. There is darkness here, something you need to face and heal before it festers any longer in your heart, but as much as you will have to transmute that pain into healing — the essential thing to be mindful of is that you can.

With both the North Node and Chiron in Aries, you are being shown the way through is in your deepest wounds, and they're not anything anyone else can heal for you. Instead, it is only yours to do, feel, and move through. While others can support and love you, you are the only one who knows where the salve of healing most needs to be administered.

On the heels of Venus, the planet of love, beginning its retrograde journey yesterday, there is a significant theme between what you heal and what you can manifest in your life. The Aries energy coming in will help you face the darkness that Pluto in Capricorn activates so you can successfully move through this last phase of lessons before the Age of Aquarius begins in early 2024.

To manifest healing is what truly allows a life of abundance to be brought to fruition finally. Things won't go as planned right now, and more delays will be experienced than usual. However, each one is being presented as a gift only you can unwrap, and now is the time you need to truly heal so that you can move into your fate and the new era the Nodes promise.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 23:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Self-confidence

Aries, with Chiron and the North Node activating your sector of self, you've got a great opportunity for courage and self-confidence to build. How to manifest: bind a cinnamon stick with a red thread as you repeat the affirmation. Please place this in your pocket or altar until you get the desired results.

Daily affirmation: I believe in myself and my worthiness to live a life of fulfillment.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Focus

To discern the truth as Chiron and the North Node activate your subconscious zone and dreams, rub a sprig of basil between your hands before you, releasing its aromatic benefit into the air. Here's what to do, deeply inhale and repeat the affirmation as you envision a bright green light in your mind's eye, helping to focus all your thoughts.

Daily affirmation: I am focused and directed in pursuing my dreams.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Fresh priorities

To harness the new energy Chiron and the North Node are activating within your social sector, place a sprig in each section of an ice cube tray using spearmint for rejuvenation and focus. As you do, announce what each priority represents, fill it with water, repeat your affirmation ten times and place it in the refrigerator. Each time you use one of the cubes, repeat the affirmation and remember your commitment to fresh new priorities.

Daily affirmation: I am reenergizing my priorities so they reflect all the lessons I've learned.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Career inspiration

To make the most of the energy regarding your professional life as Chiron and the North Node activate this sector, incorporate a green candle with an amethyst attached to it. Repeat your affirmation as you light the candle, anointing your third eye with bergamot essential oil and flame gaze, allowing divine inspiration to come to you.

Daily affirmation: I am inspired to create a career connected with my purpose.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Soul expansion

Chiron and the North Node in Aries activate your sector of luck and abundance. To harness this powerful energy, create a sacred salt scrub with lemongrass, grapefruit and spearmint essential oils. You can also place carnelian into the mixture for added expansion and energy. As you practice this ritual in the shower, repeat the affirmation as you do.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for growth, expansion and abundance on a soul level.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Intimate transformation

Chiron will bring healing, while the North Node helps manifest your fate. In Aries, this lights up your house of transformation and intimacy. Place a red and pink candle next to one another and bind them with a black string for protection. Once lit, allow the string to break and then take it and fully wrap it around the red candle, burying the pink one in the garden beside the rosemary. Or, you can anoint it with essential rosemary oil and squash it. Please repeat the affirmation and allow yourself to focus on what you are gaining rather than what you are losing.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing radical transformation in my romantic life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Aries is your opposing sign, and because of that, it represents your romantic sector. With both Chiron and the North Node here, it's a powerful portal for romantic growth. Create a sacred sachet using sunflower seeds, rose petals, cloves and rose quartz. Take this sachet and send your intention into it, then place it under your pillow, repeating the affirmation before bed and then planting the seeds when you receive the soul nudge. It's divine time too.

Daily affirmation: I am tending my relationship's seeds of love and understanding.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Self-healing

To embrace the healing energy of Chiron and the North Node as they activate your well-being sector, anoint your pulse points with cypress essential oil, repeating the affirmation and sending your body and soul immense love. Once you are holding a high vibration, tie a blue thread for healing around your right ring finger, saving space and gratitude for your healing.

Daily affirmation: My priority is my healing and well-being

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Clearing romantic karma

Chiron and the North Node in Aries highlight commitment, joy and family themes. To embrace this new energy, create a charcoal and sage smudge, first burning to cleanse your aura and then adding salt and coconut oil to create a scrub. Think of this ritual as both spiritual and physical. As you smudge your aura, deeply inhale and allow repeat the affirmation observing what comes up. During the scrub, think of washing away past versions of yourself while taking accountability for your actions. You can help to bring balance by performing a cedarwood essential oil self-massage.

Daily affirmation: I am prepared to see the truth and do my best to balance out karmic debts.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Connection

Aries energy reigns over your fourth house of home, family and healing. With Chiron and the North Node present here, embracing the growth opportunities is essential by lighting a red and green candle and tying a white string from your right ring finger to your left. As you hold your hands in anjali mudra, focus on the flame and the connection within yourself. Slide the strings off without breaking them and bury them beneath a pine tree for stability on your new path.

Daily affirmation: I am building a more significant connection within my relationship and the world.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Future-orientated plans

It's time to speak up and begin advocating for yourself and your dreams as Chiron and the North Node in Aries activate your communication sector. Begin by anointing your throat chakra with bergamot essential oil using a piece of citrine or tiger's eye. As you do, repeat the affirmation, closing your eyes and notice arising in your mind's eye. Write down anything that seems to be the universe speaking to you, and close out your ceremony with your hands in gratitude in front of your forehead.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on creating the life of my dreams, one step at a time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

Anything you can dream of is yours, as Chiron and the North Node in Aries bring abundance to your financial value and income sector. Write your name on a dollar bill and the abundance you hope to attract in this lifetime. Roll it up, anoint it with olive oil, and then bury it beneath a basil, adding cloves for wealth. Sprinkle the soil with cinnamon for luck and repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of an abundant, financially secure life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.