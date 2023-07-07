Each Zodiac Sign's Numerology & Tarot Horoscope For July 8

Today we are invited to manage our lives with tender-loving care and to explore hidden opportunities that may not seem right for the moment but are intended to grow our character. Today's tarot horoscope involves the numerology of a Life Path 4, the Manager, during a day when the Moon enter Aries, it's a great time to handle quick and easy tasks that move our lives forward in both big and small ways. To find out more, here is today's tarot horoscope for July 8, 2023 is here with predictions for your zodiac sign this Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Have faith, Aries. The world will give you lots of reasons why you should give up hope; but your sign is the symbol of child-like faith. Deep down in your heart that's an ember that never dies reminding you that there's an eternal spark of light leading you to the path of your purpose.

When you fear that there's nothing left to believe, or that all heroes are gone, dive into that place where you remember who you are. You're an Aries, the Alpha of the zodiac. You always find a way to bounce back and begin again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

An ancient book says, "There has no temptation taken you but such as is common to man" which means whatever problem you face, someone has experienced it as well. You aren't alone, Taurus. Even during the darkest hour of the night when the phone does not beep from a friend's text or the ex you once loved won't call, you are not alone in this great, big world. Someone out there is feeling the same things you feel, and experiencing what you are. Don't sit in dread wallowing in self-pity. Go online and find a group on Reddit or on a social media site to connect with people who understand what you're going through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Death isn't something to fear. In fact, it's a journey to look forward to, because when someone you love, a beloved pet or a parent, travels to the other side they are walking on a bridge that leads them back to you spiritually, emotionally. Death is part of the cycle of rebirth, and when you have to say goodbye to a person you loved, who is still here, but no longer in your life, it can feel like one of the most painful experiences you will ever go through. But this pain in your life will subside, and when it does, you'll find yourself in a new place in time where great things can start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life surprises you. Sometimes you are taken aback by the things you experience, but aren't you glad there are still opportunities that take your breathe away and remind you how much you don't know and how much there is yet to explore? You're at this wonderful crossroads where you are wise enough to realize you don't have all the answers, but you are bold enough to look for them. There's a lot of opportunity when you find yourself at the crossroads of curiosity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are one of the lucky people who have a chance to do something exponentially good for yourself, and in turn, for others. When you get to a certain place in your life, there's a duty to give to people who have less than you. This may not mean a monetary gift, but imparting your knowledge, wisdom and sound advise. People need honesty, and since you're one of the bravest signs of the zodiac, you are the perfect person to delivery a hefty dose of truth when the timing is right.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life is not fair, but what good does it do to sit in your judgment and point the finger at the world saying things could be better. The person who sees the problem is the one who is being invited to solve it. You, with your knowing eyes, have insight that's given by the universe. Awareness is a gift, Virgo, and you wouldn't be given this token of glory if the universe didn't also equip you with the tools to make a change with impact.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Yes, you're a lover, but you're also a fighter, and that's a trait within you most people fail to notice. When you feel like one of your own is being hurt by others, the first thing you want to do is let the parental bear come out and protect the wounded cub. Today, you're loving someone from the tougher side of you. There's a warrior in your heart and it's going to come with fangs. You don't always show how fierce you can be, but today, the exception to the rule applies.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You know that intimacy requires two people to decide to get naked at a soul level and share their deepest, darkest secrets without fear. You have a longing to connect with your partner on this level. It's not easy and it requires each of you to be braver than brave. But once you move beyond this point in time where you are afraid of what the other will think when they know the real YOU, something magical will take place. You see each other, and you feel seen ... Scorpio, that's the stuff real love is made of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You aren't impatient, but there comes a point when you have to ask yourself what are you waiting for? If you are ready to make a change but someone else is not, does that mean you need to put your life on hold? You are a great thinker, Sag. If you're trying to escape the box you're in, then you will need to use out-of-the-box-thinking. As Albert Einstein once said, “You cannot solve a problem with the same mind that created it.” Change how you are viewing this problem, and the problem suddenly will make a way for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are someone who likes people to be honest with you, so when you catch a person lying to themselves it sounds off giant alarm bells. You need to help them see what's happening and you can't hold back.

Today you are ready to preach the "We are all human. You have made mistakes, and other people have made mistakes" talk. Someone thinks they are better than everyone else, and it hits your heart in all the wrong ways. It's not easy being the truth deliverer, but the wounds of a friend are a form of love. If you don't tell your friend their problem, who will?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Jealousy will eat you up inside, Aquarius. When you see a friend having the things that you wish to have in your life, don't allow the green eyed monster to creep into your home and rob you of your joy. There's luck for everyone, and even if yours does not come in the same form as somebody else's, that does not make you less fortunate. You are designed with a unique purpose and mission to fulfill in this life. Maybe having what they have would change you into a different type of mindset. If you were to change anything about you, the world would miss out. The universe is always generously providing you what you need, at the time that you need it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People are mirrors to each other, and a person is in your life to help you see you. There's a saying, "When you point your finger at a problem, there are three other fingers pointing at you." Today one of the greatest things you can do for yourself is to recognize the shortcomings you have instead of focusing on what anyone else needs to change. When you worry about what another person does or doesn't do, you steal your time and waste it away. One the best things you can do today is realize that when you spot something in a person you dislike, you might also carry this same trait in some way within yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.