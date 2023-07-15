3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have The Best Horoscopes On July 16, During The Moon In Cancer

Three zodiac signs will likely have the best horoscopes on July 16, during the Moon in Cancer. What makes you feel warm and cozy on the inside? Who brings out those feelings within you? What can you do to take your happiness from where it is right now to a few levels higher? These are the questions of the day. Those who journal their feelings and engage in grounding exercises will find it useful to ask themselves why they love certain things or people and hate others. Focusing on stability and what brings stability into your life (and mind) is also being indicated today.

The Moon in Cancer is the main astrological energy of the day. And with the transiting Moon here, today will be indolent for most people. Take it easy where you can. Pamper yourself if you haven't in a long while. Tomorrow is a New Moon in Cancer, so now's the time to prepare yourself if you want to do a manifestation ritual or soak up the powerful energy of the New Moon. New beginnings are coming. The experience will be smoother if you prepare beforehand and have a game plan ready.

If you have a workaholic friend or feel like there is a snake in your social circle, now's not the time to divulge your secrets or give them too much power over your private life. No matter how powerful a social connection might be, sometimes the cons outweigh the pros of an acquaintance. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 16.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Engagements with family and elders will bring you much joy and blessings today, Taurus. Even if you cannot physically interact with them, maybe because you are at university or live far away, phone or video calls will lift everyone's hearts and spirits. For some of you, the Moon in Cancer makes the day especially great for engaging with your mother and remembering everything she has done for you. Why honor your mom just on Mother's Day?

North Node in Taurus is in a trine aspect with Venus and Mars today. The connection with Pluto in Capricorn is a bit concerning. Your love life will be extraordinarily good (and sexually satisfying), but you will be more prone to brushing off the red flags because you are love-struck. Jupiter trine Mars highlights that non-romantic connections will bring you greater joy at this time and aid in your long-term success.

Those of you who are married need to account for the future. Your children will grow up one day and you will grow old. There will be marriages, deaths and other major life events. It can be sobering to think about all this, but today's energy is well-placed for good decisions in these crucial areas of life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your nurturing and teaching spirit will be at the forefront today, Sagittarius. Those of you in teaching or mentoring professions will be especially blessed today, especially if you are a public figure with a social media reach. Webinars and other presentations will go well and smoothly, as will charity galas and other events.

Mercury and Venus in Leo are blessing you at this time so your love life will benefit. If you and your partner are in a long-distance relationship today, you will feel extra close to each other. Associations with Scorpio will also bring good luck into your life, especially those with a few Libra placements in their birth chart.

The end of the day will be pretty routine and laid-back for you. Since it's a Sunday, you may rue the beginning of the new work week. Watch a movie to distract yourself. There's no point in getting anxious. Nothing too bad will happen on Monday.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The energy today might be indolent, Libra. You are primed for a lot of mental activities. Some of you will be deep in your thoughts for most of the day. Just ensure you are not "thinking out loud" with everything printed on your face. A little bit of discretion will bring you more peace and joy at this time, especially if you have a big decision to make shortly and want to avoid peer pressure from pushing you down the wrong path for you.

Ceres trine Vesta, but square Moon is tricky energy. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. Despite some pushback from parental figures, especially the overbearing ones, you will know exactly how to take your life to the next level. Just make sure that you have chosen your companions for the journey well. If anyone is second-guessing the enterprise, they will cause a catastrophe in the future by not rising to the occasion.

A gratitude ritual to return positive energy to the universe is also indicated here. It will anchor you and help you shrug off your doubts and insecurities. If you are interacting with an Aries, read their horoscope as well.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.