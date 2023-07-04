These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On July 5

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on July 5, during Moon square Venus. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone, while the Moon is in Aquarius. Don't forget your roots on your quest to seize the future. The tallest trees can only reach so high because of the deep roots anchoring them to the soil. Some of you are on the verge of a breakthrough. Hold on to your roots as the circumstances accelerate around you. Don't let others live vicariously through you and ruin your ride.

The transiting Moon in Aquarius is the main astrological energy of the day, and it will be busy. It takes no prisoners as it speaks to several planets all day. Do what you want but don't expect everyone to be on your side. They won't, especially with Jupiter square Moon. You have many others who are firmly supportive of your goals.

If you are a public figure, these people may be your fans and followers. Today is also good for connecting with your family, parents and siblings. Keep them in the loop if you can and share the love. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you are pregnant or expecting to deliver a child. It won't be an easy journey, but the universe has your back. For other Tauruses, today will not stand out in your memories six months from now. What you accomplish now is directly impacting the strength of your future. So, even if it gets boring, keep moving forward. Even marathon runners get bored in the middle.

Jupiter sextile Saturn is your friend today. Influential people are noticing your hard work, and the path forward is opening up for you. Just make sure to seize the opportunities that come your way. There's no point in working like a mule and being too scared to accept the accolades. You will only sabotage your future. Those of you who are in university will have an excellent day today. It will be more fun than you think. With Uranus forming a weird connection with Pluto, be careful of developing a crush on that popular professor. It will blind you to potential problems.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be a day of choices for you. This relates to some of you' real estate affairs and other financial investments. For others, this relates to your education or something that will bring you stability far into the future. Lilith's erratic path through the sky is responsible for this. With Lilith opposite Pluto, ask yourself what you want instead of what others want. This is especially true if one or both of your parents are extremely strict and you have always had an adversarial relationship with them. Children don't have the strength to stand strong against such harsh realities. You are no longer a child and can make your voice heard now.

With Mars opposite Saturn retrograde, today is not the day for speedy actions. Take more time before you act. Be more considerate in your approach. Something from your past is rearing its head once again, or it may be a problem created by your speedy actions in the past that overlooked something vital. You are on the best horoscopes list because you can set things right ... if you want to. Some of you may feel a little constricted later in the day. It's because of Moon in Aquarius. Try to break past those insecurities. You are stronger than you think, and you have a lot of powerful planets in your corner right now.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today will be a great day for those of you who are athletes or athletically gifted. You may even start something new at the gym. For others of you, the day will be pretty routine. You will make many decisions behind the scenes that will directly influence the coming days of your life. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list. Make sure you pull the strings of fate in the right direction. You will reap the rewards pretty soon.

Mars in Leo will move into Virgo in the coming days. Once it does, all your hard work and focused actions will reveal your true power. For now, keep paving the path for the fortunate opportunities to come. You don't want to miss the bus.

In matters of the heart, if you and your partner feel disconnected from each other or feel like you are unable to understand what the other truly wants, maybe it's time to retreat into solitude for a few days before you try communicating again. Sometimes, one needs to take a few steps back to move forward. It won't really be you taking a step back. It's more purposeful than that.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.