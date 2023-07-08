Relationships Improve For 4 Zodiac Signs Who Follow Their Heart This Week

From July 10 - 16, 2023 relationships improve for four zodiac signs if they follow their heart this week. it's essential to realize your heart has power over the decisions and choices you make for your life. This energy is amplified when Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Leo on July 11. Mercury helps you to understand the only words worth speaking are those based on the unfiltered truth of your heart.

During Mercury in Leo, the more you can tune into your heart, how it's feeling and what direction it feels inspired to move in, the more you honor yourself. Taking care of yourself and self-validate are core qualities for healing your relationship. You then come to the table having first met your needs instead of asking your partner to compensate for any lack you may still have.

The relationship that matters most is the one you first have with yourself because it's this one that will always determine what occurs in your romantic life. When you trust yourself, giving yourself what you most need, you create the space for a completely different relationship than you've ever had — and the opportunity for more profound growth and healing.

Mars shifting into Virgo is responsible for the wave of healing that reaches you this week as you can slow down, reflect on the small moments and reflect on what you can do to improve things. This is a slower energy you can continue to work with as you understand that anything to do with love can't be rushed.

The more you can embrace the power of Mercury in Leo, the greater the healing under Mars in Virgo will be. This allows you to realize the nature of your romantic choices is always connected to the one you have with yourself. Because of that, it's always the first place to begin when trying to improve your connection with another.

Relationships improve for four zodiac signs the week of July 10 - 16:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being able to trust yourself is essential to making romantic choices that are in alignment with your truth. Your ruler Neptune, now in Pisces, can often make this foggy as it invites you to doubt yourself or only see things through one lens. With Neptune now entirely retrograde, though, you are being invited into a realm of greater clarity, and as you begin this journey, you will also be trusting yourself more profoundly. This allows the stage to be set for romantic improvements and growth.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, Mars, the planet of passion and ambition, will shift into Virgo, ruler of your relationship sector. Mars is commonly known for being rash and impulsive, as it does whatever it desires without much care for the effects of its choices — however, in Virgo, all those qualities change. Mars in Virgo invites a more profound commitment within your relationship and helps you overcome your fears about making a significant decision or even allowing yourself to find peace in one you've already made.

Virgo is the sign of the healer; it is an earth sign and brings groundedness and stability to otherwise rocky situations. This is where Mars must slow down to look at the cold hard facts, see what needs to be fixed or improved and what details need to be tended to bring about better results. You will feel dedicated to finally facing what is going on in your romantic life so that you can address it — no more living in an illusion; it's time to develop the real side of love.

At the same time, asteroid Pallas, ruler of all wisdom, also shifts into Virgo, allowing you to gain clarity, commit more deeply and seek out and learn from your choices. Pallas represents divine knowledge and the ability to strategize based on what you have observed or even opened yourself to receive from the universe.

You are being divinely guided right now by the universe in your romantic life, and while there is a lot of passion on hand, this time, you are looking to build something real and solid and not just have it look good. During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, reflect on what is coming up, especially regarding what you're finally seeing about your relationship and your ideas about how to fix it. Everything is poised right now to bring your connection to the next level and make it the healthiest you've ever had — you need to be willing to do the work to create it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are beginning a period of transformation and deeper intimacy in your relationship as Mars in Virgo enters this sector of your life, at the same time as Mercury in Leo, beginning to activate your relationship zone. You know you've been heading toward a change in your relationship for the past few months as you've become more aware of your lingering fears or the hold past events still have over you. Change and going deeper into your romantic life is also precisely what you desire most — even if, at times, you've clung to your long-held belief that you are most comfortable on your own.

As Mars enters Virgo during the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, it's the perfect opportunity to realize where you are selling yourself short. You don't need to hold onto your independence to protect yourself from heartbreak and instead can find the balance you seek. Mars in Virgo helps you pick apart your fears or even the parts of your comfort zone that have gotten a little too comfortable so that you can embrace a better way of doing things.

Allow yourself to embrace the healing, especially regarding the beliefs or strategies you've used to protect yourself. While being single is often an essential aspect of truly learning how to love another, you also need to realize that you don't have to choose between your alone time and the space of sharing your life with a partner. Everything in life, and especially in love, is not an either/or, but instead, a compromised solution, which is what Mars in Virgo encourages you to seek.

