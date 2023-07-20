Leo Season, July 22 - August 22: It's Time For Your Zodiac Sign To Shine

Leo the Lion is loud, proud and ready to take the spotlight from July 23 to August 22, 2023. We welcome this Sun sign in with all of our hearts because we usually stand to benefit from its benevolent influence. This fire sign is the middle child among its fellow fire siblings, Aries and Sagittarius and like the middle child, it does its best not to get overlooked. Leo season brings out the attention hog in all of us, no matter what zodiac sign we are, and during Leo season in 2023, we will see much in the way of friendly competition and constructive 'showing off.

Leo is also associated with the Sun, rather than a mere planet, and when we feel Leo's aggressive influence in our lives, we want to make sure that those around us know that we're different, special, perhaps even rare or one of a kind.

We think highly of ourselves during Leo season; there's nothing wrong with that. We will come to know during this particular Leo season that the love of self is the very thing that establishes a powerful foundation for attracting the love of others. In other words, if love plays a big role in our lives, it will happen this summer, and much of it will be known from July 23 through August 22.

So get ready to shine like the Sun at midday, zodiac signs, because, in a way, Leo brings abundant opportunity. We may fall in love or find that we are the focus of someone else's love. Family reunions, as are relationships between friends, are excellent during this time ... incredibly long-lost friends. This is a great time to celebrate the simple joy of being alive. It's time to wake up late, get lazy, sprawl out and hug someone special. It's Leo season, zodiac signs and living is easy.

Leo season horoscopes, July 22 - August 22:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right from the start, it looks like Leo will inspire you artistically. How this translates over to your love life is in so much as when you fall in love, you are a gift-giver and the kind of gifts that you'll be giving are the ones that are handmade and come from the heart. Your efforts are appreciated by the person you love. You can expect them to chime in on the creative vibe. This is a great time for getting deeply involved with someone on a project. While working hard, you'll find plenty of time for play ... and love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Leo season brings total romance into your life, Taurus, and that is, of course, exactly what you love most. You'll notice that you and your partner or loved one crave being together more than ever during this time and that the summer of 2023 is all the more beautiful during the season of Leo. What will be obvious is the focus on home and comfort. Your love life is centered around certain worldly pleasures, and together, you can create a warm and inviting environment for yourselves.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The prospect of taking your love life on the road, Gemini, gets you on the move this season. Finally, you seem to be getting some time off, and being that Leo season is definitely good for your love life, you want to share the good stuff with that one special person ... but you want to do with 'out there' in the great outdoors. Communications are on the point between you and your person during Leo season, and you'll agree on almost everything. Leo brings about compatibility, and you love that. Finally, someone agrees with you!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've needed this season, as your birthday seemed too laid back, and you feel you want your summer to be exciting. All you had to do was wait, and now the wait is over. You and your romantic partner will finally spend quality time together. While you want that very badly, it also scares you a bit because you may wonder if you'll do something wrong, something to 'blow' it. Don't worry, Cancer. Leo has your back on this one; your confidence will soar, and you'll love the feeling.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo in Leo season is like a cat on a window sill on a hot, sunny day. It all feels good to you, and while you may be the only thing on your mind, you are happy to let others into your kingdom. You have someone in your life who enjoys paying attention to you, and during your season, you'll see that this person is both sincere and worthy of being adored by you. You will stretch out like that cat on the sill and lazily bask in their love's warmth. This season brings you love and sensuality. Enjoy it all, and happy birthday!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What can one say but — you deserve this, Virgo, and 'this' is an incredible state of mind you've worked very hard to achieve. Leo season not only brings you love and great understanding between you and a partner, but it lets you know that you DO get a break and that it's not all work, work, work for you. Leo season affords you time and space to relax and spend quality time with your partner. You will come to enjoy the time off and may even see how easy it is to let go and relax. Nice!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll find getting along much easier with friends and family during Leo season when you feel more relaxed than usual. Some of the Lion's traits are wearing off on you and that's a good thing because you could seriously use a break from your usual uptight take on things ... like love. Your love life will take a new track due to spiritual inclinations and your newfound willingness to reason things out. You and your partner, in other words, will find a brilliant way to communicate your love, and it will feel new and refreshing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Leo season does everything you want, Scorpio, which affects your professional and romantic life. And with you, one thing affects the other. The more confident you feel at the job, the more confident you are in your romance, and just knowing that you're able to have a great time with your partner means the world to you because it gives you hope for the future. While you won't live in the future during this season, the present 'now' moments will be filled with affection and profound compassion.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Now and then, you get it into your mind that you want a total overhaul and during the Leo season of 2023, you'll be going for it. You've wanted to refresh your focus and a purpose, and you will find someone in your life who is on the same train as you are, mentally and emotionally, and without planning it, the two of you will start something incredibly inspiring. From friendship to romance, it's all happening and will lead you to bigger and better adventures and experiences.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The irony of Leo season in your life, especially in your love life, is that with all that power and sunshine, the one thing you notice happening to you is that you seem to be heavily in touch with your emotions and vulnerability. You generally like to keep 'high' emotion on the back burner, but during Leo season, you'll feel so comfortable with your romantic partner that you may discover a new side to yourself. You will enjoy playing the 'sensitive lover' role and laugh at how easy it is. Who knew?

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may be tempted to take a friendship and make it into a romance, as this season seems to be prodding you into thinking romantically. You are very happy during this time, but something is missing, and you mean to fill the void, one way or another. Because of Leo's generous ways, you will find it much easier than you thought when leaving the friend zone for higher ground. Don't be surprised if you fall in love during Leo season, as it seems to be beckoning you in that direction.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Leo season brings in all the right words, meaning communications are 'all green' during this time. You can finally say something that may alter how you and your romantic partner go about your life together, and you'll find that Leo brings a supportive tone to everything you do. It's as if you've been hesitant for no reason at all, and now that Leo season is here, you and your partner will feel as though it's safe to be here and promising to be together. There's a future for you in love, Pisces, cemented here and now, during Leo season.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.