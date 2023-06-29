Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope & Numerology For June 30

Today the Moon will enter Sagittarius, and the Sun will be in the sign of Cancer. These two signs set the tone for the day and your tarot card reading. Cancer rules the Moon and the Moon tarot card, which is about deception; Sagittarius governs the Temperance card, about feeling preoccupied with worries. So on Friday, we have heightened emotions. If you're a water sign, it can be a slightly sad day; if you're an air sign, you might work out problems using your heart than your mind. On a collective level, Friday is designed for spiritual matters and thinking 'higher thoughts' — a cosmic plot twist from what we've experienced at the start of the week when the Moon was in Scorpio.

Based on Numerology, June 30, 2023, is a Life Path 7, the Spiritual Seeker, which works well with the Sagittarius Moon if you're an introvert, Scorpio or Capricorn zodiac sign. Unplug from social media. Rather than watch others live exciting lives, hit your backlist with intention. Go dark on social media this weekend, check out your local community or state, and go on an impromptu weekend trip; consider checking out Museums or old churches and learn about the county's deep history. Visit a dive restaurant where the parking lot is full of local car tags, and you know before you open the restaurant doors that the food will be good!

If you are a Life Path 1, 3, 7, 9 or 11, expect a revived soul-search and review your life purpose. Today's Cancer Sun, Sagittarius Moon with Life Path 7 energy, is perfect for journaling, visiting a church, watching an online sermon, downloading a Joel Osteen podcast, or looking into Eastern religions such as Taoism and Buddhism. Everyone will enjoy picking up a copy in hardcover or audio of The Four Agreements and reading it to help you bring more joy into your life. It will come in handy when you're on that weekend road trip!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

You like things handed to you in a jiffy, but today the universe has a plan to teach you patience. If the thought of waiting sends chills down your spine, see the bright side of waiting for what you want. You can live in the moment and explore the world more slowly.

The Star tarot card reveals that things will work out for you, whatever situation you find yourself in. All you need to do is give up the reins for a moment. Yes, that's hard when you're an Aries, but something out there says you can do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

One thing people can say about you, Taurus, is that you're stubborn and sincere. What you give, you expect to receive in return. Today the Moon tarot card reveals that despite all your best efforts to put faith in others, you may be disappointed today.

Someone may be hiding a truth from you right in front of your eyes. Today you'll want to pay close attention to how people act and what they say. Incongruence is a red flag. Pay attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're more a lover than a fighter, but today you may need to show someone you're made of substance and strong character. You've been laying low and being passive in your relationship.

Being a doormat doesn't feel good to you, and today something inside of you will give you the courage to speak up and say you've had enough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pat yourself on the back, Cancer, you've been doing top-notch work, and people see your value at home, in friendships and at your job.

You've hit the right swing in productivity, and everyone is pleased with how well you lead. You're on your way up — the sky is the limit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You love attention, and you do not avoid the limelight. But today, distancing yourself from others serves a purpose. The Hermit tarot card indicates that it would help if you had time to think and to be by yourself.

Today is about planning, so limit distractions and avoid individuals who drain your emotional energy. You need to log offline and tap into your inner energy source.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life rarely runs as smoothly as you'd like it to, and today you find yourself in a bind that you 1) did not anticipate and 2) don't know how to get yourself out of. Today instead of trying to do it all yourself, on your own, you'll want to call a friend or expert to give you the advice you need.

Don't be afraid to sound overly needy or that you don't have all the answers. You're human, just like everyone else, and friends enjoy being there for you when you need them because they love you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

At first impressions, people see you as a peacemaker, but they don't realize that you are a bit of a fighter when life's little problems go too far. Today you will put up your dukes and war like the best. It's you against the world as you face a challenge.

This tarot card is a sign not to give up, throw in the towel or allow feelings of defeat to get the best of you. You must push through and hang in there until you've reached your goal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

What makes you strong is your emotional restraint. When people push your buttons, you never let on that they have gotten under your skin or have successfully bothered you.

Today, this tarot card indicates that you will want to repay someone for what they have done to you or a friend, either in words or distance. If someone tries to take advantage of your kindness, you'll make it clear that you're on to their mistreatment of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

This tarot card is about your indifference towards someone or a situation. You have become numb about a problem, and now that you have a chance to change things, you've lost your motivation. You care, but your emotional investment isn't enough to compel you to take action.

Do you like being apathetic? It's not like you. So snap out of this funk. You know you're better than this. Change may not feel 'right,' but it's necessary, so why wait?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're focusing too much on someone else, Capricorn, and you need to stop caring about someone who isn't doing what they need to do for themselves.

You're a take-charge kind of person, and when you start to worry, it can consume your every thought. Today the Temperance tarot card indicates that you're frustrated by a problem that's not yours to own. It's time to break free from the obsession and regain your power.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

This tarot card is a warning and an omen. You're getting too close to the fire, and the temptation is about to burn you. You might think you can handle what you face, but this card reveals that you're about to be pulled into an old pattern — one you took time to break — but you might slip back into the swing of things and lose yourself again. Instead of testing fate, today, choose the higher road.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

The future is set out ahead of you, Pisces. You see things for what they are, and you do where there is an opportunity to make a name for yourself.

You have a significant journey unfolding before you, and what the World tarot card reveals is luck meeting opportunity and showing your talents and desire. The only thing you need to do is decide what you want and what path you want to take.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.