By seeing where you've been projecting your beliefs or fears onto the relationship, you'll be able to heal them, which allows for greater intimacy and commitment. This is the sort that will change your entire life. However, you're also in space, where even if you're unsure how to do that or how it will all look — you're ready to take a chance.

Giving you an added romantic boost, Mercury shifts into Leo, ruler of your romantic sector, helping there to be more beneficial conversations and lending the energy necessary to be able to talk about all that Mars in Virgo will bring up for you. This is a valuable time in your romantic relationship, but you must be willing to separate your past beliefs from what you want from your life. Letting yourself change your mind or take a risk toward more outstanding commitment is often a declaration of self-love that transforms a mere relationship into an incredible partnership.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All thoughts are on home and family matters as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Leo, activating this realm of your life. Mercury is the planet that governs how you think and express yourself. In Leo, it is passionate, bold, and directed — yet remains focused on the truth in its heart. This is a time to be able to talk through recent matters in your romantic relationship, especially if you are sharing space or have reached a certain level of commitment with one another. This part of your life represents the deeper intimacy of two people who have decided to share their lives.

Please take your time figuring out how you feel before addressing any issues or even creating a repair plan, as Leo can sometimes see one problem yet overlook the most important one. This placement can also have you reaching toward grand gestures to fix your relationship or get it back on track, but remember, these big acts of love are meaningless unless you and your partner can do the day-to-day work of the relationship. Embrace silence and your inner peace before bringing any ideas or feelings to the table. Make sure that what you get addresses the issues and that you are thinking about long-term solutions versus a short-term band-aid for the problem.

It doesn't matter how love looks but how it feels. While this lens may be more challenging to focus on during this time, it will enable you to improve your relationship in all the ways your truth reveals. As an earth sign, you crave stability in your romantic life more than most, but the connection or joy in the relationship should never be sacrificed because of it. Don't be afraid to bring up the challenging issues; if you're focused on improving things, you can bring immense healing to your union in the week ahead of July 10 – 16, 2023.

The healing and huge improvements on tap are due to Mars shifting into Virgo, activating your zone of pleasure, joy and commitment. Mars is highly focused on whatever it is currently working on, and for you, it's all about re-establishing the happiness and connection you once felt in your relationship. This also serves as a reminder that while short-term solutions like a trip together can be satisfying, the hashing out of beliefs and schedules and making time to connect daily is genuinely what enables things to be improved.

Happiness is something that changes throughout a relationship. Initially, it's about simply spending time together, yet as you become more involved, it changes to feeling emotionally supported and prioritized. This isn't just how you feel loved but how your partner does. When you both can speak honestly about what has been distracting or changing in the connection, you can get back on the same page together and enjoy a deeper and more secure bond.

4. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You crave the excitement of life and love, yet realize it means nothing if you don't feel like you have the stability and essence of true partnership. You have been moving through significant growth in your relationship over the past year that has allowed you to embrace more substantial commitment and focus — but there has still been an aspect of fear leading to your decisions and choices. While worries are always understandable, especially in love, at this point, they are hurting you more than helping you.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mars in Virgo activates your family, and home sector, you will have a chance to focus on the acts of repair you can do to bring about genuine change. Mars rules ambition, focus, and passion, though in Virgo, it is also concerned with commitment and compromise. This energetic wave allows you to make amends, not just with your partner, but with yourself, as you are fed up with acting in ways that aren't helping you create the love you desire.

Be willing to take risks. Risks in your relationship and healing as you face what has been lurking beneath the surface or what you've been talking yourself out of wanting. The more you can honor your truth and see not just how you really feel but also what you genuinely want, the more you also will be able to be in the place to feel empowered enough to do something about it.

Mars in Virgo isn't about commitment or focusing on the details but healing energy, as you can see everything you've missed. There is no reason to hold the past over yourself or to continually fear that something will happen because all you do is talk yourself out of the very thing you most want. Lean into your healing and the truth that resides there because as Mercury shifts into Leo, you'll finally find the words to express your feelings.

Mercury rules all forms of communication, and in Leo, it activates the same sector of your life, making this a powerful time for conversations and growth. Your focus will be on healing, your family, home and that romantic relationship which feels like both. The more that you can embrace the courage of Leo to face and talk about things finally, the more you will be able to see that usually, you're only ever one conversation from a completely different relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.