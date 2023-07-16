How The New Moon In Cancer Empowers 3 Specific Zodiac Signs' Horoscopes This Week

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for July 17 - 23, 2023, thanks to the New Moon. This week, self-love and self-care are the themes of the New Moon in Cancer. This week, do something at least once that lifts your spirits and fills your heart with joy. It can be singing by yourself while cleaning the house, watching your favorite movie or even getting a nice mani-pedi! You know what feels right to you. Do that. This extends to the food you eat as well.

The New Moon on July 17 marks a period of new beginnings for three specific zodiac signs. This time, the New Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. So manifestation rituals related to love, family and grounded welfare will be the most successful. As the Moon waxes over the next few days, the energy will bloom further and bring more peace and love into your life. Make sure toxic elements and people don't disrupt it!

If you have quarreled with anyone for a while, it's time to end the war or go your separate ways. If the latter is unthinkable, you need to ask yourself if one or both of you are being too stubborn or petty. Or if you care more about the other person than they care about you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 17 - 23, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 17 - 23, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Love, justice and karmic retribution are the themes of this week for you, Capricorn. These will be in your favor because you are on the best horoscopes list. In love, you will get closer to your partner or the person you are interacting with. Your interactions will stay on your mind long after you part ways. It will not be an inconvenience.

Karma is on your side this week. So is justice. Although this may not directly relate to legal proceedings, it will impact your mind's work. You will be extra sharp and perceptive, allowing you to maneuver out of sticky spots in social and political interactions.

Sun in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn and Sun conjunct Moon in Cancer are the main astrological energies affecting you this week. So hold your ground but don't be overbearing. You will emerge victorious if you stay polite, no matter the opposition's stance.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Destiny is offering you a blank slate this week, Sagittarius. You can write whatever story you want on this canvas. Some of you will be extremely creative this week. So make sure to pour this energy into something that will bring you good fruits in the future. A vacation with the family is also indicated for some of you, especially if you are under 25.

Moon, Mercury and Venus in Leo are the astrological energies affecting you this week. The Moon in Cancer will make the beginning of the week very friendly and positive for you. Once the Sun moves from Cancer into Leo at the end of the week, you will feel joy and positivity again because Leo's energy is in harmony with Sagittarius'. The next few weeks will be pretty good for you because of this solar influence. Ensure you do not dismiss important events while engaging with friends and family. The energy might be great for socializing, but other aspects of life will not stop. Stay on top of your game and you will be fine.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Slow and steady is the motto of the week for you, Cancer. With the New Moon in Cancer starting the week, you have the winds beneath your sails now. Take advantage of this, especially if you have wanted to express your feelings to someone and were chickening out each time. Just be classy about your expression, and don't presume anything lest you make the other person feel disrespected.

Sun in Cancer is coming out of your zodiac sign this week. So take advantage of the solar presence this week and try to get as much done as possible in your work life and creative pursuits. You may feel slightly melancholy next week once the Sun shifts to Leo. Also, Juno in Cancer makes the week great for engaging with your significant other. Just make sure both of you are on the same page. Otherwise, Juno opposite Pluto may lead to heartbreak shortly.

You will be quite introspective and introverted this week, more so than usual. Don't force yourself to act contrary to this or allow peer pressure to confuse you into socializing. This positive energy is also aiding your intuition at this time. You will miss the window of opportunity if you let yourself get distracted.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.