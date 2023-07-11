July 12 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Moon In Taurus

Ordinarily, having a Moon in Taurus transit isn't the kind of aspect that really does much damage to a person, but on July 12, 2023, we're going to see just what it DOES do, as this transit comes with a couple of 'monkey wrenches' so to speak. That means that, for three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Wednesday, the idea of 'being stubborn' or not wanting to do something will take on new proportions.

We all know that while positive, Taurus energy can be stagnant or stubborn; it's a given, but when placed in transit with the Moon, we're looking at how stubborn behavior can mess with a person's life, precisely three zodiac signs.

Moon in Taurus creates a situation where we know we need to get a move on, but there's something deeper than just refusing to move. There's something ... private going on, and while the world around us may assume we're just stubborn, the reality is that we aren't participating in whatever seems to be utterly important because we fear what will happen if we act.

Today's transit brings out a deep fear of people, and while we aren't going to admit to that readily, it's what keeps us back. It's what's at the heart of why we aren't moving forward today. It's not just us that hold back through our actions or lack thereof, we will end up ruining something for someone else today, too, and that's not what we want.

Moon particularly moves three zodiac signs in Taurus, which will cause us to stop and assess whatever is going on. If as feel the slightest bit hesitant today, we will pull back. We won't care who we prevent from going forward because we are only concerned with our emotional reactions. We aren't intentionally selfish, but that is hit will to come across to everyone else. Which three zodiac signs take Moon in Taurus to heart on July 12, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 12:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It makes sense that when the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you'd 'feel' it, and you will. What's going on today is that you will feel something rise to the surface that you've been repressing for a while, and honestly, Taurus, it might be anger. You are generally the kind of person who doesn't let anger eat you alive, and it won't be doing that today, either. However, you will not be content to sit there and stew in your dark feelings during Moon in Taurus.

What will occur is that you'll be rude to someone who loves you, and all because you desperately need to work it out on your own. You do not want opinions today, and you don't want help. You will come to your conclusions, but if taking your time getting there holds the party up, so be it. Call you 'party pooper.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you decide, it's done and sealed. On July 12, 2023, you will make up your mind again, and no one on this earth or beyond can change your mind. During Moon in Taurus, you will see your life very clearly. You are your boss, and if you want to deal with something extremely personal, you are the only one who can do it.

On this day, July 12, 2023, it will all become very clear to you that you are the one who calls the stops on this day. Today, you will let the people in your life know that you are about to do something that does not concern them, even if they think they are involved. This is your body and your right, and during Moon in Taurus, you will stubbornly defend your right to be you. The others can either wait or sit this one out. You are concerned only with yourself today — La di dah.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you don't put your foot down and demand things the way you need them to be today, July 12, 2023, you feel you'll lose all of your power to some force waiting on the sidelines to take it away from you. You are selfish and stubborn, and you don't care, and with the Moon in Taurus, you feel justified and staunch. Nobody's moving you off your platform.

You are glued to your ways and opinions, and that is that. You like being in control, and while you are well aware of letting others have a say or taking a turn, the one thing you won't allow is for someone to take away your chance to do the same. And, on July 12, 2023, someone will get in your way, Capricorn, and you will have none of it. They cannot make you budge, no matter how hard they try. So there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.